Ashton Funk, an elite offensive tackle out of Katy, Texas (Tompkins), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Funk, who is listed at 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds, is a 3-star prospect and committed to play for Texas A&M. He has a reported 30 offers and was recruited to the Aggies by Steve Addazio and Elijah Robinson. He’s rated the No. 32 offensive tackle by the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 65 player in the state of Texas.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO