Read full article on original website
Related
arlnow.com
DEVELOPING: Democrats poised for another sweep in Arlington, though Clement claims a few districts
(Updated at 9:30 p.m.) What many believed would be the most competitive Arlington County Board race in four years has turned out to be another convincing Democratic victory. The three-way race between incumbent Democrat Matt de Ferranti and independents Audrey Clement and Adam Theo is, at least to some degree, a referendum on Missing Middle housing.
arlnow.com
Voting is underway in Arlington County, with housing issues unofficially on the ballot
Election Day is here, and thousands of residents are hitting the polls — manned by 426 volunteers — to cast their ballots in the 2022 mid-term election. By 9 a.m., about 10% of Arlington voted in-person, according to the county elections office, in addition to the 13% of people who voted early and in-person and 7% who voted by mail.
arlnow.com
Poop-based power and pickleball are on the bond referenda
Your poop could give Arlington County natural gas to power buildings or buses. The county is developing plans to upgrade its Water Pollution Control Plant, where local sewage goes. One change involves installing technology that can harness the methane emitted when human solid waste is processed, turning it into renewable natural gas, a process some municipalities have already implemented.
arlnow.com
Opinion roundup: Arlington is a house divided on ‘Missing Middle’
Arlington’s “Missing Middle” housing proposal has led to impassioned debates, with locals both for and against the potential zoning changes. As the County Board gets closer to a vote on the proposal, perhaps as early as December, we’ve compiled a dozen opinion pieces on the topic that have been published elsewhere. Many are letters to the editor or op-eds that have appeared in the Sun Gazette and Washington Post, while others have been features published in policy-focused publications like The Hill and Washington Monthly.
arlnow.com
Daily Debrief for Nov 7, 2022
Good Monday evening, Arlington. Today we published 4 articles that were read a total of 9869 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Nov 7, 2022. Opinion roundup: Arlington is a house divided on ‘Missing Middle’. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is...
arlnow.com
Arlington event calendar highlights (Nov. 7-13)
Check out the following selections from our event calendar. If you’d like to see your event featured, fill out this form. Dominion Hills Area Recreation Association Community House (6000 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22205)
arlnow.com
Morning Notes
Protest on 14th Street Bridge — A protest against genocide in Ethiopia blocked the 14th Street Bridge for a couple of hours yesterday evening. [Twitter, Washington Post]. Woman Pushed to the Ground, Man Robbed — “Victim One was walking in the area when the male suspect approached and allegedly pushed her to the ground. The suspect then fled the scene on foot. Victim One sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment. The suspect then proceeded to the area of S. Glebe Road and Columbia Pike where he approached Victim Two, pushed him and stated he wanted to steal the victim’s wallet. Responding officers located the suspect on scene and [took] him into custody without incident.” [ACPD]
arlnow.com
New county awards program recognizes eight fastest-growing local startups
Sponsored by Monday Properties and written by ARLnow, Startup Monday is a weekly column that highlights Arlington-based startups, founders, and local tech news. Monday Properties is proudly featuring 1515 Wilson Blvd in Rosslyn. Arlington County held its first-ever awards ceremony last week to honor fast-growing startups headquartered in the county.
arlnow.com
Just Reduced Properties in Arlington
Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!. Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc....
arlnow.com
Pentagon police officer accused of dealing cocaine had previous arrest in Arlington
A Pentagon police officer accused of dealing cocaine has a prior criminal conviction in Arlington. Eric Welch, 33, was arrested near an apartment complex along Columbia Pike on Oct. 28, “after detectives observed him purchase narcotics for distribution,” according to Arlington County police. He’s now out on bond and expected back in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 28.
Comments / 0