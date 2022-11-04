Famed Activist Investor Sets His Eye on Yardley Food, Beverage Manufacturer

The famed investor is looking to work with a Yardley company. Image via Carl Icahn

A well-known investor has been working with a Bucks County company, which saw major improvements to its revenue thereafter. Harold Brubaker wrote bath the investor for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Crown Holdings, a Yardley-based manufacturer of food and beverage cans, saw its shares jump sharply after it was reported that activist investor Carl Icahn had accumulated an eight percent stake in the business and has started agitating for more share buybacks and to focus on aluminum beverage cans. The company’s shares were up nine percent on November 3, at $73.

Crown is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of food and beverage cans. It has 200 factories in 40 countries and employs 26,000 people.

Icahn is hoping to get the company to sell some of its noncore businesses and focus primarily on aluminum beverage cans, which accounted for 60 percent of the company’s $11.4 billion revenue in 2021.

The businesses that are being targeted for sale include a company Crown acquired five years ago that manufactures packaging and traps used to transport goods and Crown’s North American food can business.

“We agree with Mr. Icahn and believe there’s an opportunity to unlock value,” said Jefferies analyst Philip Ng. “That said, given the current macro backdrop and capital markets, the timing is less than ideal” for sale.