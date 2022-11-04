Protest on 14th Street Bridge — A protest against genocide in Ethiopia blocked the 14th Street Bridge for a couple of hours yesterday evening. [Twitter, Washington Post]. Woman Pushed to the Ground, Man Robbed — “Victim One was walking in the area when the male suspect approached and allegedly pushed her to the ground. The suspect then fled the scene on foot. Victim One sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment. The suspect then proceeded to the area of S. Glebe Road and Columbia Pike where he approached Victim Two, pushed him and stated he wanted to steal the victim’s wallet. Responding officers located the suspect on scene and [took] him into custody without incident.” [ACPD]

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO