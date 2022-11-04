ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarro County, TX

KTRE

2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from Friday night’s storms. More tornado confirmations are possible over the next few days as surveys continue. An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Hopkins County, just southwest of Sulphur Springs. High end EF-1...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ellis, Fannin, Johnson, Parker, Rockwall County Races: 2022 Midterm Election

Midterm election returns are below for races in Ellis County, Fannin County, Johnson County, Parker County and Rockwall County. To see a listing of all statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Texas House and Senate races, click here. ELLIS COUNTY MIDTERM RACE RESULTS. FANNIN COUNTY...
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

National Weather Service surveys tornado damage, destruction in North Texas

ATHENS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Following the severe weather in North Texas Friday, the National Weather Service has spent the weekend surveying the total damage done by tornadoes.On Saturday, NWS Fort Worth tweeted that their survey team found damage in Lamar County that is consistent with a high end EF-3 tornado. With wind speeds of up to 160 mph, that tornado injured several people and damaged dozens of homes.The NWS survey team also confirmed that the city of Athens in Henderson County was hit by an EF-2 tornado with max winds of up to 115 mph.For several blocks in Athens, people spent...
ATHENS, TX
wbap.com

NWS Confirms Tornado Damage in Northeast Texas

(WBAP/KLIF) – At least two tornadoes touched down in Northeast Texas on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Extensive storm damage was reported around the Sulphur Springs area. National Weather Service teams are assessing the destruction. The NWS confirmed an EF 2 tornado near Athens in Henderson County.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
News Channel 25

Texas DPS investigating officer-involved shooting in Troy following pursuit

Texas DPS is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Troy following a pursuit that began in Hill County. Officers attempted to make contact with a U-Haul around 7 p.m. on Monday, confirmed a DPS spokesperson. A pursuit ensued and traveled through Waco and Bell County. Increased police activity was reported near...
TROY, TX
fox4news.com

At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Texas Friday, NWS says

DALLAS - The severe weather that dumped rain across the Dallas-Fort Worth area Friday was also responsible for at least nine tornadoes in Texas. The National Weather Service spent the weekend surveying damage in Lamar and Henderson Counties. They determined at an EF-3 tornado with winds up to 160 miles...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Man injured while changing bus tire on roadside

HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is in the hospital after receiving injuries while changing a tire on a charter bus. The Hill County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the scene on Sunday evening – at southbound Interstate 35 West, just north of Itasca. A man was injured while changing a tire on a charter bus that broke down. The patient was airlifted, by Air Evac, to Harris Hospital in Fort Worth. His condition is not known.
ITASCA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Athens residents react to tornado aftermath

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – On Friday night, a tornado went through Athens hitting several different areas throughout the city. Volunteers showed up early Saturday morning to begin picking up the mess that the storm left behind. The Athens Steel Building has extreme damage, the end of the building is torn apart. Tommy Schcultz a friend […]
ATHENS, TX
dmagazine.com

Following the Storms Through Dallas County

Dallas County’s severe thunderstorm warning expired at 5:15 p.m, according to the National Weather Service. The worst of the storm appears to be south of the metro area, where a tornado warning was issued for Ellis and Navarro counties. Fort Worth and Tarrant County have received most of the rain. The tornado watch will be lifted at 8 p.m. as the storms move east.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Henderson County, TX

Nestled in East Texas between Trinity Rivers and the Neches is Henderson County. The city of Athens is both its county seat and largest city. It’s a transitional region between East and Central Texas consisting of two lakes—Cedar Creek Reservoir (northwest) and Lake Palestine (southeast). The population of...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Three arrested after shots fired in Valley Mills Dr. parking lot

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report three men were arrested early Saturday morning after officers responded to a call reporting shots being fired. Police went to the 400 block of North Valley Mills Drive at 1:53 a.m. Saturday and spotted a truck burning donuts in a parking lot. Officers said shots were being fired by the occupants of the vehicle.
WACO, TX
navarrocountygazette.com

Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl Looking to Build on Last Year

Last year’s Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl smashed expectations. Great crowd, new wrinkles, a competitive game and – once again – chamber of commerce weather. But the bowl game organizers have not rested on their laurels. They have doubled down on bringing a first-class Division II bowl game to Corsicana.
CORSICANA, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Activates Emergency Crews Ahead of Severe Weather Friday

State emergency resources are being put on standby in anticipation of widespread severe weather Friday in Dallas-Fort Worth and other parts of Texas. Most of North Texas is under an Enhanced Threat Friday severe and intense storms taking the form of damaging winds, hail and the chance of tornadoes. Following...
TEXAS STATE

