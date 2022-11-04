CRAWFORD COUNTY—November 12-18 is National Community Foundation Week, and The Community Foundation for Crawford County wants to use this time to raise awareness of their local impact and the importance of community foundations in general. Community Foundations hold endowment funds that provide a permanent source of income for nonprofit organizations, schools, and other good causes. They also hold scholarship funds which seek to alleviate college debt, as well as increase our education attainment level. Finally, they are also a grantmaking public charity dedicated to improving the quality of life for their community. Here locally, those grants have differed greatly in purpose and include everything from helping North Central State College Foundation with the Crawford Success Center, giving to the American Red Cross to help local families after house fires, and even granting to the Crawford Partnership and Crawford Works to support economic, community and workforce development.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO