Arlington County, VA

Inside Nova

Democrats ahead in Arlington County Board, School Board races

Democratic Arlington County Board member Matt de Ferranti was turning back challenges -- largely over the county government's proposed Missing Middle zoning changes -- in early results on Election Night. De Ferranti was holding a commanding lead over independents Audrey Clement and Adam Theo, who had pressed the incumbent throughout...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Improvements turn Arlington school's playground into learning bazaar

Regular physical activity is essential to help children build strong muscles and bones, improve fine motor skills, focus better in the classroom and maintain mental health. To help promote such activity, students and staff at Randolph Elementary School on Oct. 28 held a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the completion of new educational blacktop art that encourages outdoor play.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Incumbent mayor holds 18-vote lead in Warrenton

Several hours after the polls closed in Fauquier County Tuesday, the mayoral race in Warrenton remained neck-and-neck, with incumbent Carter Nevill holding a slight advantage. According to County Registrar Alex Ables, more than 1,000 absentee ballots are still in the process of being counted. "With all the changes the General...
WARRENTON, VA
Inside Nova

State data show Arlington voter count up 2.4% since start of year

Arlington’s total number of registered voters has increased 2.4 percent since the start of the year, a rate slightly larger than the Virginia average, according to new state data. As of Nov. 1, the total number of registered voters in Arlington stood at 175,474, according to figures reported by...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts

As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

All 6 Arlington bond referendums pass easily

Continuing a 40-year tradition, Arlington voters supported all six county bond referendums on the Nov. 8 ballot, which when sold will add a half-billion dollars to the county government’s indebtedness. Most won by roughly 3-to-1 margins. Arlington voters haven’t turned down a local bond since 1979, when Jimmy Carter...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Don Beyer cruises to fifth term in 8th District

Democratic U.S. Rep. Don Beyer cruised to re-election for his fifth term in the 8th District on Tuesday, defeating two challengers. The Associated Press called the race for Beyer at 8:45 p.m. With 85% of the vote counted as of 11 p.m., Beyer had 73.4%. Republican challenger Karina Lipsman had 25.1% and independent Teddy Fikre had 1.5%.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

ArtsFairfax honors those who are making a difference

Prominent contributors to Fairfax County’s growing art scene received recognition, applause and some original artwork Oct. 28 at the ArtsFairfax Awards, held at Capital One Hall in Tysons. This year’s recipients, who received paintings by Fairfax-based artist Foon Sham, were:. • Actor, playwright and director Mark Brutsché, who...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Survey closes; Arlington board will get data from ranked-choice-voting questionnaire

An online survey of Arlington residents is now complete, moving the proposed change to ranked-choice voting for Arlington County Board elections back to the board itself. The survey ran through late last week, attempting to gauge the public’s interest in moving from the winner-take-all format that has guided local elections for 90 years to a system where voters are able to rank their preferences in order, with low-performing candidates knocked out and having their votes reallocated as directed by their voters.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

InFive: Election 2022 edition

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will keep her seat after yesterday's general election, she’ll just be representing a new set of people. 4. Wexton wins. Democratic incumbent Jennifer Wexton won re-election to Virginia's 10th Congressional District seat on Tuesday,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Metro West developers get authority to move forward with more residential first

Residential units, along with interim park space and trails, will arrive ahead of planned office uses on a 9.76-acre portion of the Metro West development near the Vienna Metrorail station. Fairfax County supervisors on Nov. 1 granted applicants V Metro LLC, V Metro W LLC and Metro W LLC a...
Inside Nova

Entrepreneur Funegra lauded for supporting others through her efforts

Patricia “Paty” Funegra, founder of the Arlington-based La Cocina VA as well as founder and president of Global Development Advisors and Moon Dancer Fund, has been honored with the inaugural Champion of Inclusivity Award at Letts Consult’s State of the Woman 2022 conference, held recently at the Sagamore Pendry in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
Inside Nova

Region sees better jobs picture

The Washington region saw a further brightening of its employment picture from August to September, with a solid decline in the jobless rate. With 3,359,701 metro-area residents counted in the civilian workforce and 102,996 looking for jobs, the region’s unemployment rate of 3.1 percent in September was down from 3.7 percent a month before and from 4.4 percent a year ago.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Prince William County seeks new funds for U.S. 1 bridge

Prince William County is looking to take advantage of new federal infrastructure funding to help build its pedestrian bridge over U.S. 1 in Woodbridge. The proposed bridge – a component of the North Woodbridge Small Area Plan adopted by the Board of County Supervisors – would cross U.S. 1 and the CSX railroad tracks, connecting the future North Woodbridge Town Center with the Woodbridge Virginia Railway Express station.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

New Head Start building opens

Culpeper’s families and youth can find even further services with the opening of the community’s newest educational services building. “This has definitely been a need over the past 25 years,” said Culpeper Human Services Head Start Director Dorenda Pullen. Culpeper Head Start & Early Head Start opened...
CULPEPER, VA
Inside Nova

Potomac School boys soccer team wins MAC tourney

Motivated by an early loss, the Potomac School Panthers have parlayed disappointment into a championship season. The Panthers have compiled a 16-1-2 record and have won both the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAC) regular season and tournament titles. The boys high-school soccer team and top seed most recently won the tourney crown with a 2-0 record, blanking the No. 2-seed Maret Frogs, 4-0, in the final at Potomac School.
POTOMAC, VA
Inside Nova

With races complete, line dancing took center stage

So how long did that impromptu line dance actually become: 20, 30, 40, maybe even 50 yards?. With the popular dancing song “Cotton-Eyed Joe” playing loudly over the public-address system, the line began with just a handful of participating high-school cross country runners the afternoon of Oct. 26 at the State Catholic Championships at Occoquan Regional Park. The races were over and the runners were a bit bored and milling about waiting for the post-meet awards ceremony. They were looking for something to do.

