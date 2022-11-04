ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortwaynesnbc.com

Two arrested in large fentanyl bust in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Two men have been arrested following the seizure of about 15,000 pills containing suspected fentanyl, police say. 63 year-old Jerry L. Edwards and 46 year-old Guadalupe Reyes Jr. both of Elkhart, were arrested in possession of the pills outside a restaurant on Main Street in Elkhart, Indiana.
ELKHART, IN
peakofohio.com

Michigan man arrested on felony drug charges

A Michigan man was arrested on three drug charges, including two felonies, following a traffic stop Monday night just before 8 o’clock. Officers from the Washington Township Police Department were on patrol on Route 33, near Township Road 94, when they observed a vehicle driven by Corbin Royston, 45, of Olivet, Michigan, with a loud exhaust.
OLIVET, MI
abc57.com

Police searching for suspect in stabbing at McDonald's in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. - Police are searching for a suspect in a reported stabbing at a McDonald's in Warsaw on Monday. On Monday, officers with the Warsaw Police Department were initially called to the Kosciusko Cunty Justice Building for reports of a stabbing. On the way, officers were told the stabbing...
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

One victim in shooting at Concord Mall

ELKHART, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting at Concord Mall on Monday, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 2:31 p.m., police were called to the mall for reports of a fight and shots fired. Law enforcement arrived and found a potential scene at the Level Up...
ELKHART, IN
FOX59

Police: South Bend man found safe

UPDATE: South Bend police said the man “has been located and is safe.” ANDERSON, Ind. – A South Bend man who hasn’t been seen since August may be in the Anderson area. According to the South Bend Police Department, 37-year-old Dustin McPhearson was recently reported missing. The last known contact with McPhearson was on Aug. […]
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Update: Neighbors react to Elkhart fentanyl bust

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — It's rapidly become one of the deadliest drugs on the streets of this country. Two Elkhart men have been arrested after a large-scale investigation involving several police agencies. Talking to neighbors here in this Elkhart neighborhood, just the sheer number had them shocked. But it...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Police walking back on identity of man who drove stolen truck into St. Joseph River

(WNDU) - Berrien County Police are walking back on the identity of the man who drove an allegedly stolen truck into the St. Joseph River on Thursday night. The driver of the truck, originally identified as Sebastian Heintzelman, 29, of Mishawaka, led police on a chase that started on S. 3rd Street near Ontario Road in Niles Township. The truck sped off, leading officers on a pursuit into Indiana that ended on Riverside Drive near the corner of E. Marion Street in South Bend.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Three teens killed, two injured Elkhart County crash

ELKHART, County., --- Three teenagers were killed, and two more people were injured in a crash on County Road 38 in Elkhart County. Elkhart County investigators say the deadly accident happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday. The driver 18-year-old Christian Hartpence of LaPaz, IN went off the roadway, struck...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy