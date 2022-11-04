Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Death common during and within one month of emergency visit
Deaths during or shortly after emergency department care are common, particularly among older patients with comorbidities, according to a study published online Nov. 4 in JAMA Network Open. Jonathan Elmer, M.D., from the University of Pittsburgh, and colleagues used the Optum all-age, all-payer national database (2010 to 2020) to assess...
MedicalXpress
Ultraprocessed foods linked to premature deaths
Ultraprocessed foods (UPFs), ready-to-eat-or-heat industrial formulations made with ingredients extracted from foods or synthesized in laboratories, have gradually been replacing traditional foods and meals made from fresh and minimally processed ingredients in many countries. A new study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine has found that increased consumption of these foods was associated with more than 10% of all-cause premature, preventable deaths in Brazil in 2019, although Brazilians consume far less of these products than countries with high incomes.
MedicalXpress
Crowded emergency departments may affect patients throughout the hospital
Prior research has established that crowding in emergency departments can lead to worse outcomes for patients receiving emergency care. Patients in a crowded emergency department become sicker and are more likely to die than those treated in less crowded conditions, but the problems associated with emergency department crowding do not end at the unit's door. New research from Penn State showed that crowded emergency departments are associated with higher rates of death throughout the hospital.
MedicalXpress
Indonesia child deaths blamed on syrup medicines rise to 195
Indonesia said Monday the number of child deaths from kidney failure or damage linked to harmful substances found in syrup medicines has risen to 195. The Southeast Asian country has seen a spike in cases of acute kidney injury (AKI) since August, prompting a probe and subsequent ban on all liquid medicine sales.
Real-terms fall in UK nurses’ pay is part of wider trend
Doctors, teachers, police, MPs and even FTSE 100 bosses have all seen the worth of their pay packets shrink
MedicalXpress
Study finds NSAID use and age may delay conception in spondyloarthritis patients
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, showed that treatment with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and older age were associated with longer time to conception in spondyloarthritis patients. Spondyloarthritis (SpA) is a group of inflammatory diseases of the joints and spine,...
Nurses across UK vote to go on strike for first time in dispute over pay
NHS braces for prolonged period of industrial action by health workers over the winter and into next year
MedicalXpress
Study finds lower risk of severe infection and hospitalization with belimumab compared to oral immunosuppressants
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, found that the biologic B-cell inhibitor belimumab was associated with a lower risk of severe infections and hospitalizations compared to nonbiologic immunosuppressants. Until recently, belimumab was the only FDA-approved biologic for active non-renal systemic...
MedicalXpress
Hip brace may slow hip displacement in children with cerebral palsy
A novel hip brace is significantly effective in preventing the progression of hip displacement among children with nonambulatory cerebral palsy, according to a study published online Nov. 4 in JAMA Network Open. Bo Ryun Kim, M.D., Ph.D., from Anam Hospital at the Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, and...
MedicalXpress
COVID vaccination improves effectiveness of cancer treatment, study finds
Patients with nasopharyngeal cancer are often treated with drugs that activate their immune system against the tumor. Until now, it was feared that vaccination against COVID-19 could reduce the success of cancer treatment or cause severe side effects. A recent study by the Universities of Bonn and Shanxi in the...
MedicalXpress
Decision support tool used in the emergency department reduces rates of death or hospitalization after heart failure
A tool that emergency department clinicians can use to guide hospital admission or discharge decisions for heart failure patients reduces 30-day all-cause death or cardiovascular hospitalization by 12%, according to a new trial from the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre (PMCC) at University Health Network (UHN), ICES, and the Ted Rogers Centre for Heart Research.
MedicalXpress
Workplace cafeteria study finds no evidence that physical activity calorie-equivalent labelling changes food purchasing
An experiment carried out across ten workplace cafeterias found no significant change in the overall number of calories purchased when food and drink labels showed the amount of physical activity required to burn off their calories. More than three in five UK adults are overweight or obese, increasing their risk...
MedicalXpress
The real cost to unpaid caregivers
Imagine two billion people working eight hours per day for no pay whatsoever. The fact is, you don't have to imagine it because this is the reality of the global informal unpaid caregiving load. Estimated to equal around 9% of the global gross domestic product (GDP), unpaid care contributes substantial...
MedicalXpress
Maximizing heart failure meds within 2 weeks reduces risk of hospital readmission, death
Ramping up medication doses quickly after being hospitalized for acute heart failure resulted in a lower risk of dying or being readmitted for heart failure within the first six months after discharge, compared to usual care, according to a featured science research presentation today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022.
MedicalXpress
Women could be at higher risk for long COVID, according to new research
A team of medical professionals, clinicians, epidemiologists and political scientists recently published the results of a study that revealed new information about the prevalence of post-acute sequelae of SARS CoV-2 infection, otherwise known as "long COVID." Mauricio Santillana, professor physics and network science at Northeastern and director of the Machine...
MedicalXpress
Diabetes medicine decreases cardiovascular risk in adults with chronic kidney disease
SGLT-2 inhibitors, a type of diabetes medicine, decreased cardiovascular risk among adults with chronic kidney disease, according to late-breaking research presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5–7, 2022, is a global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
MedicalXpress
Aversive memory formation in humans involves an amygdala-hippocampus phase code
Memories of aversive or negative events are often remembered more vividly than neutral ones. Although important for survival, resurfacing of past traumatic experiences can trigger psychiatric conditions such as anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorders. Previous studies indicate that two brain structures, the amygdala and hippocampus, are essential for this process....
MedicalXpress
Canadian study suggests it's time to rethink how we treat atrial fibrillation
A national study led by University of British Columbia (UBC) researchers at the Centre for Cardiovascular Innovation is shedding light on how to more effectively treat atrial fibrillation (AF)—a common heart rhythm problem associated with increased risk of stroke and heart failure. The study, published today in the New...
MedicalXpress
Lucid dying: Patients recall death experiences during CPR
One in five people who survive cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) after cardiac arrest may describe lucid experiences of death that occurred while they were seemingly unconscious and on the brink of death, a new study shows. Led by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and elsewhere, the study involved 567...
