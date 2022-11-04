Read full article on original website
Scientists say eye-disease drug may also help fight COVID
An interdisciplinary research team led by UCLA found that a drug already approved by the Food and Drug Administration for eye disease, verteporfin, stopped the replication of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Their laboratory study identified the Hippo signaling pathway as a potential target for therapies against the coronavirus.
Deaths from bacterial infections in the heart are on the rise among young people who inject drugs
Infective endocarditis (IE)—a bacterial infection in the heart or blood vessels— affects 40,000–50,000 patients in the United States per year and has a 1-year average mortality rate of 30%. People who inject drugs (PWID) tend to be younger and have a higher risk for IE due to the entrance of bacteria in the bloodstream. In fact, IE cases among younger patients and PWID have increased, likely as a result of the ongoing opioid epidemic. A recent analysis published in the Journal of Internal Medicine reveals that the risk of death from IE among young US residents aged 15–44 years old has doubled in the last 2 decades. Additionally, the percentage of PWID among young people who die of IE has reached almost 20%.
Study finds lower risk of severe infection and hospitalization with belimumab compared to oral immunosuppressants
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, found that the biologic B-cell inhibitor belimumab was associated with a lower risk of severe infections and hospitalizations compared to nonbiologic immunosuppressants. Until recently, belimumab was the only FDA-approved biologic for active non-renal systemic...
COVID vaccination improves effectiveness of cancer treatment, study finds
Patients with nasopharyngeal cancer are often treated with drugs that activate their immune system against the tumor. Until now, it was feared that vaccination against COVID-19 could reduce the success of cancer treatment or cause severe side effects. A recent study by the Universities of Bonn and Shanxi in the...
Higher-dose pneumococcal vaccines improve immune response in ANCA-associated vasculitis patients receiving rituximab
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, showed that a higher dose of pneumococcal vaccine safely and effectively improved antibody response in patients receiving rituximab for ANCA-associated vasculitis. Anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA)-associated vasculitis is a group of disorders characterized by inflammation...
Death common during and within one month of emergency visit
Deaths during or shortly after emergency department care are common, particularly among older patients with comorbidities, according to a study published online Nov. 4 in JAMA Network Open. Jonathan Elmer, M.D., from the University of Pittsburgh, and colleagues used the Optum all-age, all-payer national database (2010 to 2020) to assess...
Researchers identify a subset of patients with early melanoma who face a very low risk of dying from the disease
Although melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer, most patients have high chances of surviving the disease. There is evidence that more cases of melanoma are being overdiagnosed in patients who would never experience symptoms. Using cancer registry data, investigators have identified a subset of patients with early-stage melanoma with almost no melanoma-related deaths, potentially representing cases contributing to overdiagnosis. The research, which is published by Wiley online in Cancer, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society, may help clinicians determine which patients have a very low risk of death from melanoma after removal of the growth.
Ultraprocessed foods linked to premature deaths
Ultraprocessed foods (UPFs), ready-to-eat-or-heat industrial formulations made with ingredients extracted from foods or synthesized in laboratories, have gradually been replacing traditional foods and meals made from fresh and minimally processed ingredients in many countries. A new study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine has found that increased consumption of these foods was associated with more than 10% of all-cause premature, preventable deaths in Brazil in 2019, although Brazilians consume far less of these products than countries with high incomes.
Cleaning up toxic 'protein clumps' could prevent dementia
The clean-up of cellular "protein clumps" could prevent the onset of some types of dementia, according to a new study from The University of Queensland. Researchers from the Queensland Brain Institute made the discovery after focusing on the relationship between the enzyme Fyn and the protein Tau in frontotemporal dementia. The team, led by Professor Frederic Meunier and Dr. Ramón Martínez-Mármol, found that Fyn, an important player in learning and memory, became highly active when it is immobilized within the synapses which are the connection hubs between neurons where neuronal communication takes place.
Did having kidney disease and other conditions affect COVID-19 outcomes in different waves of the pandemic?
Individuals with chronic kidney disease (CKD) are vulnerable to developing severe forms of COVID-19, and acute kidney injury is a common complication of COVID-19. A recent analysis examined the temporal effects of pre-existing CKD and other medical conditions on COVID-19 outcomes by waves throughout the pandemic. The findings will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2022 November 3–November 6.
Which COVID vaccine you get could affect your myocarditis risk
Incidence of myocarditis, pericarditis or myopericarditis is two- to threefold higher after a second dose of the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine when compared to the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine; however, overall cases of heart inflammation with either vaccine are very rare, according to a study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. The study showed males younger than 40 years old who received the Moderna vaccine were shown to have the highest rates of myocarditis, which according to the authors, may have implications for choosing specific vaccines for certain populations.
Crowded emergency departments may affect patients throughout the hospital
Prior research has established that crowding in emergency departments can lead to worse outcomes for patients receiving emergency care. Patients in a crowded emergency department become sicker and are more likely to die than those treated in less crowded conditions, but the problems associated with emergency department crowding do not end at the unit's door. New research from Penn State showed that crowded emergency departments are associated with higher rates of death throughout the hospital.
COVID vaccines: Many people have had two doses but not their boosters—here's why that might be
In England, the current pandemic strategy relies on vaccine protection to minimize the impacts of COVID infections. But vaccine uptake is not as good as it could be. As of October 23 2022, although 80% of adults had received two doses, only 66% had received a third. Vaccine uptake is...
Study finds NSAID use and age may delay conception in spondyloarthritis patients
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, showed that treatment with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and older age were associated with longer time to conception in spondyloarthritis patients. Spondyloarthritis (SpA) is a group of inflammatory diseases of the joints and spine,...
A better understanding of how HIV-1 evades the immune system
The type of virus used as a model to study the efficacy of non-neutralizing antibodies against the virus responsible for AIDS has a crucial role to play, according to a new study led by Andrés Finzi, Université de Montréal professor and researcher at the CHUM Research Center.
Women could be at higher risk for long COVID, according to new research
A team of medical professionals, clinicians, epidemiologists and political scientists recently published the results of a study that revealed new information about the prevalence of post-acute sequelae of SARS CoV-2 infection, otherwise known as "long COVID." Mauricio Santillana, professor physics and network science at Northeastern and director of the Machine...
Can gut microbes impact chemotherapy? So far, the answer is 'yes'
Bacteria in our guts play a significant role in how we digest what we eat, and what we eat includes oral medications we take. But the gut microbiome's impact on drugs may be different from its impact on food because drugs are often intended to target a specific tissue or organ or process in the body.
No difference in heart outcomes found in use of two diuretics to treat blood pressure
Two common diuretics used to control blood pressure had no difference in cardiovascular outcomes, including death, according to late-breaking science research presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5–7, 2022, is a global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
Cell competition may explain cancer relapses, research suggests
A normal process called cell competition, in which healthy tissues eliminate unhealthy cells, could be responsible for cancer relapses in patients months or years after they were declared cancer-free, a new study by UT Southwestern researchers suggests. The findings, published in Cancer Discovery, could lead to better ways to treat...
Transient global amnesia: New MRI machine reveals more detail
More than 300 Norwegians experience temporary memory loss each year, but the cause has until now been difficult to discern with brain scans. A super magnet costing EUR 9.4 million gives hope that more people might be able to find out why they suddenly forgot everything. It's easy to imagine...
