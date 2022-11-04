Idaho Army National Guard troops return

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Army National Guard welcomed home nearly 45 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers on Friday, Nov. 4, to Idaho Falls, after a year long deployment to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield. They say an additional 150 Soldiers returned to their communities elsewhere across the state throughout the day.

“These Soldiers embody what the National Guard is all about: citizen-soldiers who serve their nation when called upon and return home to their families and communities,” said Brig. Gen. Farin Schwartz, Commander, Idaho Army National Guard. “It’s an honor to welcome these Soldiers home and I thank each one of them for their service and dedication to our state and nation. For 10 months, our Soldiers deterred enemy aggression in a very hostile environment, symbolizing our nation’s commitment to our global partners and allies.”

The Soldiers deployed in November 2021 to support the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team’s Task Force Griz, which was headquartered by the Montana Army National Guard and included Soldiers from the Idaho, Montana, Florida, and Nevada Army National Guards.

Idaho Soldiers comprised nearly 20 percent of the task force, which spent 10 months overseas, in addition to receiving 45 days of training stateside before deploying.

OSS is a joint mission under the United States Central Command and is part of Operation Enduring Freedom. The task force provided three mission response forces to the CENTCOM commander and conducted missions and training exercises in Iraq, Jordan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Syria and Qatar.

The task force conducted security and stability operations and demonstrated the U.S.’s continued commitment to deterring adversaries while supporting regional allies. The task force was relieved in October by another 116 th CBCT-led task force, including more than 600 Idaho Soldiers, who are expected to return next year.

Task Force Griz Soldiers began returning to Fort Bliss, Texas, Oct. 24 and conducted demobilization activities before returning home.

The 116 th CBCT was previously deployed in support of the Global War on Terror in 2004 and 2010 to Iraq.

