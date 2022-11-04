Read full article on original website
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
wiltonbulletin.com
Quinnipiac, Yale, UConn ranked in top 15 in USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine Women's Hockey Poll
USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine Women's Hockey Poll ranks three Connecticut women's programs among the top 15 in the country. The Bobcats maintained their No. 4 spot from last week, while UConn and Yale climbed the rankings. Yale jumped from No. 8 to No. 6 after its impressive wins...
wiltonbulletin.com
UConn women's basketball signs Class of 2023 recruits: KK Arnold, Ashlynn Shade and Qadence Samuels
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Three future UConn women's basketball players made their commitments official Wednesday on National Signing Day. The Huskies signed nationally-ranked recruits Kamorea "KK" Arnold (No. 6) Ashlynn Shade (No. 15) and Qadence Samuels (No. 41) to their Class of 2023 incoming freshmen class.
wiltonbulletin.com
New Canaan football rebounds for win over Ludlowe
If last Friday night's football game was the final one at Dunning Field for New Canaan's seniors, they at least managed to say good-bye with a victory. The Rams rushed for 298 yards, including 134 from Hunter Telesco, and rolled to a 42-20 win over Ludlowe on their home turf.
wiltonbulletin.com
GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll (Week 10): Maloney is No. 1
The top two teams in last week's GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll played Friday night in Meriden, and indeed, No. 1 was on the line. Maloney, which came in ranked second, beat Southington in double overtime, 31-28. And now Maloney is first. The Spartans take over the top spot,...
wiltonbulletin.com
UConn women's basketball defeats Kutztown in exhibition: Key takeaways
HARTFORD — Despite only having nine available players to unofficially open the season, the No. 6 UConn women's basketball team defeated Division II Kutztown 115-42 Sunday afternoon at the XL Center in an exhibition game. The Huskies, who have lost both Paige Bueckers and Ice Brady to season-ending...
wiltonbulletin.com
Wilton's Keith Denning wins newly drawn CT 42nd House District
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Democrat Keith Denning defeated Wilton Republican Selectwoman Kim Healy to represent Wilton and parts of New Canaan and Ridgefield in the newly drawn 42nd District in the state House of Representatives. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, Healy conceded the...
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: Voices that weren't heard on Election Day
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Connecticut residents headed to the polls to make their voices heard. But 5,400 citizens in our state are unable to cast a ballot — for important races and issues that affect their families and communities — due to felony convictions. Connecticut, unlike two other...
wiltonbulletin.com
Here are the 2022 Danbury-area midterm election results
Election results for Danbury-area races are beginning to come in, and Danbury voters have several key state district House races and a hotly-contested House district race on their ballots this midterm election. Topics such as abortion, inflation and crime in the state were noted as important issues for voters as they headed to the polls.
wiltonbulletin.com
Lawsuit filed over proposed early voting amendment in Connecticut
As people headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on a constitutional amendment that would allow early voting in Connecticut, a Superior Court Judge in Hartford was hearing a lawsuit arguing that the constitutional amendment is unlawful. Judge Cesar Noble held a brief hearing Tuesday afternoon on the pro se...
wiltonbulletin.com
CT puppeteer has ties with Elmo, Coldplay and stars in 'Bear in the Big Blue House' on Disney+
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stratford resident Tyler Bunch has been the voice and hands behind over a hundred characters from popular franchises like "Pokémon" and "Sesame Street" throughout his career. Bunch said his "big break" came after he was hired to work...
wiltonbulletin.com
Over 120,000 absentee ballots cast in CT. Here's what that might mean for the election results.
With broadened rules for absentee voting, Connecticut residents are casting ballots by mail in higher numbers in the lead up to Election Day than during the 2018 gubernatorial election. But totals are still well below the 2020 presidential election when the COVID-19 pandemic led a record number of people to vote by mail.
wiltonbulletin.com
Calendar Close-up: Westport Uncorked returns with night of wine tastings for charity
In 1976, as part of America's bicentennial celebration, the town of Westport sponsored "The Great Race.". Envisioned as an enormous party with an environmental twist, The Great Race included several elements. It began with a foot race through downtown. Participants then climbed into watercraft – kayaks, canoes, dinghies, catamarans – they had decorated themselves, and made their way from the Post Road bridge to Cockenoe Island.
wiltonbulletin.com
Hurricane watch: Subtropical storm eyes Florida, Bahamas
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is now expected to become a hurricane over the Bahamas before hitting Florida's east coast on Wednesday, just well enough after polls close to avoid disrupting voting on Election Day, forecasters said. "We won't really start to see any significant...
wiltonbulletin.com
Editorial: Can CT malls lure back shoppers?
When Netflix's "Stranger Things" needed to replicate a shopping mall set in the mid-1980s, they simply retrofitted the Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth, Ga., which had recently shut down. Alas, finding an abandoned mall for filming has become a lot easier in recent years. Once upon a...
wiltonbulletin.com
NY WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY. * WHAT...Near freezing temperatures possible. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield, Southern New. Haven, Southern Middlesex and Southern New London Counties. In. New Jersey, Eastern Bergen County. In New York, Southern. Westchester, Northwest Suffolk, Northeast Suffolk, Southwest. Suffolk...
wiltonbulletin.com
Wilton office building sold to real estate investment firm
A limited liability company managed by New York City-based commercial real estate investment firm Northpath Investments has purchased one of the buildings in the Wilton Corporate Park, according to officials with CBRE, the commercial real estate firm that brokered the deal. The two-story, 161,222 square foot building was sold by...
wiltonbulletin.com
Mississippi governor responds to probe of Jackson water woes
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Monday released his response to a congressional investigation of the crisis that left 150,000 people in the state's capital city without running water for several days in late summer. Reeves said Jackson has received a disproportionate amount of funding for its...
wiltonbulletin.com
Voters to decide Nevada version of Equal Rights Amendment
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada voters on Tuesday will decide to adopt or reject what is widely considered the most comprehensive state version of the Equal Rights Amendment, a sweeping update that would put protections in place for people who have historically been marginalized in the state Constitution. Nevada's...
wiltonbulletin.com
Massachusetts' Healey is 1st lesbian elected governor in US
BOSTON (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the nation's first openly lesbian governor. Healey, the state's first woman and openly gay candidate elected to the office, defeated Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: Yes, it's easier to get a gun than a job at Domino's
Two weeks after the funeral for Amerie Jo Garza, 10, the first of the Robb Elementary School students to be interred following the Uvalde mass shooting, I phoned the manager of my local Domino's in Stamford to inquire about a delivery job. Though I've never driven professionally and have...
