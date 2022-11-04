Read full article on original website
Perfect Soup Weather in Minnesota This Week, Try Out This Recipe
The forecast this week is a combination of rain, clouds, and even snow. I took one look at that and the National Weather Service might have just as well said, "it's soup weather." In my world it is always soup weather, I am a soup girl through and through, but...
ktoe.com
Minnesota Millionaire Raffle Tickets On Sale
Tickets are on sale now for the annual Minnesota Millionaire Raffle. Minnesota Lottery Director Adam Prock says this is by far your best chance of winning a million dollars in the state:. “We only sell 700 thousand tickets and from there we draw two million-dollar winners on New Year’s Day....
The Best Towns To Visit For Christmas Are Right Here in Illinois
Ok, I know it's not even close to Thanksgiving yet, but I am all about Christmas and decorating. And there are some enchanting and fun places to visit to get your holiday fix. If you are like me and Clark Griswald your house every Christmas well welcome to the club. However, if you just like going and looking around towns to see how they celebrate and decorate well you're in luck there are some fantastic places to visit this season.
3 Minnesotans $50k richer after Saturday's Powerball drawing
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Since you're not packing your bag for a tropical vacation you must have heard that of all the Powerball tickets purchased for Saturday's drawing, not one matched all the winning numbers. Those numbers were: 28-45-53-56-69, Powerball 20. The jackpot is now at a staggering $1.9 billion...
Two Small Minnesota Towns Named Most Magical Winter Destinations
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
Drought Relief for Much of Minnesota this Week
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A large storm system will bring rounds of rain from Tuesday through Thursday night. While the heaviest rain will likely fall north and east of the worst drought areas again, this is the best chance of widespread beneficial rains locally since August. Some snow is possible...
This Historic Minnesota Building Could Soon Be Lost -Can It Be Saved?
Nicole Mulder, Executive & Artistic Director of the Theatre L'Homme Dieu, says "We are in a great position right now and our future looks bright and exciting." The Theatre L'Homme Dieu is smack dab in the middle of its 20-year master plan regarding programming, facilities, and staffing for the future. One area of the plan is to replace one of the buildings on the grounds known as "The Lodge," and there are some that do not want to see this building disappear.
Minnesotans Saving Lots Of Cash With Awesome Money Saving App
Before you start shopping online for Christmas gifts, check out this app and free extension for your browser that could save you a ton of money looking for coupon codes automatically! I've been using it for a few years and have saved a few hundred dollars just because I added it to Google.
Great Places in St. Cloud to get Brunch/Breakfast According to Yelp
Brunch. One of my favorite meals. You get all the deliciousness of breakfast foods along with some lunch type things too. Plus there are usually Mimosas and/or Bloody Marys involved too. Not complaining about that at all!. Anyway, I checked with Yelp to see what people have reviewed as the...
Some Significant Rain Expected for Minnesota this Week
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A strong storm system will impact the Upper Midwest Tuesday through Saturday. The forecast track of the storm would result in widespread rainfall for central and southern Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin. One to three inches of rain is likely Tuesday-Thursday, with light snow accumulation possible Friday-Saturday.
Minnesotans flock to buy lottery tickets in hopes of being world's next billionaire
MINNEAPOLIS -- Many are dreaming big today hoping to turn a $2 Powerball ticket into $1.6 billion.WCCO's Allen Henry spoke with Minnesotans today who are hoping to become the world's next billionaire. "We've noticed an upsurge in sales. This morning, we've sold over $400 in lottery tickets already," said Sam Osman, who works at Bobby and Steve's Auto World.The jackpot has been steadily growing since Aug. 3 when someone in Pennsylvania won $200 million.The last time someone won the Powerball in Minnesota though was August 2013."It is for fun mostly for me. I've been playing for a while. I go in on a few different tickets a week. I get lucky here and there with winning small amounts. So, there's always that hope," said Dell Barse.The odds of winning of course are small: 1 in 292.2 million. But that's not stopping people from dreaming big about what they'd do with the winnings. "My family would be well taken care of. that's important to me. Not just immediate family but extended family as well. So, anyone can dream big," said Barse.
