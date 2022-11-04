Nothing says Michigan like Faygo Pop, founded in 1907 by Russian immigrants Ben and Perry Feigenson. The first flavors of Faygo were Grape, Strawberry, and Fruit Punch. More than 50 flavors are available in 2022. New unique flavors continue to surprise us every year. The fad took off a couple of years ago with the release of Faygo Fireworks. It tasted like a Bomb Pop popsicle. The Firework Flavor caused people to sell on eBay for outrageous amounts of money. I saw some bids for over 50 dollars. Other than Faygo being from Michigan, we enjoy favorites like Vernors, Town Club, Jones Soda, Northwoods soda, Frankenmuth Root beer, Frostie’s, and a few independent companies. My favorite was always Faygo Rock and Rye. Try an ice cream float with Rock and Rye.

