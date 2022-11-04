Read full article on original website
No difference in heart outcomes found in use of two diuretics to treat blood pressure
Two common diuretics used to control blood pressure had no difference in cardiovascular outcomes, including death, according to late-breaking science research presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5–7, 2022, is a global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
Study finds lower risk of severe infection and hospitalization with belimumab compared to oral immunosuppressants
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, found that the biologic B-cell inhibitor belimumab was associated with a lower risk of severe infections and hospitalizations compared to nonbiologic immunosuppressants. Until recently, belimumab was the only FDA-approved biologic for active non-renal systemic...
Death common during and within one month of emergency visit
Deaths during or shortly after emergency department care are common, particularly among older patients with comorbidities, according to a study published online Nov. 4 in JAMA Network Open. Jonathan Elmer, M.D., from the University of Pittsburgh, and colleagues used the Optum all-age, all-payer national database (2010 to 2020) to assess...
Researchers identify a subset of patients with early melanoma who face a very low risk of dying from the disease
Although melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer, most patients have high chances of surviving the disease. There is evidence that more cases of melanoma are being overdiagnosed in patients who would never experience symptoms. Using cancer registry data, investigators have identified a subset of patients with early-stage melanoma with almost no melanoma-related deaths, potentially representing cases contributing to overdiagnosis. The research, which is published by Wiley online in Cancer, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society, may help clinicians determine which patients have a very low risk of death from melanoma after removal of the growth.
Crowded emergency departments may affect patients throughout the hospital
Prior research has established that crowding in emergency departments can lead to worse outcomes for patients receiving emergency care. Patients in a crowded emergency department become sicker and are more likely to die than those treated in less crowded conditions, but the problems associated with emergency department crowding do not end at the unit's door. New research from Penn State showed that crowded emergency departments are associated with higher rates of death throughout the hospital.
Cleaning up toxic 'protein clumps' could prevent dementia
The clean-up of cellular "protein clumps" could prevent the onset of some types of dementia, according to a new study from The University of Queensland. Researchers from the Queensland Brain Institute made the discovery after focusing on the relationship between the enzyme Fyn and the protein Tau in frontotemporal dementia. The team, led by Professor Frederic Meunier and Dr. Ramón Martínez-Mármol, found that Fyn, an important player in learning and memory, became highly active when it is immobilized within the synapses which are the connection hubs between neurons where neuronal communication takes place.
Study finds NSAID use and age may delay conception in spondyloarthritis patients
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, showed that treatment with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and older age were associated with longer time to conception in spondyloarthritis patients. Spondyloarthritis (SpA) is a group of inflammatory diseases of the joints and spine,...
Maximizing heart failure meds within 2 weeks reduces risk of hospital readmission, death
Ramping up medication doses quickly after being hospitalized for acute heart failure resulted in a lower risk of dying or being readmitted for heart failure within the first six months after discharge, compared to usual care, according to a featured science research presentation today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022.
Deaths from bacterial infections in the heart are on the rise among young people who inject drugs
Infective endocarditis (IE)—a bacterial infection in the heart or blood vessels— affects 40,000–50,000 patients in the United States per year and has a 1-year average mortality rate of 30%. People who inject drugs (PWID) tend to be younger and have a higher risk for IE due to the entrance of bacteria in the bloodstream. In fact, IE cases among younger patients and PWID have increased, likely as a result of the ongoing opioid epidemic. A recent analysis published in the Journal of Internal Medicine reveals that the risk of death from IE among young US residents aged 15–44 years old has doubled in the last 2 decades. Additionally, the percentage of PWID among young people who die of IE has reached almost 20%.
Study points to potential new treatment for inflammatory bowel diseases
People with inflammatory bowel diseases develop inflammation of the intestine that can cause thickening of the gut wall and life-threatening blockage of the intestinal tube. Twenty to 50 percent of people with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis are affected over their lifetime by this poorly understood condition, called "fibrosis." "Currently...
Some heart disease patients implanted with a VAD have better survival, more likely to receive a heart transplant
Researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine published a study in Circulation showing that, among ventricular assist device recipients, patients with a particular form of dilated cardiomyopathy known as familial dilated cardiomyopathy have better clinical outcomes compared with other forms of the disease.
New treatment could significantly increase the efficacy of chemotherapy and prevent metastasis
A new treatment developed at Tel Aviv University may significantly enhance the efficacy of chemotherapy in breast cancer patients, reducing the risk for lung metastasis following chemo from 52% to only 6%. Conducted in an animal model, the study identified the mechanism that generates a cancer-promoting inflammatory environment in response to chemotherapy. Moreover, the researchers found that by adding an anti-inflammatory agent to the chemotherapy, metastasis can be prevented.
Study shows that adaptive immune responses can cause cellular loss in the aging brain
Past neuroscience studies have consistently demonstrated that the aging of the mammalian nervous system is liked with a decline in the volume and functioning of white matter, nerve fibers found in deep brain tissues. Although this is now a well-established finding, the mechanisms underpinning the decline of white matter and associated pathologies are poorly understood.
High fat, low carb: A ketogenic diet could help patients with polycystic kidney disease
A new study has shown that ketosis—a state in which the body primarily uses dietary fats as energy sources—may have positive effects on kidney function in people affected by hereditary polycystic kidney disease. Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, or ADPKD, is the most common hereditary kidney disease and...
Transient global amnesia: New MRI machine reveals more detail
More than 300 Norwegians experience temporary memory loss each year, but the cause has until now been difficult to discern with brain scans. A super magnet costing EUR 9.4 million gives hope that more people might be able to find out why they suddenly forgot everything. It's easy to imagine...
Specific modifier genes determine the effect of mutations that cause non-compaction cardiomyopathy
Non-compaction cardiomyopathy is a heart condition caused by defects that arise during fetal development and can have diverse health impacts in affected individuals, including sudden cardiac death. The Intercellular Signaling in Cardiovascular Development and Disease group at the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC) previously reported that this disease can be caused by two distinct mutations in the Mindbomb1 gene (Mib1).
Decision support tool used in the emergency department reduces rates of death or hospitalization after heart failure
A tool that emergency department clinicians can use to guide hospital admission or discharge decisions for heart failure patients reduces 30-day all-cause death or cardiovascular hospitalization by 12%, according to a new trial from the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre (PMCC) at University Health Network (UHN), ICES, and the Ted Rogers Centre for Heart Research.
Study shows significant health disparities in treatment of familial hypercholesterolemia
The Family Heart Foundation, a research and advocacy organization, shared results from an analysis of its large U.S. Family Heart Database showing significant disparities exist in the treatment of familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) among racial groups, and by income and education levels. A real-world data analysis of more than 300 million...
COVID vaccination improves effectiveness of cancer treatment, study finds
Patients with nasopharyngeal cancer are often treated with drugs that activate their immune system against the tumor. Until now, it was feared that vaccination against COVID-19 could reduce the success of cancer treatment or cause severe side effects. A recent study by the Universities of Bonn and Shanxi in the...
New experimental treatment can stop growth of schwannoma tumors
Two novel and orally administered drugs can not only block the growth, but also shrink the size, of a tumor type found in the nervous system, new research has shown. The tumors, schwannomas, most frequently grow on the nerves that bring hearing and balance information into the brain. Schwannomas are the most common nerve sheath tumor, and can occur in anyone but are also linked to a hereditary condition known as Neurofibromatosis Type II (NF2).
