Florida witness spots two 'stars' in early morning sky that should not be there
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at The Villages reported watching and photographing two round-shaped lights in the sky near Venus at about 6:30 a.m. on April 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
The Ray Shot Down and Squadrons of Planes Frizzled Like Moths in the Air
Astounding Stories of Super-Science, August 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. VOL. III, No. 2: The Flying City. The ray shot down—and squadrons of planes frizzled like moths in the air. Astounding...
Video of People Jumping Off Abandoned Shipwreck in Turks and Caicos Is Wild
If you are an adrenaline junkie and like the 'high feeling' (no pun intended), then this one's for you! If you're not afraid of heights, then how does leaping off an abandoned shipwreck off the coast of the Turks and Caicos into the gorgeous crystal blue waters sound to you? This will certainly get your heart pumping!
hwy.co
Hike the Actual Stairway to Heaven in New Jersey
New Jersey isn’t known for its vast array of landscapes. People don’t travel to the Garden State to bask in the beauty of glacier-peaked mountains or deep red canyons. There aren’t lush rainforests or wetlands filled with a variety of wildlife. However, there is one place in particular known for its scenic beauty. If you haven’t visited the Stairway to Heaven, NJ, it’s time to put it on your list. Let’s take a closer look!
WATCH: Iguana Tumbles Into Tarpon-Infested Waters, Somehow Manages to Escape the Frenzy
In this crazy video posted to Instagram, an iguana resting on a rope jumps into the water to avoid a man filming and then has to escape a feeding frenzy at the hands of dozens of tarpons. The iguana jumps into the water and then immediately gets tossed around by...
Rebuilding ‘Black Panther’: How the ‘Wakanda Forever’ Family Fought Through Grief and Injury to Create a $250 Million Superhero Tribute
Ryan Coogler can’t sit still. When the 36-year-old filmmaker first joins Variety to talk about his latest movie, Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — the $250 million sequel to “Black Panther” — it’s at the end of an exhausting day of press interviews in late October. He ambles into a hotel suite that’s been mostly emptied out for this conversation, and as he sinks into a couch that’s much lower than any of the other chairs in the room, his puzzled expression makes clear that he’s not happy with the ad hoc surroundings. “It’s a little weird,” he says. “Is there...
I keep getting friend zoned in every Mass Effect game
I’ll admit, Mass Effect isn’t a series that brings me nostalgia because I’m a pretty new fan. After years of wondering why the internet was so obsessed with Garrus I decided to dive into the series earlier this year. As I do with most games, a short while in, I ventured over to my PlayStation’s trophy section to take a peek at what I should be looking to achieve during my playthrough. Very rarely am I a completionist, but I do like to at least try and earn as many trophies as possible - and one in particular caught my eye.
Modern Warfare 2 finally explains how Soap got his nickname
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 just answered one of the series' biggest mysteries: how exactly did Johnny "Soap" MacTavish get his nickname?. Soap is one of the most popular characters in Call Of Duty history. Making his first appearance in the revolutionary Call Of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Soap would go on to star in a number of Call Of Duty campaigns before his tragic death in Modern Warfare 3.
Broken Pieces review: an intriguing mystery let down by mediocre gameplay
If I had to encapsulate Broken Pieces in a single word, it would be unexpected. From the mysteries I unearthed to the gameplay itself, Broken Pieces is a game that subverts expectations with varying degrees of success. Set in the French coastal village of Saint-Exil, players assume the role of Elise who finds herself completely alone in the village. Not only has everyone else gone missing, Saint-Exil is now stuck outside the flow of time. Don’t worry if you’re confused already, so was I when I started.
Modern Warfare 2 already overhauling central feature following fan feedback
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's user interface and user experience systems will soon be completely changed, so put that paracetamol back in the packet, because the headaches will be history. User interface (UI) refers to what you use to interact with the game, like a mouse and keyboard, a...
Golfweek's Best 2022: Top public and private courses in New Jersey
New Jersey is famous for its private golf clubs, with each of the top 15 on Golfweek’s Best list of private courses in the state ranked among either the top 200 modern or classic courses in the United States. Pine Valley Golf Club tops the list in the state, as well as being No. 1 on the Golfweek’s Best ranking of classic courses built before 1960 in the U.S.
tiremeetsroad.com
Tire explosion at SEMA’s BurnYard from 1000 HP Demon Taxi sends rubber carcass flying over crowd, hits & damages Silverado show truck
No injuries reported except for one damaged Silverado hood. You never expect your multi-year build to get damaged at a car show while parked, sitting completely still, yet, that’s exactly what happened. Perennial favorite to SEMA’s Hoonigan BurnYard, the Bros Automotive Detail Center’s 1000 HP Dodge Demon Taxi, blew...
tatler.com
A look inside Tatler's Little Black Book party through Lady Gina Hope and Jasper Greig's cameras
What. A. Night. Right from the moment the doors opened, Tatler's Little Black Book party was the hottest ticket in Soho, and my friend Jasper Greig and I headed in armed with disposable cameras, channelling Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala. There were margaritas made to order and cascades of...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Fastest Woman on Earth’ on HBO Max, The Thrilling and Tragic Story of Land-Speed Racer Jessi Combs
In 2013, professional racer and television personality Jessi Combs began a pursuit of the land-speed record. That same year, she set the women’s land speed record, earning her the nickname “the fastest woman on four wheels” — but her pursuit of history didn’t stop there. Her dogged efforts to break new records in racing–culminating in her death in a 2019 crash–are the focus of The Fastest Woman on Earth, a new feature-length documentary on HBO Max.
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Trek Bicycle and Bell Sports sue over cargo lost or damaged at sea
NEW YORK (BRAIN) — COVID-19, massive consumer demand, and the war in Ukraine have upset the industry's supply chain in recent years. Rough seas also played a part. Bell Sports and Trek Bicycle are among the firms suing shipping companies over containers lost or damaged due to storms in the North Pacific in early 2021.
Pilot shares ‘spectacular’ rare view of Northern Lights and sunset from cockpit
A pilot has shared spectacular photos of the Northern Lights from his cockpit window. Pilot Dave Wallsworth, an A350-1000 captain, was flying British Airways flight BA275 from London Heathrow to Las Vegas on 7 November when he spotted the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) at sunset. He shared the four photos on Twitter, alongside the caption: “On our flight from @HeathrowAirport to @LASairport we had the fairly rare sighting of Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) while the sunset was still visible. It looked lovely, as you can see here.”On our flight from @HeathrowAirport to @LASairport we had the fairly rare sighting of...
saltwatersportsman.com
Fish Facts: Like No Perch You’ve Ever Seen￼
Steve Wozniak, who has caught more species of game fish than anyone in the world shared with me this photo of his catch from the Atlantic coast of northern Argentina. He says, “I caught this fish in about 100 feet of water off Mar del Plata, Argentina. The guide called it a white salmon.” Wozniak knew it wasn’t a salmon, and thought it might be a sand perch. (“That seems a pretty unassuming name for a 22-pound beast!” he adds.) “Is this correct, and what can you tell me about the species? Is it at all related to tilefishes?”
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
