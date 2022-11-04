ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins sign Mitchell Miller to entry-level contract

BOSTON  -- The Boston Bruins are off to an incredible start to the season, but a controversial signing has the franchise doing some serious PR work on Friday. Boston has given a three-year entry-level contract to former Coyotes draft pick Mitchell Miller, whose draft rights were renounced by Arizona following backlash from a 2016 assault conviction for bullying and abusing a Black, developmentally disabled classmate.

Miller was 14 years old when the bullying occurred, though the details are extremely disturbing. Miller and another classmate "rubbed a candy push-pop inside a urinal at the school during a girls basketball game and enticed Isaiah Meyer-Crothers to put it in his mouth, nearly falling over with laughter when he did," according to The Athletic. Both students were punished by the school, though Miller's punishment was more severe because he repeatedly lied to school administrators about the incident.

Miller expressed regret over the incident in a statement that was part of Boston's release to announce the signing on Friday.

"When I was in eighth grade, I made an extremely poor decision and acted very immaturely. I bullied one of my classmates. I deeply regret the incident and have apologized to the individual. Since the incident, I have come to better understand the far-reaching consequences of my actions that I failed to recognize and understand nearly seven years ago. I strive to be a better person and positively contribute to society," the statement read. "As a member of the Bruins organization, I will continue to participate in community programs to both educate myself and share my mistakes with others to show what a negative impact those actions can have on others. To be clear, what I did when I was 14 years old was wrong and unacceptable. There is no place in this world for being disrespectful to others and I pledge to use this opportunity to speak out against mistreating others."

Boston GM Don Sweeney said Friday that the team is going to hold Miller to a higher standard than other players. The team will have him in a number of educational and community programs, and Sweeney added that Mitchell will have to earn respect -- in and out of the locker room -- for the rest of his life.

"He has to earn the opportunity to play in the NHL as a player, but he has to earn the respect of teammates and really everywhere in society to garner a second chance. With us doing a lot of background work over the course of the last six month, almost a year now, and spending time recently with Mitchell and his family, his acknowledgement of the mistakes he made in eighth grade when he was 14 years old -- and not ever losing sight of the disrespect he showed to the young man – he has to earn the respect," said Sweeney. "He has to do that every day with teammates and the people he will interact with."

"Representing the Boston Bruins is a privilege we take seriously as an organization. Respect and integrity are foundational character traits we expect of our players and staff," Bruins president Cam Neely said in a statement. "Prior to signing Mitchell, our Hockey Operations and Community Relations groups spent time with him over the last few weeks to better understand who he is as an individual and learn more about a significant mistake he made when he was in middle school.

"During this evaluation period, Mitchell was accountable for his unacceptable behavior and demonstrated his commitment to work with multiple organizations and professionals to further his education and use his mistake as a teachable moment for others. The expectation is that he will continue this important educational work with personal development and community programs as a member of the Bruins organization," Neely added.

Sweeney said that it was an incredibly difficult decision to sign Miller. While they have not spoken with the victim, Isaiah, the Bruins believe that Miller has grown from his past mistakes. And if there is another slipup, the team will have no problem cutting ties with the player.

"We take Isaiah's side that this happened and the culpability 100 percent lies with Mitchell. He needs to learn for the rest of his life what it means to respect people," Sweeney said.

"People deserve and earn second chances in life, as long as those misgivings are not repeated and they evolve as people," Sweeney added.

