Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWMT
Kalamazoo deputies searching for man wanted for domestic assault, other charges
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A search is underway for a man wanted on multiple charges after he escaped a chase by Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputies Monday night. The 22-year-old wanted man was found by deputies at 10 p.m. Monday at the Pavilion Estates Trailer Park in his black Dodge Durango, deputies said.
abc57.com
Man accused of marijuana possession, having firearm as serious violent felon
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Monday after officers found marijuana and a firearm in his possession despite being a serious violent felon, according to the probable cause affidavit. Todd Allen Gray Jr., 31, was arrested on the charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful possession...
wkzo.com
Suspect wanted on an outstanding warrant leads police on late night chase, still at large
PAVILION TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – There were no injuries, but a suspect is still at large after a police chase through several townships and the City of Kalamazoo late Monday. Around 10:00 p.m., Kalamazoo County Sheriff Deputies located a wanted felon in Pavilion Estates Trailer Park. The suspect,...
abc57.com
Man allegedly found with methamphetamine, cocaine after running from police
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after officers found numerous drugs in a backpack he was carrying as he was running from police, according to the probable cause affidavit. Mercede Geter, 26, was arrested on the charges of possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, and resisting law...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Two arrested in large fentanyl bust in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Two men have been arrested following the seizure of about 15,000 pills containing suspected fentanyl, police say. 63 year-old Jerry L. Edwards and 46 year-old Guadalupe Reyes Jr. both of Elkhart, were arrested in possession of the pills outside a restaurant on Main Street in Elkhart, Indiana.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Canadian truck driver arrested for trying to leave Michigan with 188 bricks of cocaine
PORT HURON, Mich. – A Canadian truck driver was arrested for trying to enter Canada from Michigan while transporting 188 bricks of cocaine, officials said. Zenon Bialkowski, 68, of Brampton, Ontario, drove a commercial truck to the primary inspection booth at the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward, Ontario, on Oct. 17, according to authorities.
peakofohio.com
Michigan man arrested on felony drug charges
A Michigan man was arrested on three drug charges, including two felonies, following a traffic stop Monday night just before 8 o’clock. Officers from the Washington Township Police Department were on patrol on Route 33, near Township Road 94, when they observed a vehicle driven by Corbin Royston, 45, of Olivet, Michigan, with a loud exhaust.
abc57.com
Man arrested after being found with methamphetamine, marijuana
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested in Lapaz on Friday after he was found with methamphetamine and marijuana, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 10:30 p.m., deputies were called to a gas station for a report of a man found unresponsive behind the wheel of a vehicle.
WNDU
GoFundMe set up for family of 14-year-old killed in Elkhart Co. crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of a 14-year-old killed in an Elkhart County crash. Joseph Garrison, of South Bend, was one of three killed early Sunday morning on County Road 38, near County Road 17. Garrison’s mother, Maggie Hess, started the...
abc57.com
Police searching for suspect in stabbing at McDonald's in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. - Police are searching for a suspect in a reported stabbing at a McDonald's in Warsaw on Monday. On Monday, officers with the Warsaw Police Department were initially called to the Kosciusko Cunty Justice Building for reports of a stabbing. On the way, officers were told the stabbing...
abc57.com
One victim in shooting at Concord Mall
ELKHART, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting at Concord Mall on Monday, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 2:31 p.m., police were called to the mall for reports of a fight and shots fired. Law enforcement arrived and found a potential scene at the Level Up...
Police: South Bend man found safe
UPDATE: South Bend police said the man “has been located and is safe.” ANDERSON, Ind. – A South Bend man who hasn’t been seen since August may be in the Anderson area. According to the South Bend Police Department, 37-year-old Dustin McPhearson was recently reported missing. The last known contact with McPhearson was on Aug. […]
22 WSBT
Update: Neighbors react to Elkhart fentanyl bust
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — It's rapidly become one of the deadliest drugs on the streets of this country. Two Elkhart men have been arrested after a large-scale investigation involving several police agencies. Talking to neighbors here in this Elkhart neighborhood, just the sheer number had them shocked. But it...
WNDU
Police walking back on identity of man who drove stolen truck into St. Joseph River
(WNDU) - Berrien County Police are walking back on the identity of the man who drove an allegedly stolen truck into the St. Joseph River on Thursday night. The driver of the truck, originally identified as Sebastian Heintzelman, 29, of Mishawaka, led police on a chase that started on S. 3rd Street near Ontario Road in Niles Township. The truck sped off, leading officers on a pursuit into Indiana that ended on Riverside Drive near the corner of E. Marion Street in South Bend.
wtvbam.com
MSP looking for two occupants of stolen vehicle that crashed on Holmes Road
BRONSON TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers along with other law enforcement agencies are looking for two occupants of a stolen vehicle that crashed late Saturday night in Branch County. Troopers were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle crash in the curves of Holmes Road...
WWMTCw
Battle Creek police officer recalls finding 2-year-old bleeding from gunshot wound
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two teenagers charged in the drive-by shooting that killed 2-year-old Kai Turner appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Monday. Martavon Nelson, 18, and Jaylen Smith, 17, were both charged with one count of open murder and six counts of weapons charges during their arraignments in Calhoun County District Court in September.
wtvbam.com
Fire behind CCS Administration Building believed to have been caused by homeless man
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater police and fire departments believe a homeless man started a fire Wednesday morning in the woods behind the Coldwater Community Schools Administration building on Sauk River Drive. The fire was reported at about 7:45 a.m.. Dark smoke was visible for several minutes on...
Drug kingpin pleads guilty to drug charges 5 years after Playstation box led feds to huge fentanyl stash
DETROIT – A California drug kingpin has pleaded guilty in Michigan after officials found more than 30 kilograms of fentanyl in a Novi stash house. Maurice Montain McCoy, Jr., 41, of Moreno Valley pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and money laundering, United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced late last week.
Men charged in shooting death of 2-year-old boy back in court
Two men charged in the shooting death of a toddler were in court on Monday, where investigators testified and gave new information about what led up to their arrests.
abc57.com
Three teens killed, two injured Elkhart County crash
ELKHART, County., --- Three teenagers were killed, and two more people were injured in a crash on County Road 38 in Elkhart County. Elkhart County investigators say the deadly accident happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday. The driver 18-year-old Christian Hartpence of LaPaz, IN went off the roadway, struck...
Comments / 3