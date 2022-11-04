Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
Iola tops Normangee in four sets to advance to regional semifinals
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - No. 3 Iola volleyball beat No. 11 Normangee 21-25, 25-17, 27-25, 25-15 in the regional quarterfinal round of the UIL 2A Playoffs Tuesday night in Franklin. The Lady Bulldogs beat the Lady Panthers in four sets all three times they played this season. Iola was the...
KBTX.com
Achane closing in on 1,000 rushing for 2022
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team will head to Auburn on Saturday to take on the Tigers. Aggie running back Devon Achane rushed for 122 yards last week and for the second straight season is closing in on a thousand yards. In 2021 he finished with...
KBTX.com
Five Brazos Valley teams ranked in final DCTF rankings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their rankings after the final week of the high school regular season and five teams from the Brazos Valley made it. In Class 5A Division I, College Station stays at No. 10 following a 42-14 win over Pflugerville Hendrickson. The Cougars...
KBTX.com
Lake Creek ends College Station’s season with 3 set sweep in Regional Quarterfinals
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougar volleyball team saw its season come to an end Tuesday night following a 3 set loss to district rival Lake Creek 25-18, 25-10, 25-23. Lady Cougars won its first district match against the Lady Lions back in September, but lost the rematch in October.
therecordlive.com
Mustang play Bellville again in the playoffs
A resounding win in the district finale has West Orange-Stark thinking positive with the playoffs starting this week. The Mustangs have a familiar opponent in the first round of the post season. West Orange-Stark rolled 53-7 over the Hardin-Jefferson Hawks last week at Dan R. Hooks Stadium. The Mustangs evened...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M cruises past ULM 87-54 in season opener
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M men’s basketball opened up year four of the Buzz Williams era with an 87-54 victory over Louisiana Monroe at Reed Arena Monday night. Wade Taylor IV led the Aggies with 18 points on 5-7 shooting and 4-8 from beyond the arc. Henry...
KBTX.com
Kick Time Announced for UMass Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against UMass on Saturday, Nov. 19 is set to kick off at 11 a.m. on SEC Network+/ESPN+, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. The Maroon & White travel to Auburn on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, while...
KBTX.com
Fisher: Aggies’ season has been “disappointing” not frustrating
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football will have its final road game of the season this Saturday when they travel to Auburn. Both the Aggies and Tigers are at the bottom of the SEC West standings and both are currently on five-game losing streaks. A&M hopes to snap...
KBTX.com
Monday Night Weather Update 11/7
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring) KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring) Fisher: Aggies’ season has been “disappointing”. KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
Lucky Texan Takes Home Some Cash Amid Historic $2.04B Powerball Drawing
One Texas resident matched all five numbers in the November 7 Powerball drawing.
KBTX.com
Aggies tally 5 losses in a row for the first time since 1980
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M has now lost five straight games, which is the first time since the 20th century after falling to Florida 41-24 on Saturday night. Now the Aggies play for their pride. Entering the final three games of the season needing to sweep just to qualify for a bowl.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ashton Funk, elite 2024 OT out of Texas, announces SEC commitment
Ashton Funk, an elite offensive tackle out of Katy, Texas (Tompkins), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Funk, who is listed at 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds, is a 3-star prospect and committed to play for Texas A&M. He has a reported 30 offers and was recruited to the Aggies by Steve Addazio and Elijah Robinson. He’s rated the No. 32 offensive tackle by the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 65 player in the state of Texas.
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful four-bedroom, two and a half-bathroom home on Brisbane Way. This home comes with a programmed digital thermostat, Energy Star appliances, CF LED lighting, high-efficiency HVAC, and more.
Click2Houston.com
Artist from Atascocita tattoo shop ‘Hitlist Ink’ creates iconic Mattress Mack tattoo
ATASCOCITA – It’s been over 24 hours since the Astros Victory Parade, and one local man Tyrone Smith got a Mattress Mack tattoo to remember this year’s World Series run, forever. Melanie Camp went out to Atascocita to catch up with the fan who received the tattoo, and the artist who brought the design to life.
KBTX.com
Man arrested after striking Sen. Cruz with beer can during Houston Astros parade
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Houston Police Department officers arrested a man during a parade Monday to honor the World Series champion Houston Astros after the man allegedly struck Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) with a beer can. Police said the 33-year-old man threw a beer at Cruz as the senator...
Was this your ticket? $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Houston
Well folks, the cat is out of the bag as the Powerball lottery has reported one ticket purchased in the state of California matched all the winning numbers, including the Powerball to bring home the bacon which just so happens to be $2.04 billion bacon.
Houston-area districts cancel school on Monday to allow families to attend Astros' victory parade
Multiple institutions in the Houston area are giving students, faculty, and staff the day off to celebrate the Astros winning the World Series!
Houston Astros World Series parade route, start time, road closures
Here's everything you need to know for Monday's celebration in downtown Houston.
fox26houston.com
Live Texas 2022 Midterm Election Results
TEXAS - It's election day and live election results are rolling in.
KBTX.com
Gospel Fest is less than a week away
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mark your calendars, Gospel Fest is less than a week away. Texas A&M’s Voices of Praise will host the 38th annual Gospel Fest, an evening filled with praise and worship. Throughout the day there will be church services, Christian education classes, and lunch. The evening...
Comments / 0