Last month, President Biden launched his Administration’s student debt relief application, enabling tens of millions of Americans to apply for relief in under 5 minutes as they recover from the pandemic. Already, close to 26 million people have provided the Department of Education the required information to be considered for debt relief – that’s close to 26 million Americans who could be on their way to getting a little more breathing room as they prepare to resume loan payments in January. By the end of the week, 16 million applications will have been approved.

3 DAYS AGO