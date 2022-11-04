ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, TX

KBTX.com

Iola tops Normangee in four sets to advance to regional semifinals

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - No. 3 Iola volleyball beat No. 11 Normangee 21-25, 25-17, 27-25, 25-15 in the regional quarterfinal round of the UIL 2A Playoffs Tuesday night in Franklin. The Lady Bulldogs beat the Lady Panthers in four sets all three times they played this season. Iola was the...
IOLA, TX
KBTX.com

Achane closing in on 1,000 rushing for 2022

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team will head to Auburn on Saturday to take on the Tigers. Aggie running back Devon Achane rushed for 122 yards last week and for the second straight season is closing in on a thousand yards. In 2021 he finished with...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Five Brazos Valley teams ranked in final DCTF rankings

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their rankings after the final week of the high school regular season and five teams from the Brazos Valley made it. In Class 5A Division I, College Station stays at No. 10 following a 42-14 win over Pflugerville Hendrickson. The Cougars...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
therecordlive.com

Mustang play Bellville again in the playoffs

A resounding win in the district finale has West Orange-Stark thinking positive with the playoffs starting this week. The Mustangs have a familiar opponent in the first round of the post season. West Orange-Stark rolled 53-7 over the Hardin-Jefferson Hawks last week at Dan R. Hooks Stadium. The Mustangs evened...
WEST ORANGE, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M cruises past ULM 87-54 in season opener

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M men’s basketball opened up year four of the Buzz Williams era with an 87-54 victory over Louisiana Monroe at Reed Arena Monday night. Wade Taylor IV led the Aggies with 18 points on 5-7 shooting and 4-8 from beyond the arc. Henry...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Kick Time Announced for UMass Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against UMass on Saturday, Nov. 19 is set to kick off at 11 a.m. on SEC Network+/ESPN+, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. The Maroon & White travel to Auburn on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, while...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Monday Night Weather Update 11/7

COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies tally 5 losses in a row for the first time since 1980

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M has now lost five straight games, which is the first time since the 20th century after falling to Florida 41-24 on Saturday night. Now the Aggies play for their pride. Entering the final three games of the season needing to sweep just to qualify for a bowl.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ashton Funk, elite 2024 OT out of Texas, announces SEC commitment

Ashton Funk, an elite offensive tackle out of Katy, Texas (Tompkins), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Funk, who is listed at 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds, is a 3-star prospect and committed to play for Texas A&M. He has a reported 30 offers and was recruited to the Aggies by Steve Addazio and Elijah Robinson. He’s rated the No. 32 offensive tackle by the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 65 player in the state of Texas.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful four-bedroom, two and a half-bathroom home on Brisbane Way. This home comes with a programmed digital thermostat, Energy Star appliances, CF LED lighting, high-efficiency HVAC, and more.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Gospel Fest is less than a week away

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mark your calendars, Gospel Fest is less than a week away. Texas A&M’s Voices of Praise will host the 38th annual Gospel Fest, an evening filled with praise and worship. Throughout the day there will be church services, Christian education classes, and lunch. The evening...
BRYAN, TX

