Read full article on original website
Steve Carter
4d ago
one thing Biden did was use infrastructure and pandemic money to balance pritzer and other democratic states budget.democrtic governors aren't smart enough to balance any budget.they steal money from the people to win election
Reply
2
Related
Illinois Election: Officials take multiple steps to ensure election integrity
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Despite two chief issues at Chicago polling places – one involving Sharpies that caused some headaches for voters – the other involving voters not receiving the second page of the ballot – election officials statewide say they are doing everything they can to protect your vote.Before voting began, officials conducted a test to make sure there were no issues and every ballot was counted."Every election authority has to test their equipment," said Illinois State Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich.The test is just one of the many ways to ensure the integrity of elections."You know, there are...
Sharpies, Felt-Tip Pens Are the Preferred Way to Fill Out Paper Ballots in Illinois, Officials Say
As Election Day voting in Illinois continues, some voters have expressed concerns that the felt-tip or "Sharpie" pens they were given to use by poll workers as writing instruments on paper ballots was resulting in ink bleeding through. However, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections, those kinds of...
2022 Illinois Midterm Elections
Most of Illinois’ midterm election results have largely evolved as expected so far, with Democrats holding onto several Congressional seats and retaining the governorship of the state.
Live Illinois Election Results: The Race for Governor
NBC Chicago's special election coverage begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Watch live in the player above. Voters watching election results in Illinois on Tuesday will undoubtedly be watching to see who wins the most high-profile and contentious race in this midterm: the race for governor. There are three candidates on...
How to Get Live Illinois Election Results as Votes Are Counted
Once polls close Tuesday evening, Illinois votes will be counted and residents will anxiously await the results. Decisions will be made in some big races this election, as the state's governor seat is up for vote, along with multiple other state and local races, as well as the top-of-the-ballot Workers' Rights Amendment.
Election Results: Track if the Workers' Rights Amendment Passes in Illinois
One of the major issues set to be decided this Election Day in Illinois is the fate of the workers' rights amendment, also known as Amendment 1. The top-of-the-ballot measure asked whether they wish to establish a constitutional right for employees to organize and bargain collectively, specifically to negotiate “wages, hours and working conditions and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work.”
Will Amendment 1 Have Enough Votes to Pass in Illinois? Track Live Results Here
At the very top of the ballot this Election season in Illinois was a question asking voters to weigh in on an amendment to the state's constitution. It's Amendment 1 -- also known as the Workers' Rights Amendment. The proposed amendment would essentially codify in the Illinois Constitution the right...
Daily Northwestern
Illinois voters approve ‘Workers Rights Amendment’ in win for unions
An Illinois amendment that may enshrine collective bargaining rights in the state constitution on Tuesday is still too close to call. The legislation, dubbed the ‘Workers Rights Amendment’ among activists and named Amendment 1 on the ballot of Illinois Voters, gives workers a state constitutional right to negotiate wages, hours and working conditions.
Here Are Both Ways the Illinois Workers' Rights Amendment Could Pass Tuesday
While the Illinois governor’s race has generated plenty of attention during this election cycle, the very first question facing voters on their ballots is actually a constitutional amendment. That amendment, the Workers’ Rights Amendment, would codify union protections into the Illinois Constitution, and would prevent the state’s General Assembly...
2022 Midterm Illinois Election Results: Who won governor race, U.S House and Senate seats?
Illinois voters cast their ballots for governor, seats in the U.S. House and Senate, seats in the General Assembly and more Tuesday.
With Several Big Races Yet to Be Called, See the Latest Illinois Election Results
LIVE election results can be found here. Watch special election coverage from NBC Chicago in the player above. As votes continue to be counted in Illinois, several big races have yet to be called. With results still trickling in, the balance of the Illinois Supreme Court, the future of the...
Why The Hell Do Kids NOT Have School On Election Day In Illinois?
The 2022 midterm elections are on Tuesday, November 8th. Millions of Americans will be voting on who will be in office, out of office, bills, laws, and more. By millions of Americans, I mean millions of Americans over the age of 18 because you have to be 18 or older to vote. But for some reason, Illinois public schools will be closed on Election Day 2022 which is weird because they can't vote.
Dan Brady Concedes to Alexi Giannoulias in Illinois Secretary of State Race
Former Illinois Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias has apparently won statewide office for the second time, defeating Republican Rep. Dan Brady in a hotly-contested race to become the new secretary of state. Brady conceded the race in a phone call to Giannoulias on Tuesday night, his campaign said in a press release.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker beats GOP foe in pricey race
SPRINGFIELD, Illinois — Gov. J.B. Pritzker sailed to reelection over challenger Darren Bailey in a race characterized by near-constant acrimony and outsized spending. Pritzker, a Democrat who hadn’t held political office before his gubernatorial victory in 2018, won a second term buoyed by a campaign on fiscal stability and taxpayer relief. He peppered his stump speech with claims that Bailey, a first-term state senator and farmer from southern Illinois and a conservative supporter of former President Donald Trump, is “too extreme” for Democrat-heavy Illinois.
Who Won the Race for Governor in Illinois? See Latest Results and Projections
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has earned a second term in office, defeating Republican challenger and Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey, the Associated Press projected Tuesday. See the latest results from the contentious race below. With the polls closed Tuesday evening on Election Day 2022 in Illinois, NBC Chicago is hosting...
What Happens if the Illinois Workers' Rights Amendment Passes?
As Illinois voters cast their ballots, the very first decision they'll have to make is whether or not to support a constitutional amendment called the "Workers' Rights Amendment." The measure, passed by the Illinois General Assembly in 2021, would codify the right of workers to unionize into the state constitution...
Polls open statewide for Illinois governor’s race
Voters in Illinois are headed to the polls to decide whether Democrat J.B. Pritzker will keep his job or if Republican Darren Bailey should be the next governor.
The Three Biggest Reasons You Need to Vote in Illinois
Tuesday, November 8 is Election Day and there are at least three big reasons you should get to the polls. Welcome to November, where the two biggest days of the month are about stuffing you face with food and hopefully stuffing the ballot box. I don't meant that in the...
geneseorepublic.com
2022 Illinois election results from across the state
Today is an Election Day. In each midterm cycle, hundreds of congressional seats are up for election – in addition to key state and local elected offices across the country, including a US Senate seat for Illinois. Interested in a particular race? Click the link below to stay updated...
These Key Races Remain Too Close to Call in the Illinois Midterm Elections
Most of Illinois' midterm election results have largely evolved as expected so far, with Democrats holding onto several Congressional seats and retaining the governorship of the state. Reps. Sean Casten and Lauren Underwood both held onto their seats, and Democrats even flipped one seat as Nikki Budzinski is expected to...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
79K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4