Mark Davis elected Marion County Commissioner
MARION— Nearly half of the registered Marion County voters turned out for the midterm elections. Although official results are still to be confirmed, Crawford County Now can report the following results:. Mark Davis defeats Kathy Masters with 69.9% of the vote. Joan Kasotis wins Marion County Auditor unopposed. Gary...
Early voting results indicate anti-wind victory
BUCYRUS—Unofficial early voting results in Crawford County are lining up to bring substantial wins to several issues on the ballot. Early votes indicate a big victory in the county for the anti-wind at more than 70% voting yes on Issue 4. State Issues One and Two are passing with...
The Community Foundation for Crawford County recognizes local impact during Community Foundation Week
CRAWFORD COUNTY—November 12-18 is National Community Foundation Week, and The Community Foundation for Crawford County wants to use this time to raise awareness of their local impact and the importance of community foundations in general. Community Foundations hold endowment funds that provide a permanent source of income for nonprofit organizations, schools, and other good causes. They also hold scholarship funds which seek to alleviate college debt, as well as increase our education attainment level. Finally, they are also a grantmaking public charity dedicated to improving the quality of life for their community. Here locally, those grants have differed greatly in purpose and include everything from helping North Central State College Foundation with the Crawford Success Center, giving to the American Red Cross to help local families after house fires, and even granting to the Crawford Partnership and Crawford Works to support economic, community and workforce development.
Galion High launches “ROAR” program
GALION—Galion High School (GHS) has launched a before-and after-school program called “ROAR” (an acronym that stands for Resources, Opportunities, Achievement and Readiness), which focuses on providing academic support in Math and Language Arts. ROAR also offers youth development and enrichment activities in music and arts, social-emotional learning, STEAM activities like robotics, acts of kindness, and community-focused projects.
Warner receives massive support to get law license back
MARION—Some Marion area Judges have raced to support former Judge Jason Warner’s bid to get his law license back. The Board of Professional Conduct held hearings on October 18-19. While no decision by the board has been announced, Warner did receive letters of support from colleagues and Marion Judges. According to information obtained on the board of professional conduct website, 19 individuals wrote letters of support for the reinstatement of Warner‘s law license.
Secret Santas wanted to fulfill senior Christmas wishes
BUCYRUS – The Crawford County Council on Aging is hosting its 3rd annual Secret Santa Tree. Community members are invited to stop by the Council on Aging, 200 S. Spring St., and take a gift tag from the Secret Santa Tree (see employee before removing tags). Purchase the gift described on the tag for a senior in need and return it, unwrapped, by Dec. 16. Council on Aging staff members will wrap and distribute the gifts on December 19 and 20.
Hampton Inn Mansfield South Mansfield‚ in Mansfield, OH For Sale
CBRE Hotels is offering, on an exclusive basis, the opportunity to acquire the 75-room Hampton Inn & Suites in Mansfield, OH. The hotel is four-story interior corridor hotel with a flat rubber membrane roof, and a stone / stucco exterior. The hotel has amenities such as an indoor pool, guest laundry, lobby/breakfast area, business center, fitness center, and meeting room. Guestrooms feature a microwave, mini refrigerator, PTAC unit HVAC, flat screen TV’s, a business desk and chair, and free wifi. The property recently received a Forever Young renovation in 2018 / 2019 consistent with brand requirements.
‘A tale of two states:’ Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus, report shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s population is decreasing and growing older as household incomes remain lower than the national average aside from Columbus and its neighboring areas, a new report shows. A majority of Ohio experienced population losses from 2000 to 2020, according to the Greater Ohio Policy Center’s new report, “Ohio + Columbus: A […]
2022 Crestline Santa Parade
CRESTLINE—The Crestline Community Development Team (Crestline CDT) is pleased to announce the Crestline Santa Parade will take place on Sunday, November 27th at 4 pm. The parade will start at the corner of Union Street and Thoman Street next to the Crestline United Methodist Church and will end at the Crestline Public Library. The Parade route will be Thoman Street south to Bucyrus Street, then Bucyrus Street east to Seltzer Street, Seltzer Street north to Cross Street, Cross Street west to Columbus Street, and then Columbus Street north to the Crestline Public Library Parking Lot.
Green Fox Plastics to build $7 million facility in Millersburg
Ohio-based Green Fox Plastics is planning to build a new 64,000 square foot facility in Millersburg. The manufacturer is part of the Little Cottage Company and specializes in making furniture-grade poly lumber. The facility will reportedly cost around $7 million to build and is expected to create 12 new jobs. To help get the project off the ground, the company is working with JobsOhio and the Holmes County Economic Development Council.
11 more Amish men fined for violating buggy law in Ashland
ASHLAND — Eleven Ashland-area Amish men were fined for violating Ohio's new buggy law over the past two weeks, with the vast majority pleading "no contest" and leaving their fines unpaid. Eli Swartzentruber, Emanuel Hostetler, Harvey Hostetler, Jacob Hershberger, Ezra Hershberger, Andy Miller, Andy Hershberger, Levi Hershberger, and Andy...
Local residents remain concerned for large dairy farms’ impact on roads, water
While a group of local activists await an EPA decision about regulating concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs), concerns continue to mount about road and water quality conditions in southern Wood County. During an October Wood County Democratic Party meeting, Tom Harrison reported that roads are being damaged by trucks and...
Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, for now
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A judge in Franklin County issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday blocking — at least for now — part of a 2018 state law that expanded self-defense protections and other gun rights. Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh granted the temporary preliminary injunction more than three years after the […]
Colonel Crawford offers ticket information
Colonel Crawford will play Columbus Grove, Saturday, November 12, at 7 p.m. The game will be played at:. Ticket Information: No gate sales, no credit cards, no cash, no passes accepted. (Please purchase tickets ahead of time) To purchase tickets:. DIV 6, Region 22 Columbus Grove vs. Colonel Crawford. or...
Myrtle Lorain McGhee
Myrtle Lorain McGhee, age 82, passed away November 5, 2022 at Mill Creek Nursing and Rehab of Galion. Myrtle was born to the late Steve and Melay “Wilburn” Lawhun in Dearborn Michigan January 13, 1940. Myrtle is preceded in death by parents, husband, Thomas R. McGhee; children, William Howard and Rodger Rister; brothers, Earl Lawhun, Steve Lawhun Jr., and Harlen Rister.
Margaret Ann (Smith) Kin
Margaret Ann (Smith) Kin passed away Sunday morning, November 6, at her home near Kirby, Ohio. She was 91 years old. Margaret Ann, was born September 8, 1931 to Carl Michael and Pauline “Margaret” (Homan) Smith, of Tiffin, who proceeded her in death. She was the last of a family of seven children: brothers Carl Michael Smith, Jr. and Thomas E. Smith, and sisters Evelyn L Schetter, Kathleen R Scherger, Marilyn R Podach, and Doris J Wise.
Joe Walsh shows his Ohio heart by bringing James Gang, Black Keys, Nine Inch Nails, Dave Grohl to VetsAid benefit
Joe Walsh’s Buckeye heart is beating strong for his sixth VetsAid benefit concert this weekend. The show takes place Sunday, Nov. 13, in Columbus, after Walsh’s original plan to hold it there during 2021 was postponed by continuing pandemic concerns. Now he’s bringing it back home proudly -- and, of course, loudly -- with his own James Gang as well as fellow Ohio-rooted bands such as Nine Inch Nails, the Black Keys and the Breeders. Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, a Warren native, will perform as a special guest and Cleveland homie Drew Carey will emcee.
Highway Patrol continues investigation into muscle cars racing on I-71
Authorities continue to investigate an incident over the weekend involving some muscle cars racing each other on I-71. The Highway Patrol’s dispatch center in Wooster received multiple calls Saturday night, at around 6pm, regarding five cars traveling recklessly on 71, near Stratton Road in Wayne County’s Congress Township. About an hour later, troopers located the vehicles in Richland County, near U.S. Route 30. When troopers attempted to pull over the cars, they took off and a chase ensued. Eventually, troopers were able to stop one of the vehicles, while another was located the following day in Morrow County. The patrol says two firearms and suspected narcotics were recovered from one of the vehicles. Once again, the investigation is ongoing and all charges are pending.
Upper Arlington mothers call for accountability after middle school guest speaker presents 'controversial topics'
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — Two Upper Arlington parents want accountability. “When [my son] shared to the extent that details were shared I was disgusted,” one mother said. 10TV is not identifying the parents, per their request, saying they don’t want any backlash for their children. On Oct....
Westinghouse: Demolition efforts running into underground surprises
MANSFIELD — R&D Excavating included contingency costs for unexpected surprises when it successfully bid $4 million for the demolition of former Westinghouse properties in Mansfield a few months ago. But the number of surprises found on just a small section of the property, the former Electrolux building on the...
