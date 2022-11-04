ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

KPD: Driver passed out with car in drive facing gas pumps charged with aggravated assault

By STAFF REPORT
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32dnrB_0iyw6A8A00

Two men are facing multiple charges as a result of an incident in Allandale in which a driver allegedly attempted to drive away in the direction of gas pumps while resisting arrest.

Kingsport Police Department Officer Aaron Blevins stated in his report that he responded to a complaint on Oct. 25 of two men passed out in a vehicle parked parallel to Stone Drive in front of the Waffle House with motor running and transmission in “Drive”.

The driver was identified as Bobby Lee Lanier, 35, 1577 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport, and the passenger was William Mark Estes, 49, 4399 Carters Valley Road, Church Hill.

Blevins reported that he observed white powder on Lanier’s pants, and that the vehicle was in drive. He unsuccessfully attempted to awaken Lanier for 2-3 minutes before striking the roof of the vehicle which woke Lanier up, albeit confused and unaware of what was going on.

Blevins said he ordered Lanier to place the vehicle in park, but Lanier couldn’t stay awake and dosed off several times, which prompted Blevins to put the car in park himself.

Blevine reported that Lanier then put the car back into drive, refused commands to put the car back into park, and appeared to be attempting to drive away. Belvins said the vehicle was facing the Bloomers gas station in direct line with the pumps as a struggle ensued between he and Lanier.

Eventually Lanier placed the vehicle in park and Blevins shut off the engine and removed the keys from the vehicle. Other officers arrived on the scene and assisted in removing Lanier from the vehicle.

“During the encounter I was in a state of fear that Mr. Lanier was going to recklessly use the vehicle in attempts to injure me or the public,” Blevins stated in his report.

Lanier was charged with aggravated assault, DUI, resisting arrest, no drivers license and possession of drug paraphernalia. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled in Hawkins County Sessions Court for Nov. 16, and was being held in the Hawkins County Jail on $25,000 bond.

Blevins reported that during the incident Estes “came to” and “appeared to be out of it”. Estes ignored commands to empty his pockets and exit the vehicle, and was removed from the vehicle with the assistance of other officers. Upon being searched a small baggy containing what is believed to be fentanyl was located in his wallet.

Estes was transported to Indian Path Medical Center where he reportedly began overdosing and was administered NARCAN. He was later booked into jail on charges including resisting arrest, simple possession and public intoxication.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Woman shot at in Johnson City, police report

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police say an investigation is underway following a shooting on Washington Avenue Monday morning. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were dispatched in reference to a shooting around 12:50 a.m. on Monday. Officers said a man driving a silver Honda minivan had […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Police in Johnson City are searching for suspect in shooting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Johnson City Police Department need help in locating a suspect in a shooting that occurred just before 1 p.m. Monday. According to police, a black male wearing a red hoodie and black shorts fired one shot at a woman that got out of his vehicle in the 500 block of Washington Ave. The woman was not hit during the incident. The vehicle the suspect was driving is described as being a silver Honda minivan.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Report: Johnson City teen arrested after bringing knife to school

A juvenile in Johnson City was arrested on Friday, Nov. 4th for reportedly bringing a knife to school. According to a report from Johnson City Police, school administration was advised a male student had brought the knife into school. The student was searched and the knife was found; he was...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
993thex.com

Woman killed in Telford shooting identified

A woman killed in a Telford shooting on Sunday has been identified by police. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was identified as Tara Roberts, 43. The shooting happened early Sunday morning on Rauhof Road. Upon arrival, deputies had a brief standoff with the suspect, David...
TELFORD, TN
WATE

TBI: Man with axe fatally shot by Johnson City police

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Johnson City. The TBI says preliminary information indicates that Johnson City police officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 1700 block of E. Unaka Avenue just before 7 p.m. Monday and encountered a […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bristol man accused of attempted second-degree murder

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol man is facing two counts of attempted second-degree murder after he allegedly went to a home early Monday morning in Bristol, Tennessee, and stabbed a person after threatening to kill everyone inside and burn the house down. Marcus J. Carter, listed as homeless, faces...
BRISTOL, TN
993thex.com

Man charged with arson following fire at Lee County park

A Wise County, Virginia man has been charged by Pennington Gap police following a fire at the restroom area of Leeman Park. A report from the agency said Michael Newberry, 42, of Big Stone Gap, was observed on surveillance footage as the only person in the facility at the time of a fire that police said was deliberately set in the men’s bathroom.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

More details on Wise County Oct. 30 incident and arrests

WISE — More details have been released about an Oct. 30 incident that resulted in four arrests. Wise County Chief Deputy Russell Cyphers said Monday that a party in an open area in the Mill Creek section near Pound resulted in the alleged assault of an adult female.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Motorcycle pursuit ends in Washington County, VA

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A multi-department search party ended a high-speed motorcycle pursuit in Washington County, Virginia, police say. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies say they spotted a black motorcycle traveling at an “alarming high rate of speed” down Glenbrook Avenue in Meadowview, Virginia around 6:30 p.m. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
wvlt.tv

Officer shoots axe-wielding man in Johnson City

Knoxville Police Department releases body camera footage from fire that sent 7 to hospital. Knoxville Cemex employee dies after coal pile collapses on him, police say. The employee was identified as Thomas Mitchell. KCS, parents ask for change of law potentially impacting third graders. A new Tennessee law now makes...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Deputies respond to ‘hoax’ shooting in Carter Co.

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Charges are pending after a 911 call reporting a shooting was determined to be a hoax, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). CCSO officers responded to a residence on Woodland Drive in Carter County on Sunday afternoon after a 911 caller reported a shooting involving multiple individuals, a […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wbtw.com

2 killed after SUV crashes into Tennessee gas station

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police said two people were killed Thursday morning when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a Johnson City gas station. According to the Johnson City Police Department, a Dodge SUV was traveling north on North Roan Street at a high speed before it ran off the road at the Bristol Highway intersection and crashed into the Roadrunner Market.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Reported Bristol stabbing leads to attempted murder charges

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol man faces two counts of attempted second-degree murder following an alleged stabbing early Monday morning. Sullivan County court documents penned by a responding officer state that the incident began at a home on the 1100 block on Broad Street, where police were called following a reported stabbing. Witnesses say […]
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Arrests made in weekend homicide

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office has made two arrests in connection to a homicide over the weekend, according to a Monday morning press release. On Friday, Nov. 4, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of County Hill Road in Blountville, where 17-year-old Gavin Brown was located deceased by family members inside of the residence.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Update: Greene County teen who has autism returns home, police say

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A 15-year-old boy who has autism returned to his home in Greene County Tuesday, according to authorities. A 15-year-old who has autism is missing after running away from his home on Chuckey Pike, according to Greene County, Tennessee Criminal Investigations Department. It happened...
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Lee County man charged with murdering South Carolina man

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Lee County man has been charged with murder after a man was fatally shot over the weekend, according to authorities. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call on Jesse Peters Drive in the Dryden area on Saturday regarding a possible gunshot. The sheriff’s office […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy