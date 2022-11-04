KPD: Driver passed out with car in drive facing gas pumps charged with aggravated assault

Two men are facing multiple charges as a result of an incident in Allandale in which a driver allegedly attempted to drive away in the direction of gas pumps while resisting arrest.

Kingsport Police Department Officer Aaron Blevins stated in his report that he responded to a complaint on Oct. 25 of two men passed out in a vehicle parked parallel to Stone Drive in front of the Waffle House with motor running and transmission in “Drive”.

The driver was identified as Bobby Lee Lanier, 35, 1577 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport, and the passenger was William Mark Estes, 49, 4399 Carters Valley Road, Church Hill.

Blevins reported that he observed white powder on Lanier’s pants, and that the vehicle was in drive. He unsuccessfully attempted to awaken Lanier for 2-3 minutes before striking the roof of the vehicle which woke Lanier up, albeit confused and unaware of what was going on.

Blevins said he ordered Lanier to place the vehicle in park, but Lanier couldn’t stay awake and dosed off several times, which prompted Blevins to put the car in park himself.

Blevine reported that Lanier then put the car back into drive, refused commands to put the car back into park, and appeared to be attempting to drive away. Belvins said the vehicle was facing the Bloomers gas station in direct line with the pumps as a struggle ensued between he and Lanier.

Eventually Lanier placed the vehicle in park and Blevins shut off the engine and removed the keys from the vehicle. Other officers arrived on the scene and assisted in removing Lanier from the vehicle.

“During the encounter I was in a state of fear that Mr. Lanier was going to recklessly use the vehicle in attempts to injure me or the public,” Blevins stated in his report.

Lanier was charged with aggravated assault, DUI, resisting arrest, no drivers license and possession of drug paraphernalia. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled in Hawkins County Sessions Court for Nov. 16, and was being held in the Hawkins County Jail on $25,000 bond.

Blevins reported that during the incident Estes “came to” and “appeared to be out of it”. Estes ignored commands to empty his pockets and exit the vehicle, and was removed from the vehicle with the assistance of other officers. Upon being searched a small baggy containing what is believed to be fentanyl was located in his wallet.

Estes was transported to Indian Path Medical Center where he reportedly began overdosing and was administered NARCAN. He was later booked into jail on charges including resisting arrest, simple possession and public intoxication.