Powerball jackpot grows to $1.9 billion; three $50K winners in Minnesota
Once again, Saturday's Powerball draw produced no jackpot winners, with Monday's jackpot now expected to be a ludicrous $1.9 billion. Saturday's winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69 and Powerball 20. With no winners, it ties the record for the number of consecutive drawings without a jackpot, with Saturday's draw the 40th since...
Inside Minnesota’s Most Dangerous Abandoned Building
It's a building that has been abandoned for decades, yet it's still standing. It's led to numerous injuries and sadly, even death over the years. These days, it's a hot spot for urban explorers, but going inside can be quite perilous. The Fruen Mill first opened its doors in the...
Minnesota Town Crowned ‘Most Mispronounced in U.S.A.’
Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite a tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown regarding mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
kvrr.com
20th Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener Gets Season Underway in Minnesota
THREE RIVERS PARK DISTRICT, Minn. (KVRR) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz helped kickoff the deer hunting season Saturday at the 20th annual Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener. He was joined by wildlife supervisor Steven Hogg at Three Rivers Park District, which serves the suburban areas of the Twin Cities.
Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car In Minnesota?
Have you ever had to sleep in your car? Unfortunately, most of us may have had a situation where it was necessary. Maybe you're on a road trip and need to close your eyes and either don't have the money or don't want to spend it on a hotel. Perhaps you just need a quick nap at a rest area? Different states have different laws. Here's what is legal and illegal in Minnesota.
Male Model Shares What It Was Like Going Minnesota Prison
A Minnesota transplant has traded in his prison orange jumpsuit for a more just career. Alex Denning was sentenced to prison and recently shared his account of being sent to St. Cloud's State Prison in a Youtube video. 10 years ago Alex was arrested and convicted of assault and was...
What Minnesota's old weather logs tell about this fall's extreme temperature swings
MINNEAPOLIS -- A temperature seesaw brought record heat earlier this week, but now temps are closer to average. The all-time November high in the Twin Cities is 77 degrees. According to a log kept in the University of Minnesota's climate library, which stores logs dating back to the late 1880s, it was on Nov. 1, 1933. The Twin Cities neared that record when it topped out on Wednesday at 76.Climatologist Pete Boulay says this year's seesaw-like fall weather is not much of an exception, as it is perhaps a rule."The records of Minnesota, especially in November, it's hot and cold," said Boulay. "The Halloween Blizzard, one of those classic cases where a few days before was fairly balmy."Minnesota has also been struggling with a drought this year, and Boulay says the state would need more than 100 inches of snow to make up the deficit. The record for most snow in a Twin Cities winter is 98.6 inches, which was back in the 1980s.
"The big day": Minnesotans hit the stands for opening day of deer season
HASTINGS, Minn. -- Deer hunters throughout the state of Minnesota took to the outdoors Saturday for their first chance at taking a shot in 2022.The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says close to 400,000 people could try their luck during this year's season. The department is hopeful at least half of them are lucky enough to land at least one deer, reducing the population by 200,000."This is the big day for a lot of Minnesotans," said DNR Area Wildlife Supervisor Bob Fashingbauer. "Basically, it's population control. Hunting is the main tool that DNR uses for deer population control."On Saturday, Fashingbauer and...
valleynewslive.com
ATV Trail closures in Minnesota
M.N. (Valley News Live) -The upcoming deer hunting season brings some temporary trail closures for ATV and off-road vehicle users in Minnesota. The affected vehicle restrictions are all-terrain, off-highway motorcycles, and four-wheel drive trucks. The effective dates of the recreational riding restrictions are: Nov. 5th through Nov. 20th for the...
