I’ll admit, Mass Effect isn’t a series that brings me nostalgia because I’m a pretty new fan. After years of wondering why the internet was so obsessed with Garrus I decided to dive into the series earlier this year. As I do with most games, a short while in, I ventured over to my PlayStation’s trophy section to take a peek at what I should be looking to achieve during my playthrough. Very rarely am I a completionist, but I do like to at least try and earn as many trophies as possible - and one in particular caught my eye.

4 DAYS AGO