Read full article on original website
Related
ourquadcities.com
County meth arrest case now in federal court
Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf has announced that Cordero Davis, 35, of Dubuque, was charged by indictment on Sept. 20 in the U. S. District Court for the District of Northern Illinois (Western Division) with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. If Davis is convicted,...
x1071.com
2 Iowa County men charged in 2021 murder of Dodgeville woman
DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Two Iowa County men have been charged with a Dodgeville woman’s death dating back to the summer of 2021. Aric Way, 51, and Philip Schmidt-Way, 28, are both charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime for allegedly killing a Dodgeville woman in July 2021.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin State Patrol arrests fugitive wanted for second degree homicide
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested an out-of-state fugitive several weeks ago, according to a WSP Facebook post. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the U.S. Marshals Service notified the WSP DeForest Post that a fugitive from another state was potentially...
cbs2iowa.com
Marion man charged with murdering 19-day-old son to plead insanity
Marion — A Marion man charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death after his 19-day-old son in 2021 will undergo mental evaluation after claiming he suffers from a mental disorder. On November 4, a hearing was held to decide if a competency evaluation is necessary for...
x1071.com
Dubuque Woman Arrested After Domestic Assault Incident
Dubuque Police arrested 37 year old Jennifer Oliver of Dubuque Wednesday evening at her residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Reports say that Oliver assaulted 40 year old Matthew Oliver of Dubuque.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Scott Co. deputies looking for theft at Hyvee
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County deputies are asking the public to help them find a suspect in a theft at Hy-Vee. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft at the Hy-Vee store located on West Kimberly Road in Davenport on Oct. 3. During the theft, the...
nbc15.com
Two Iowa Co. crashes result in injuries, one hospitalization
IOWA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Two crashes in Iowa County, one in the morning and one in the afternoon Saturday, left several people injured and sent one to the hospital, according to Iowa Co. Communications. Officials said the first crash, around 11:30 a.m., involved a single driver and vehicle. A...
x1071.com
4 local COVID-19-related deaths reported in week
There were four additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area from October 27th to Wednesday. That includes two more deaths of Dubuque County residents. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated Dubuque County in Iowa and Jo Daviess County in Illinois community levels as medium and low for Grant, Iowa and Lafayette County in Wisconsin.
UPDATE: Name released in Fulton shooting
UPDATE, November 3, 3:30 p.m. According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the person who was shot and killed near Fulton on November 2 has been identified as Michael A. Berg, age 60, of the Maquoketa area. The investigation into this incident is still ongoing. EARLIER: The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office […]
Sunken Former Iowa Riverboat Now Nearly All Visible on Mississippi River
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
KCCI.com
Iowa losing millions in rental assistance
DES MOINES, Iowa — Surprised, confused and disappointed. That's the reaction from a Des Moines nonprofit group after learning Iowa is set to miss out on millions of dollars in pandemic rental assistance funding. IMPACT Community Action Partnership says it learned this week the state plans to return $89.4...
KCRG.com
Sunshine Circle holds annual sale at Dubuque hospital
Show You Care: Univ. of Iowa students helping raise funds for students overseas. A group of University of Iowa students is raising money for their fellow students, who are pursuing their education thousands of miles away. Thrift shops see costumer influx amid inflation. Updated: 2 hours ago. As Inflation continues...
$50K Powerball winner sold in Clinton
If you bought a Powerball ticket at a Kwik Star in Clinton, check your numbers. No, you didn’t win the big jackpot, but you may have won a nice consolation prize. Nobody won the gigantic Powerball jackpot in the drawing on November 5, so the estimated jackpot is now up to a record $1.9 billion, […]
NE Iowa Farmhouse Has A Hidden Gem In Its Barn [GALLERY]
If your looking for a home that can keep you connected with classic agriculture, look no further than this house. If you have been around the dairy industry, you may have noticed you come across fewer and fewer tie stalls now. According to the USDA, in 2007, 62 percent of dairy barns in the US used tie-stall facilities. In 2014 that number has decreased to 39 percent of dairies in the country.
Comments / 0