Related
Two WCH residents involved in US 62 accident
More information was released Tuesday on the two-vehicle injury accident that occurred Monday afternoon on US 62 at the intersection of State Route 753. Around 2:20 p.m. Monday, Draydon L. Moore, 20, of Washington Court House, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet S-10 south on US 62 when he lost control and his vehicle struck the rear of a 2017 Dodge Ram — driven by Donald M. Stevens, 54, of Washington Court House. According to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, Stevens reported being stopped for the traffic signal and that his vehicle just began to move when the accident occurred.
Local levies approved by voters
Two county-wide renewal levies were approved by voters at Tuesday’s general election, according to unofficial results from the Fayette County Board of Elections. The Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities (DD) 1.5-mill renewal levy passed by a 5,396-2,749 margin, while the Fayette County Public Health 0.5-mill renewal levy passed with 5,323 votes for the levy and 2,801 votes against.
Adena makes list of best maternity care hospitals
CHILLICOTHE, OH – Like many other first-time mothers-to-be, Chillicothe resident Lillian Burnett didn’t truly know what to expect when she went to Adena Regional Medical Center in early May to give birth. She admits that she probably had done too much research on the Internet between physician visits,...
MTHS to present fall play this weekend
The Miami Trace High School dramatic arts department is proud to present this year’s fall play, “Happily Ever Before” by Tracy Wells. This is a family-friendly fairy tale with a twist, according to the play’s director at Miami Trace, Andrea Johnson. Just as Snow White, Briar Rose, and Cinderella achieve their “happily ever afters,” their villains team up with Rumpelstiltskin to go back in time to make sure the princesses don’t get their happy endings.
Two die in head-on SR 73 crash
UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two motorists were killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday night. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident which occurred at approximately 7:06 p.m. According to the OSHP, Danny Dunn, 72, of Germantown, was operating a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado...
One injured in 2-vehicle crash
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon on US 62 at State Route 753 that resulted in one person being flown by medical helicopter to a Columbus-area hospital. According to initial reports, a Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck struck the rear of a Dodge Ram truck. The S-10 truck ran off the right side of the road and reportedly struck a metal traffic pole. The driver of the S-10 was transported by Fayette County Life Squad and was later taken by medical helicopter. No other injuries were reported.
2022 OHSAA Volleyball State Tournament Pairings
All games at Irvin J. Nutter Center, Wright State University, Dayton. Designated home team listed first. Pairings include final OHSVCA state rank. All games live on the NFHS Network. Division I. No. 8 Columbus Bishop Watterson (22-6) vs. No. 1 Cincinnati Ursuline Academy (23-3), Fri., 4 p.m. No. 4 Perrysburg...
Sueing returns, leads OSU past Robert Morris
The Ohio State men’s basketball team opened its 2022-23 campaign and 124th season overall at home on Monday against Robert Morris. Coming into the game, the Buckeyes were 4-0 all time against the Colonials. Redshirt-senior forward Justice Sueing made his return to action after missing almost the entire 2021-22...
