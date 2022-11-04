ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
uschamber.com

Are Unions Salting Your Workplace?

Over the last year or so, a wave of union elections has made the news as employees of traditionally non-unionized employers have voted in favor of union representation. This phenomenon might appear to be an organic movement to the casual observer, but without question an age-old labor organizing technique may help explain the reason for this seemingly sudden boom: Salting.
McKnight's

Nearly half of states now using Medicaid to boost direct-care pay

At least 19 states are actively implementing strategies to address direct care worker wages through reporting and/or enforcement mechanisms, a report issued this week by the National Governors Association Center for Best Practices found. “Although many healthcare providers have received rate increases through temporary federal COVID-19 relief and state funding,...
FLORIDA STATE
CNET

Student Debt Relief and the Racial Wealth Gap: We Need to Do More

This story is part of So Money, an online community dedicated to financial empowerment and advice, led by CNET Editor at Large and So Money podcast host Farnoosh Torabi. The Biden administration's student loan relief plan is currently on pause. Sadly, it's been blocked by a federal appeals court as it reviews allegations from six Republican-led states that the plan violates the law and would deprive their state-based loan companies of revenue.
WISCONSIN STATE
qhubonews.com

By The Numbers: Millions of Americans’ Student Loan Costs Will Rise Dramatically Under Republican Officials’ Plans

Last month, President Biden launched his Administration’s student debt relief application, enabling tens of millions of Americans to apply for relief in under 5 minutes as they recover from the pandemic. Already, close to 26 million people have provided the Department of Education the required information to be considered for debt relief – that’s close to 26 million Americans who could be on their way to getting a little more breathing room as they prepare to resume loan payments in January. By the end of the week, 16 million applications will have been approved.

Comments / 0

Community Policy