numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) ruled out for Saints in Week 9
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry will not play Monday in the team's Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Landry is delaing with a sprained ankle, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. And now, the team has officially ruled him out of action for Monday night's affair. Expect more snaps and targets for Tre'Quan Smith and Rashid Shaheed.
numberfire.com
Carolina Chuba Hubbard (ankle) fully practices on Tuesday, expects to play in Week 10
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (ankle) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice. Hubbard expects to play on Thursday night after missing two games with ankle injury. Expect the 23-year old to play a committee role against an Atlanta Falcons' defense ranked 21st (21.1) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs.
numberfire.com
3 Fantasy Football Defensive Streamer Options for Week 10
By this point in the year, you should have a pretty reasonable idea of what your team needs and where you are in your fantasy league’s pecking order. If you’ve got six or more wins, you’re probably looking to just maintain your way into the playoffs. Any fewer and maybe you need to consider taking some big swings in order to skate in under the wire.
numberfire.com
Ryan Tannehill (anke) inactive in Week 9 for Titans; Malik Willis to start
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will not play Sunday in the team's Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Tannehill had a chance of making his return to the field after sitting out in Week 8. However, he's not quite ready to come back. As a result, Malik Willis will garner another start at quarterback for the Titans. Expect heavy usage from Derrick Henry once again.
numberfire.com
Baker Mayfield in at quarterback for Panthers in Week 9
The Carolina Panthers replaced P.J. Walker with Baker Mayfield at the quarterback position in their Week 9 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Walker was downright dreadful in the first half for the Panthers, and the team decided to hand the reigns back over to Mayfield with their 35-point defecit. Walker...
numberfire.com
Mavericks' Christian Wood (knee) ruled out on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Wood will sit out on Wednesday night after suffering a recent knee sprain. Expect Maxi Kleber to play more minutes versus an Orlando team ranked 25th in defensive rating. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ...
numberfire.com
Monday Night Football Betting: Can the Saints Win Outright as Home Underdogs?
The Week 9 finale has the banged-up New Orleans Saints hosting the very banged-up Baltimore Ravens. You’re going to have to scroll a lot to see the whole injury report. A Baltimore win will give them a one-game lead in the AFC North heading into their much-needed bye week. If the Saints come out on top, they will keep tied atop the NFC South with a 4-5 record.
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Garrett Temple (personal) out again on Wednesday
New Orleans Pelicans guard Garrett Temple (personal) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Temple will remain sidelined for personal reasons for Wednesday's clash with the Bulls. His next chance to play will come against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. Temple is averaging 3.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) remains out Monday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith will not play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Smith was listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court as he deals with a right calf strain. In 5 games...
numberfire.com
Reggie Jackson (knee) starting for Clippers Monday night
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson will start Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jackson was listed questionable due to a left patella contusion. Despite the ailment, the team's medical staff have given him the green light to take the court. He'll also keep his spot as the starting point guard.
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, Ravens at Saints
The Baltimore Ravens are missing tons of key pieces entering their matchup with the New Orleans Saints. How should that alter our view of the traditional betting markets and player props? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview the game as they discuss their read on the moneyline and total, any yardage props they like amid the injuries, and the top touchdown-scorer props at FanDuel Sportsbook.
numberfire.com
Romeo Langford (toe) not listed on Spurs' Wednesday injury report
San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford (toe) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report against the Memphis Grizzlies. After a three-game absence with toe soreness, Langford is on track to return on Wednesday night. In a matchup against a Memphis unit playing with a 100.5 pace, expect Langford to play a second unit role.
numberfire.com
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) out again on Wednesday
Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Tate will remain sidelined on Wednesday with an ankle injury and will not be available to face the Raptors. His next chance to play will come against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.
numberfire.com
Pistons' Marvin Bagley III (knee) doubtful on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Bagley is listed as doubtful and not expected to make his season debut on Wednesday. That said, his upgrade from out to doubtful indicates that he may be nearing a return, possibly in mid to late November.
numberfire.com
Gordon Hayward (shoulder) out for Hornets on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Hayward continues to deal with a shoulder injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. He last played on November 2nd. His next chance to play will come against the Miami Heat on Thursday.
numberfire.com
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) cleared for Hornets Monday night
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith will play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith was listed questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle. However, despite the ailment, the team has given him the green light to take the court to kick off the new week.
numberfire.com
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski (shoulder) questionable on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Pokusevski is dealing with a shoulder injury and is questionable to face the Bucks on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 24.0 minutes against Milwaukee. Pokusevski's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Jarred Vanderbilt (adductor) ruled out for Utah Sunday night
Utah Jazz center Jarred Vanderbilt will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Vanderbilt is dealing with right adductor soreness. He wad downgraded to questionable earlier in the day, and now, the team has fully ruled him out for Sunday's contest. Rudy Gay and Walker Kessler should see more action down low.
numberfire.com
Darius Garland (knee) will play for Cleveland Sunday afternoon
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Garland is dealing with a left knee sprain. He's missed the last couple games due to it, but on Sunday, he has been cleared to take the court. Expect Isaac Okoro to revert to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Frank Ntilikina (ankle) upgraded to questionable for Dallas Monday night
Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Brookly Nets. Ntilikina has missed all season to this point due to right ankle effusion. However, the team has upgraded his status to questionable for Monday night's contest. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 9:45 p.m. tipoff.
