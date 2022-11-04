Richmond to Gain Breakfast Concept With American, Global Fare

A new breakfast concept, Early Bird Cafe , is tentatively set to open in Richmond sometime in the summer of 2023. “We will have a traditional American breakfast with a twist. We’ll take our guests around the world with our breakfast,” said Yahya Aldabyani , managing partner at Early Bird Cafe.

Each week, the homemade menu will include new items from different countries across the globe. “We think it will be a good thing for the community,” Aldabyani said.

The Early Bird Cafe at 8727 Harlem Rd., Ste. 400 in Richmond will be the first for the brand, but Aldabyani said they have plans to open additional locations in the future. “We are many people, and that’s why we can’t just stop with one.”

The restaurant will be located in a 4,400-square-foot space in new construction, according to a project filing. Early Bird Cafe will feature indoor seating and will offer breakfast, brunch, and lunch options.

Keep up with What Now Houston’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .