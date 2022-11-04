Read full article on original website
KTRE
2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from Friday night’s storms. More tornado confirmations are possible over the next few days as surveys continue. An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Hopkins County, just southwest of Sulphur Springs. High end EF-1...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ellis, Fannin, Johnson, Parker, Rockwall County Races: 2022 Midterm Election
Midterm election returns are below for races in Ellis County, Fannin County, Johnson County, Parker County and Rockwall County. To see a listing of all statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Texas House and Senate races, click here. ELLIS COUNTY MIDTERM RACE RESULTS. FANNIN COUNTY...
East Texas Food Bank to distribute produce at several locations this week
(KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry is visiting different locations in our area this week. They are stopping in Frankston, Longview and Mount Pleasant. Anyone can receive fresh produce, and they are not required to bring ID or other items. 1 in 6 East Texans are affected by food insecurity. The food […]
navarrocountygazette.com
Letter to the Editor: Local Residents’ Comments on Riot Blockchain Bitcoin “Mine” Project
Since we asked for – and were DENIED – a public town hall meeting where citizens could air their concerns and ask questions, I thought it was important that our elected representatives and Corsicana City Officials read what their constituents have to say about the proposed project. These...
KLTV
Severe weather caught on camera across East Texas
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - East Texans shared images and video of severe weather from counties of Hopkins, Van Zandt, and Smith. Over a dozen counties were under warnings Friday night.
National Weather Service surveys tornado damage, destruction in North Texas
ATHENS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Following the severe weather in North Texas Friday, the National Weather Service has spent the weekend surveying the total damage done by tornadoes.On Saturday, NWS Fort Worth tweeted that their survey team found damage in Lamar County that is consistent with a high end EF-3 tornado. With wind speeds of up to 160 mph, that tornado injured several people and damaged dozens of homes.The NWS survey team also confirmed that the city of Athens in Henderson County was hit by an EF-2 tornado with max winds of up to 115 mph.For several blocks in Athens, people spent...
wbap.com
NWS Confirms Tornado Damage in Northeast Texas
(WBAP/KLIF) – At least two tornadoes touched down in Northeast Texas on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Extensive storm damage was reported around the Sulphur Springs area. National Weather Service teams are assessing the destruction. The NWS confirmed an EF 2 tornado near Athens in Henderson County.
News Channel 25
Texas DPS investigating officer-involved shooting in Troy following pursuit
Texas DPS is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Troy following a pursuit that began in Hill County. Officers attempted to make contact with a U-Haul around 7 p.m. on Monday, confirmed a DPS spokesperson. A pursuit ensued and traveled through Waco and Bell County. Increased police activity was reported near...
fox4news.com
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Texas Friday, NWS says
DALLAS - The severe weather that dumped rain across the Dallas-Fort Worth area Friday was also responsible for at least nine tornadoes in Texas. The National Weather Service spent the weekend surveying damage in Lamar and Henderson Counties. They determined at an EF-3 tornado with winds up to 160 miles...
North Texas was under Level 3 and 4 severe weather risk on Friday. What do those mean?
DALLAS — Strong to severe storms were expected in North Texas on Friday. And when that happens, the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Service typically labels areas' risk levels by categories. For most of the week, most of North Texas was considered to be under an "enhanced" level for...
fox44news.com
Man injured while changing bus tire on roadside
HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is in the hospital after receiving injuries while changing a tire on a charter bus. The Hill County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the scene on Sunday evening – at southbound Interstate 35 West, just north of Itasca. A man was injured while changing a tire on a charter bus that broke down. The patient was airlifted, by Air Evac, to Harris Hospital in Fort Worth. His condition is not known.
Athens residents react to tornado aftermath
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – On Friday night, a tornado went through Athens hitting several different areas throughout the city. Volunteers showed up early Saturday morning to begin picking up the mess that the storm left behind. The Athens Steel Building has extreme damage, the end of the building is torn apart. Tommy Schcultz a friend […]
Two dead after shooting at Dallas County ME's office, Jenkins says
Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide inside the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says.
dmagazine.com
Following the Storms Through Dallas County
Dallas County’s severe thunderstorm warning expired at 5:15 p.m, according to the National Weather Service. The worst of the storm appears to be south of the metro area, where a tornado warning was issued for Ellis and Navarro counties. Fort Worth and Tarrant County have received most of the rain. The tornado watch will be lifted at 8 p.m. as the storms move east.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Storms bring rain to the Metroplex, with tornadoes reported in eastern counties
Severe storms spawned a tornado outbreak in parts of North Texas Friday afternoon. Much of the Metroplex only saw high winds, rain, and some hail but avoided any tornadoes. Possibly the hardest hit area was in northern Lamar County in and around Paris. In Chicota, about 15 miles northwest of...
ONCOR reports more than 11,000 customers affected by power outages
The rain is causing some problems across north Texas Friday afternoon. ONCOR is reporting about 11,000 customers are without power because of the storms.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Henderson County, TX
Nestled in East Texas between Trinity Rivers and the Neches is Henderson County. The city of Athens is both its county seat and largest city. It’s a transitional region between East and Central Texas consisting of two lakes—Cedar Creek Reservoir (northwest) and Lake Palestine (southeast). The population of...
fox44news.com
Three arrested after shots fired in Valley Mills Dr. parking lot
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report three men were arrested early Saturday morning after officers responded to a call reporting shots being fired. Police went to the 400 block of North Valley Mills Drive at 1:53 a.m. Saturday and spotted a truck burning donuts in a parking lot. Officers said shots were being fired by the occupants of the vehicle.
navarrocountygazette.com
Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl Looking to Build on Last Year
Last year’s Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl smashed expectations. Great crowd, new wrinkles, a competitive game and – once again – chamber of commerce weather. But the bowl game organizers have not rested on their laurels. They have doubled down on bringing a first-class Division II bowl game to Corsicana.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Activates Emergency Crews Ahead of Severe Weather Friday
State emergency resources are being put on standby in anticipation of widespread severe weather Friday in Dallas-Fort Worth and other parts of Texas. Most of North Texas is under an Enhanced Threat Friday severe and intense storms taking the form of damaging winds, hail and the chance of tornadoes. Following...