The 20-year-old Miller played in 60 games for the Tri-City Storm of the USHL in 2021-22, recording 39 goals and 44 assists for 83 points with a plus-43 rating, earning USHL Player of the Year and Defenseman of the Year honors. A Sylvania, Ohio native, he was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

MassLive.com

Bruins cut Mitchell Miller amid ‘new information’ and public outcry

Two days after signing him, the Bruins had a change of heart and cut ties with controversial defenseman Mitchell Miller. The Bruins released a statement Sunday night announcing the move. Miller is a 20-year-old standout defenseman from Ohio, who was originally drafted by the Coyotes. Arizona renounced his rights following fan outrage in 2020 after details emerged about a pattern of racist and bullying behavior. Miller was convicted in the Ohio juvenile justice system for bullying Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a developmentally disabled classmate as an eighth-grader.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Bruins part ways with Mitchell Miller, 2 days after signing

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins "will part ways" with Mitchell Miller, the controversial prospect who signed with the organization on Friday.The team stated that "new information" made the organization believes "it is the best decision at this time to rescind the opportunity for Mitchell Miller to represent the Boston Bruins."The 20-year-old Miller was convicted of bullying a developmentally disabled classmate, behavior which included Miller forcing the classmate to lick a piece of candy that had been placed in a urinal. Miller also "taunted" his classmate -- who is Black -- by using the N-word and the term "brownie," according to...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Christian Vázquez’s Astros Tweet Opens Door For Red Sox Return

Christian Vázquez became a two-time World Series champion Saturday, and after the conclusion of the Fall Classic, the 32-year-old became a free agent. The Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 to win their second World Series in franchise history. Vázquez wasn’t a starter throughout Houston’s postseason run, but the veteran catcher played a pivotal part in key moments, including the second no-hitter in World Series history.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Several Celtics Made This Late-Game Request To Joe Mazzulla

Every Celtics player who took the floor Monday night at FedExForum was willing and eager to take on one of the NBA’s more difficult challenges. Boston kicked off its week by traveling to Memphis to battle a hot Grizzlies team that’s led by one of the league’s most dynamic offensive players, Ja Morant. Morant, as he does to virtually every team he plays, gave the Celtics plenty of trouble to the tune of 27 points on the evening as the game shifted to the fourth quarter.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Isaiah Meyer-Crothers releases heartbreaking statement about Mitchell Miller

BOSTON -- The victim of Mitchell Miller's bullying has released his first statement since the controversial prospect was signed -- and then had his contract rescinded -- by the Boston Bruins.A lot has come to light about the bullying that Miller put Isaiah Meyer-Crothers through, and it's clear that it was not just the one incident that the Bruins highlighted in their release to announce the signing. In his statement, Meyer-Crothers said that he was bullied by Miller since the first grade, which included both physical bullying and racial slurs.While Mitchell and his camp have tried to say that the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Celtics receive a DPE for Danilo Gallinari

BOSTON -- Celtics fans don't have a massive traded player exception or future first-round picks to steal attention away from the team on the floor this season, but a different kind of exception has entered the chat. That would be a disabled player exception, which the Celtics received on Monday.The Celtics have been granted a $3.29 million DPE by the NBA after losing free agent signing Danilo Gallinari to a season-ending ACL injury over the summer. The amount is one-half of Gallinari's salary, and the Celtics must use the DPE by March 10.While the exception is an asset and a way...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Ullmark making his mark in net for Bruins

BOSTON -- The Bruins and goaltender Linus Ullmark just keep winning. Boston earned its 11th win of the season on Monday night with a 3-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues, giving Ullmark nine wins on the young campaign.With those nine victories to start the season, Ullmark joined a select group of Bruins goalies. He is just the fifth Bruins netminder to earn nine wins in his first 10 starts of a season, joining Tuukka Rask (2016-17), Gerry Cheevers (1976-77), Ross Brooks (1973-74) and Frank Brimsek (1938-39).Ullmark made 25 saves against St. Louis on Monday night, stopping all 13 shots...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Red Sox offseason primer: Busy winter ahead for Bloom

BOSTON -- It's getting cold out. It's dark before most people start their evening commute. That must mean baseball hot stove season is upon us.MLB free agency officially begins on Thursday, which should kick-start one of the most important offseasons in recent history for the Boston Red Sox. Chaim Bloom is charged with adding all the necessary pieces to turn a last-place team into a contender again.He only added around the edges last offseason, and a disappointing campaign followed. It will not be an easy fix this winter, with holes just about everywhere on the roster.There could be a massive...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

