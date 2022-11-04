Read full article on original website
Transgender Woman Prisoner is Requesting Diapers Because She now Identifies as a Baby
Sophie Eastwood (formerly known as Daniel) now identifies herself as a babyScreengrab from Daily Record. Only a month before he was to be released from a Scottish prison, Daniel Eastwood murdered his cellmate and was sentenced to life behind bars. Fourteen years later, in 2018, Daniel told the prison staff that he was no longer Daniel but identified as a woman and was to be addressed as Sophie. Although the prison staff was confused to decide whether it would be a female or a male guard who could carry out Sophie’s routine checks, the prison staff took Sophie’s request serious and accommodated her.
Notorious Nigerian influencer ‘Billionaire Gucci Master’ sentenced to 11 years in jail in the U.S. for fraud
Ray Hushpuppi reportedly conspired to launder more than $300 million over an 18-month period.
Here are all the races still uncalled as Senate control hangs on 3 states
Dozens of House races also remain uncalled Wednesday, as does control of the chamber.
Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls
The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Twitter's daily user growth has reportedly hit "all-time highs" amid Elon Musk's takeover drama, the FT said, citing an email sent to advertisers.
NBC News
Arizona Governor Election Results 2022
It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
The gas station owner who sold the $2 billion Powerball ticket got a $1 million bonus, and he plans to share it with his 11 grandkids
Joseph Chahayed, 75, received the $1 million check from lottery officials on Tuesday morning outside his store, Joe's Service Center.
Opinion: When voters speak, democracy listens and waves stand still
Many of Donald Trump’s favorite candidates didn’t do well. An electorate angry about inflation and Joe Biden’s policies chose to reject Republicans, instead.
American voters just sent a crystal-clear message: they believe in abortion rights
The 2022 midterm elections were not the “red wave” of Republican dreams. They didn’t end up being a rebuke to the Biden presidency, a message about inflation or a protest against perceived crime rates. The only issue voters sent a clear message on? Abortion. Voters who came...
Which state lottery caused Monday’s Powerball delay?
Issues with the Minnesota Lottery were behind a nearly 10-hour delay in Monday's drawing for the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot.
Abortion rights were on the ballot in these 5 states. Here's what voters decided.
Kentucky, California, Michigan, Vermont and Montana put abortion on the ballot for midterm elections. Here's what voters decided.
Dems defying expectations, but control of Congress unclear
Razor-thin margins around the country left control of Congress still undetermined, but Democrats showed surprising strength in the midterm election
Trump’s influence damaged as half of ex-president’s chosen congressional candidates go down
A number of Donald Trump’s allies were among the early winners Tuesday evening as Republicans saw impressive showings in Florida, but it was clear as the evening progressed that the GOP was not going to see the red “tsunami” it was hoping would materialise.About half of Mr Trump’s chosen candidates for Congress suffered losses, denting the former president’s influence as he is widdely expected to formally launch another presidential bid. A final analysis of the night put the number at roughly 80 of Mr Trump’s 174 congressional endorsements making it to Capitol Hill, a number that includes incumbents.He saw...
