WMTW
Weather At Your School: Saccarappa School
WESTBROOK, Maine — Meteorologist Ted McInerney visited with students in Westbrook at Saccarappa School. Menerva asks Roger Griswold "What is the most amount of rain that has fallen in Maine?"
WMTW
Weather At Your School: Prescott Memorial School - Washington
WASHINGTON — Meteorologist Ted McInerney visited with 100 students in Washington, Maine at Prescott Memorial School. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WMTW
Silver Alert issued for South Portland woman
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland police are issuing a Silver Alert for a 35-year-old woman who was last seen Monday, Nov. 7. Candace Beaudoin was last seen leaving her home at 388 Sawyer Road. Beaudoin is 5 feet, 2 inches and about 140 pounds, with red hair and...
WMTW
Maine voters wait in long lines as big issues drive them to the polls
Mainers are heading to the polls and waiting in long lines. By 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, several polling locations were already seeing lines at least a half hour long, and election workers in places like Brunswick, Edgecomb, Lewiston and Portland tell Maine's Total Coverage that turnout has been steady. "Today is...
WMTW
Back to normal: Coldest temps of the season so far tonight
PORTLAND, Maine — High pressure will bring fair weather Wednesday into Thursday with temperatures starting to trend above normal. A complex frontal system will interact with the remnants of tropical system Nicole late Friday into Saturday morning bringing the threat for moderate to heavy rain and strong southerly winds along the coastal plain and in the mountains.
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
‘Shed Happens’ On The Maine Interstate
Pay attention on the roads, you never know who may be watching!. Maine driving can be a very stressful and anxiety-filled experience, if you see stupidity on the roads, there is a place you can go to see all sorts of bad driving choices from people all over the state of Maine.
WMTW
Maine Cancer Foundation welcomes new executive director
FALMOUTH, Maine — The Maine Cancer Foundation officially announced on Monday that Ray Ruby has taken over as executive director. Ruby made the announcement live during Maine's Total Coverage at Noon. Ruby said he is excited about his new role and looks forward to continuing the work of the...
NECN
Missing Maine Man Found Safe
Police say a 23-year-old man who had reported missing in Gorham, Maine, has now been found. A Silver Alert was issued for Robert Murray on Sunday, saying he had last been known to be at his Finn Parker Road home in Gorham around 12:50 p.m. But state police reported around 10:30 p.m. that he had been safely located.
WMTW
Annual Pumpkin Chuckin' event makes a smashing return at Andy's Agway
DAYTON, Maine — Customers can come launch pumpkins atAndy's Agway today starting at 1 p.m. The annual event is back and better than ever with an air cannon and two catapults. This year the business is asking for non-perishable donations for No Bowl Empty Pet Food Shelter and non-perishables...
WMTW
Threat causes lockdown at Maine Medical Center Scarborough Campus
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Locations of Maine Medical Partners Scarborough were locked down after threats were made against employees, police confirmed. Officials say a representative of the Maine Medical Neurosurgery and Spine reported a person made vague but concerning statements against employees. The office was locked down for around 90...
WMTW
Missing Gorham man found safe, ending Silver Alert
GORHAM, Maine — Update: As of 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Gorham Police report that Murray has been found safely. Gorham Police are issuing a Silver Alert for a 23-year-old Gorham man. Robert Murray was last seen at 12:50 p.m. Sunday at his address on Finn Parker Road. Multiple agencies conducted...
WMTW
Crash closes part of I295 in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Maine State Police say the southbound side of Interstate 295 in Brunswick is closed near Exit 28 due to multiple crashes. State Police say there were two separate 3-vehicle crashes involving a tractor trailer truck, a large box truck, two small box trucks and a pickup truck at mile marker 27 in Brunswick.
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/5 & 11/6
This weekend is going to be beautiful weather-wise so you will probably want to get out of the house. The good news for you is that you can get out and check out one of these events going on this weekend. With the holiday season quickly approaching, there is no shortage of craft fairs this weekend. If there is something going on that I didn't mention, feel free to mention it in the comments section, so others can check it out. Don't forget to turn your clocks back and check the batteries in your smoke detectors this weekend for daylight savings time.
WMTW
Advocates encourage homeless Mainers to vote on election day
PORTLAND, Maine — Advocates in Portland are encouraging homeless Mainers to go to the polls on election day. Homeless people face high barriers to voting but Maine has strong voter protections that ensure everyone's right to cast their ballot. Usually, people need a piece of mail and an address...
WMTW
Democrat Janet Mills makes her closing argument for second term
LEWISTON, Maine — Incumbent Democratic Governor Janet Mills made her campaign’s closing argument Monday night in Lewiston, a city she lived in for 15 years, the hometown of her Republican challenger, Paul LePage, and a bellwether in Maine elections. Before she became Maine’s first woman governor, after winning...
WMTW
Police issue alert for missing 21-year-old from Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — A silver alert has been issued for a missing 21-year-old man from Portland. Officials said Samuel Mugisha was last seen leaving his apartment on Auburn Street Friday morning around 8 a.m. Officials say Mugisha is known to walk to his uncle's home in Westbrook, but he...
WMTW
Former Gov. LePage makes final pitch to return to Blaine House
SCARBOROUGH, Maine -- Nov. 7, 2022 — Former two term Republican Governor Paul LePage made his final pitch to return to the Blaine House at a rally Monday night. “When I left in 2019 as your governor, the state was in great shape. Now we are sinking. We are sinking in high costs of everything in front of us,” LePage told supporters.
WMTW
Androscoggin County election results: November 2022
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, Maine — See full results for Androscoggin County following Election Day in Maine. Results will begin to appear after polls close at 8 p.m. App Users: Tap here for results | Don't have our app? Download for iPhone | Download for Android. RESULTS BY COUNTY: CUMBERLAND COUNTY...
Droves of people are moving out of Boston. Their top destination? Portland, Maine.
Here’s what a realtor had to say. People are moving out of Boston and settling in Portland, Maine, a new study shows. Data from real estate brokerage corporation Redfin places Boston as the fifth most common metro area people are leaving, with 19% of local users searching elsewhere. Portland, Maine, is the most popular spot for Boston residents looking to move, based on Redfin search data.
