Inside Nova
Democrats ahead in Arlington County Board, School Board races
Democratic Arlington County Board member Matt de Ferranti was turning back challenges -- largely over the county government's proposed Missing Middle zoning changes -- in early results on Election Night. De Ferranti was holding a commanding lead over independents Audrey Clement and Adam Theo, who had pressed the incumbent throughout...
Inside Nova
Connolly turns back Republican challenger to win eighth term in 11th District
Democrat Gerry Connolly was handily re-elected to an eighth term in Congress on Tuesday, defeating Republican challenger Jim Myles in the 11th District. With 128 of the district's 180 precincts reporting as of 11 p.m., Connolly had 66.4% of the vote to 33.6% for Myles. The district covers most of...
Inside Nova
Improvements turn Arlington school's playground into learning bazaar
Regular physical activity is essential to help children build strong muscles and bones, improve fine motor skills, focus better in the classroom and maintain mental health. To help promote such activity, students and staff at Randolph Elementary School on Oct. 28 held a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the completion of new educational blacktop art that encourages outdoor play.
Inside Nova
Incumbent mayor holds 18-vote lead in Warrenton
Several hours after the polls closed in Fauquier County Tuesday, the mayoral race in Warrenton remained neck-and-neck, with incumbent Carter Nevill holding a slight advantage. According to County Registrar Alex Ables, more than 1,000 absentee ballots are still in the process of being counted. "With all the changes the General...
Inside Nova
State data show Arlington voter count up 2.4% since start of year
Arlington’s total number of registered voters has increased 2.4 percent since the start of the year, a rate slightly larger than the Virginia average, according to new state data. As of Nov. 1, the total number of registered voters in Arlington stood at 175,474, according to figures reported by...
Inside Nova
Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts
As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
Inside Nova
All 6 Arlington bond referendums pass easily
Continuing a 40-year tradition, Arlington voters supported all six county bond referendums on the Nov. 8 ballot, which when sold will add a half-billion dollars to the county government’s indebtedness. Most won by roughly 3-to-1 margins. Arlington voters haven’t turned down a local bond since 1979, when Jimmy Carter...
Inside Nova
Don Beyer cruises to fifth term in 8th District
Democratic U.S. Rep. Don Beyer cruised to re-election for his fifth term in the 8th District on Tuesday, defeating two challengers. The Associated Press called the race for Beyer at 8:45 p.m. With 85% of the vote counted as of 11 p.m., Beyer had 73.4%. Republican challenger Karina Lipsman had 25.1% and independent Teddy Fikre had 1.5%.
Inside Nova
ArtsFairfax honors those who are making a difference
Prominent contributors to Fairfax County’s growing art scene received recognition, applause and some original artwork Oct. 28 at the ArtsFairfax Awards, held at Capital One Hall in Tysons. This year’s recipients, who received paintings by Fairfax-based artist Foon Sham, were:. • Actor, playwright and director Mark Brutsché, who...
Inside Nova
Survey closes; Arlington board will get data from ranked-choice-voting questionnaire
An online survey of Arlington residents is now complete, moving the proposed change to ranked-choice voting for Arlington County Board elections back to the board itself. The survey ran through late last week, attempting to gauge the public’s interest in moving from the winner-take-all format that has guided local elections for 90 years to a system where voters are able to rank their preferences in order, with low-performing candidates knocked out and having their votes reallocated as directed by their voters.
Inside Nova
InFive: Election 2022 edition
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will keep her seat after yesterday's general election, she’ll just be representing a new set of people. 4. Wexton wins. Democratic incumbent Jennifer Wexton won re-election to Virginia's 10th Congressional District seat on Tuesday,...
Inside Nova
Erik Shannon named CEO of UVA Community Health, overseeing hospitals in Culpeper, Haymarket, Manassas
Erik Shannon has been named CEO of UVA Community Health, a role he has held on an interim basis since October 2021. His transition from interim status is effective immediately, the hospital system said in a news release. UVA Community Health includes the UVA Health hospitals in Culpeper, Haymarket and...
Inside Nova
Metro West developers get authority to move forward with more residential first
Residential units, along with interim park space and trails, will arrive ahead of planned office uses on a 9.76-acre portion of the Metro West development near the Vienna Metrorail station. Fairfax County supervisors on Nov. 1 granted applicants V Metro LLC, V Metro W LLC and Metro W LLC a...
Inside Nova
Entrepreneur Funegra lauded for supporting others through her efforts
Patricia “Paty” Funegra, founder of the Arlington-based La Cocina VA as well as founder and president of Global Development Advisors and Moon Dancer Fund, has been honored with the inaugural Champion of Inclusivity Award at Letts Consult’s State of the Woman 2022 conference, held recently at the Sagamore Pendry in Baltimore.
Inside Nova
Region sees better jobs picture
The Washington region saw a further brightening of its employment picture from August to September, with a solid decline in the jobless rate. With 3,359,701 metro-area residents counted in the civilian workforce and 102,996 looking for jobs, the region’s unemployment rate of 3.1 percent in September was down from 3.7 percent a month before and from 4.4 percent a year ago.
Inside Nova
Prince William County seeks new funds for U.S. 1 bridge
Prince William County is looking to take advantage of new federal infrastructure funding to help build its pedestrian bridge over U.S. 1 in Woodbridge. The proposed bridge – a component of the North Woodbridge Small Area Plan adopted by the Board of County Supervisors – would cross U.S. 1 and the CSX railroad tracks, connecting the future North Woodbridge Town Center with the Woodbridge Virginia Railway Express station.
Inside Nova
New Head Start building opens
Culpeper’s families and youth can find even further services with the opening of the community’s newest educational services building. “This has definitely been a need over the past 25 years,” said Culpeper Human Services Head Start Director Dorenda Pullen. Culpeper Head Start & Early Head Start opened...
Inside Nova
Belmont Bay developer facing legal fight with residents over property access
The developer behind Belmont Bay in Woodbridge is facing a legal fight with existing residents over property access in an escalation of animosity spurred over the company’s development plans for the area. Belmont Bay LC and Osprey Golf Co. LLC are suing the Belmont Bay Homeowners Association after the...
Inside Nova
Potomac School boys soccer team wins MAC tourney
Motivated by an early loss, the Potomac School Panthers have parlayed disappointment into a championship season. The Panthers have compiled a 16-1-2 record and have won both the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAC) regular season and tournament titles. The boys high-school soccer team and top seed most recently won the tourney crown with a 2-0 record, blanking the No. 2-seed Maret Frogs, 4-0, in the final at Potomac School.
Inside Nova
With races complete, line dancing took center stage
So how long did that impromptu line dance actually become: 20, 30, 40, maybe even 50 yards?. With the popular dancing song “Cotton-Eyed Joe” playing loudly over the public-address system, the line began with just a handful of participating high-school cross country runners the afternoon of Oct. 26 at the State Catholic Championships at Occoquan Regional Park. The races were over and the runners were a bit bored and milling about waiting for the post-meet awards ceremony. They were looking for something to do.
