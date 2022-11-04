ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 4

Steve Carter
4d ago

one thing Biden did was use infrastructure and pandemic money to balance pritzer and other democratic states budget.democrtic governors aren't smart enough to balance any budget.they steal money from the people to win election

Reply
2
Related
CBS Chicago

Illinois Election: Officials take multiple steps to ensure election integrity

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Despite two chief issues at Chicago polling places – one involving Sharpies that caused some headaches for voters – the other involving voters not receiving the second page of the ballot – election officials statewide say they are doing everything they can to protect your vote.Before voting began, officials conducted a test to make sure there were no issues and every ballot was counted."Every election authority has to test their equipment," said Illinois State Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich.The test is just one of the many ways to ensure the integrity of elections."You know, there are...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Live Illinois Election Results: The Race for Governor

NBC Chicago's special election coverage begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Watch live in the player above. Voters watching election results in Illinois on Tuesday will undoubtedly be watching to see who wins the most high-profile and contentious race in this midterm: the race for governor. There are three candidates on...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

How to Get Live Illinois Election Results as Votes Are Counted

Once polls close Tuesday evening, Illinois votes will be counted and residents will anxiously await the results. Decisions will be made in some big races this election, as the state's governor seat is up for vote, along with multiple other state and local races, as well as the top-of-the-ballot Workers' Rights Amendment.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Election Results: Track if the Workers' Rights Amendment Passes in Illinois

One of the major issues set to be decided this Election Day in Illinois is the fate of the workers' rights amendment, also known as Amendment 1. The top-of-the-ballot measure asked whether they wish to establish a constitutional right for employees to organize and bargain collectively, specifically to negotiate “wages, hours and working conditions and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work.”
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Northwestern

Illinois voters approve ‘Workers Rights Amendment’ in win for unions

An Illinois amendment that may enshrine collective bargaining rights in the state constitution on Tuesday is still too close to call. The legislation, dubbed the ‘Workers Rights Amendment’ among activists and named Amendment 1 on the ballot of Illinois Voters, gives workers a state constitutional right to negotiate wages, hours and working conditions.
ILLINOIS STATE
104.5 KDAT

Why The Hell Do Kids NOT Have School On Election Day In Illinois?

The 2022 midterm elections are on Tuesday, November 8th. Millions of Americans will be voting on who will be in office, out of office, bills, laws, and more. By millions of Americans, I mean millions of Americans over the age of 18 because you have to be 18 or older to vote. But for some reason, Illinois public schools will be closed on Election Day 2022 which is weird because they can't vote.
ILLINOIS STATE
5 On Your Side

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker beats GOP foe in pricey race

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois — Gov. J.B. Pritzker sailed to reelection over challenger Darren Bailey in a race characterized by near-constant acrimony and outsized spending. Pritzker, a Democrat who hadn’t held political office before his gubernatorial victory in 2018, won a second term buoyed by a campaign on fiscal stability and taxpayer relief. He peppered his stump speech with claims that Bailey, a first-term state senator and farmer from southern Illinois and a conservative supporter of former President Donald Trump, is “too extreme” for Democrat-heavy Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

The Three Biggest Reasons You Need to Vote in Illinois

Tuesday, November 8 is Election Day and there are at least three big reasons you should get to the polls. Welcome to November, where the two biggest days of the month are about stuffing you face with food and hopefully stuffing the ballot box. I don't meant that in the...
ILLINOIS STATE
geneseorepublic.com

2022 Illinois election results from across the state

Today is an Election Day. In each midterm cycle, hundreds of congressional seats are up for election – in addition to key state and local elected offices across the country, including a US Senate seat for Illinois. Interested in a particular race? Click the link below to stay updated...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
79K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy