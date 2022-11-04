In 1976, as part of America’s bicentennial celebration, the town of Westport sponsored “The Great Race.”. Envisioned as an enormous party with an environmental twist, The Great Race included several elements. It began with a foot race through downtown. Participants then climbed into watercraft – kayaks, canoes, dinghies, catamarans – they had decorated themselves, and made their way from the Post Road bridge to Cockenoe Island.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO