Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Growth stocks may not be as popular as they were in the pandemic's early days, but that doesn't mean these companies are all vestiges of a bygone investment era. Some of these once popular growth-oriented companies weren't necessarily supported by the underlying fundamentals needed to sustain long-term, durable growth. But...
NASDAQ
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: STZ, IOVA, AMGN
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), where a total volume of 4,933 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 493,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.1% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 928,350 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 1,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,900 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - SPTL
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: SPTL) where we have detected an approximate $171.6 million dollar inflow -- that's a 3.8% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 167,600,000 to 173,900,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SPTL, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks
In trading on Tuesday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of 22nd Century Group, down about 14.1% and shares of Vector Group down about 1.9% on the day. Also lagging the market Tuesday are oil...
NASDAQ
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy at Discount Prices
With the Federal Reserve's recent announcement that it would likely be on a glidepath to higher interest rates than it originally thought, the stock market resumed the downward trajectory that it has been on throughout most of 2022. As painful as that decline has been for existing shareholders, for people who have cash to put to work, lower stock prices are often opportunities to buy great companies at discount prices.
NASDAQ
3 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks That Could Make You Richer
Some of the best-paying dividend stocks aren't the super-popular companies getting all the attention from the mainstream media. They are the under-the-radar stocks that often get overlooked by investors despite paying big dividend yields with plenty of room to grow. Three stocks that aren't on the radar of many investors...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023
The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Buy If They Take a Dip
This year hasn't been an easy one for investors as the stock market has been battling pressure from soaring inflation, rising interest rates, and a softening macroeconomic backdrop. As of this writing, the S&P 500 is down 21% in 2022 after being up 29% in 2021 and 18% in 2020.
NASDAQ
Yes, Now Is a Good Time to Buy Stocks: 3 You Can Start With
We don't know what stocks will do in the months ahead. The reality is the short-term is almost impossible to predict. But what we do know is that, historically, every stock market sell-off of 20% or more has created buying opportunities for investors who will hold them for many years. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall explain why Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) are all worth buying right now.
NASDAQ
Investors: Expect Dividend Hikes From These 3 Stocks Before Year-End
Dividend investors appreciate the value of getting cash back from their stock holdings. Whether you use that income to cover living expenses or reinvest it into additional shares of stock, dividends can give you confidence to get through hard times. That said, investors always like to see signs that their...
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy and Hold for at Least the Next Decade
If you're investing in the stock market right now, it's important to focus on companies that have staying power in your portfolio and can rely on strong tailwinds for long-term growth. In the current environment, with ongoing macroeconomic and foreign currency headwinds, geopolitical unrest, and fears of a global recession, companies across all sectors are being tested.
NASDAQ
2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now
A tough year for investors holding lots of innovative growth stocks keeps getting tougher. The Nasdaq Composite index, which contains heaps of growth stocks is down 33% in 2022 and there could be more pain ahead. On Nov. 2, the Federal Reserve raised the primary credit rate to 4% from...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy GIII Apparel Group (GIII) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, value investing is easily one of the...
NASDAQ
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: IGSB) where we have detected an approximate $516.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 2.4% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 431,150,000 to 441,700,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of IGSB, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
LQD: ETF Inflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: LQD) where we have detected an approximate $665.0 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 339,700,000 to 346,300,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of LQD, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Semiconductors
In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.1%. Leading the group were shares of Mcewen Mining, up about 13% and shares of Equinox Gold up about 12.6% on the day. Also showing relative strength are semiconductors shares, up on the day...
NASDAQ
Is EMCOR Group (EME) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Emcor Group (EME) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
12.2% of VXF Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (Symbol: VXF) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months. Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), which makes up 1.37% of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (Symbol: VXF),...
NASDAQ
What's in Store for DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) in Q3 Earnings?
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s XRAY third-quarter results are likely to reflect the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange, partially offset by solid regional performance in Europe and continued demand for its strategic businesses. The company has reported only preliminary results for the last two quarters due to an ongoing internal investigation....
NASDAQ
SPDR S&P Dividend (SDY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (Symbol: SDY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $123.49, changing hands as high as $123.80 per share. SPDR S&P Dividend shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SDY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Comments / 0