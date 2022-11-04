ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Republicans retain veto-proof majority in Ohio House, Senate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republicans have maintained their veto-proof majority in both chambers of the Ohio Legislature for the next session, while Democrats will add Ohio’s first two Somali American state lawmakers. The GOP needs 60 seats in the House and 20 in the Senate to override a...
Sueing returns, leads OSU past Robert Morris

The Ohio State men’s basketball team opened its 2022-23 campaign and 124th season overall at home on Monday against Robert Morris. Coming into the game, the Buckeyes were 4-0 all time against the Colonials. Redshirt-senior forward Justice Sueing made his return to action after missing almost the entire 2021-22...
COLUMBUS, OH

