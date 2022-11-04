Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
2023 Porsche Macan: Performance, Price, And Photos
Eight years after entering the segment, the Porsche Macan remains the perfect balance of practicality, performance, and driving excitement. The Macan offers drivers a smaller option over its larger sibling, the Cayenne while offering a more of a sportscar feel, seating for five, and enough cargo space for up to eight bags of mulch from your local hardware store.
Top Speed
This Funky AEHRA Electric SUV Has Supercar DNA Baked In
The great transition of the automotive industry to electric mobility has many small companies sensing their chance to get a piece of the pie the major manufacturers have been enjoying. And here's another attempt. Aehra is the latest Italian EV startup and has unveiled its first model at its headquarters in Milan. For now, it bears the simple name "SUV" and comes directly with a very special door technology, but technical details are yet to be released.
Top Speed
This 2017 Shelby Super Snake Widebody Concept Was A Unique Recipe of Performance
When it comes to tuned Mustangs, names like Roush and Saleen are stalwarts of the Mustang modifying scene, but none hold the prestige and storied history of Shelby. As the original in modified Mustangs, the name holds serious value even today after fifty-seven years of production. While the name “Shelby” was sold to Ford to use at the start of the S550 body style in the 2015 model year, Shelby American has retained its headquarters near Las Vegas and has churned out some of the most insane Mustangs ever. When these cars come for sale, you can bet there will be a huge buyer market, especially for higher-specced models like the Super Snake Wide Body that will soon hit the auction block.
Top Speed
The Cheapest Ferraris Money Can Buy Today
The cheapest new Ferrari on sale today starts at over $210,000, which is a lot of money. But, what if you want the full-fat experience of owning a prancing horse without having to break the bank? Fear not because we have compiled a list of proper Ferraris that will make you look like a million bucks for the price of a new Accord!
Top Speed
SVE Just Made The Cadillac Escalade-V Seem Underpowered
The introduction of high-performance SUVs was kicked into gear when Porsche introduced the Cayenne in the early 2000s, and while the recipe seemed somewhat senseless at the time, fast-forward a few decades later and a bevy of automakers have followed suit. Cadillac recently joined the fray its 682-horsepower Escalade-V, but American tuning brand Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) thinks that the Escalade deserves even more stout performance.
Top Speed
1016 Industries Makes The Lamborghini Urus S Even More Appealing
With Lamborghini unveiling both the Urus Performante and the Urus S in the past months, exotic tuners have a lot more to play with. So far we’ve only seen a lot of updated examples of the Urus, but prepare yourself for an abundance of modified Performante and S models. Los Angeles-based 1016 Industries is the first one to join the party, and it just offered us a preview of its new Vision 2.0 body kit, a series of modifications that completely transforms the look the Urus S.
Top Speed
Top 10 Classic Le Mans Cars Over the Years
Over the years, we have seen a lot of very cool cars come and go at Le Mans. Strong teams were able to come up with amazing models to compete against their rivals, while many other companies attempted to break the mold and change the race forever. Although there have been a lot of special cars to grace the event, here are the top 10.
Top Speed
Here's Why The BMW i4 Is Criminally Underrated
The 2022 BMW i4 hasn't been a runaway success for the German automaker, even though it is a pretty decent car. Its drivetrain is unique in the electric car segment, the performance stands up to much more expensive competition, and it looks good, too. Then why hasn’t it been a bestseller in the segment? Here are all the reasons the BMW i4 warrants a closer look by EV shoppers looking for a more luxurious car, as well as the possible motives steering them away from what is perhaps the best value-for-money electric sedan on sale today.
Top Speed
Alfa Romeo Has Ambitious Plans For The Future
In addition to the limited-edition 33 Stradale-style sports car set to debut, Alfa Romeo has other big plans for the future. Three more new models are to be launched by 2026, all of which will be available in purely electric form. In addition, the Italian brand plans to remain active in motorsport even after the end of its partnership with Sauber in Formula 1.
Top Speed
The 2023 Tracer 9 GT+ Is Yamaha’s First Radar-Equipped Motorcycle
Yamaha has finally set foot aboard the radar bandwagon and, as suggested by rumors and spy shots, the Tracer 9 GT is Team Blue’s first motorcycle to receive it. The lineup now comprises two models - the Tracer 9 GT and Tracer 9 GT+ - where the latter boasts the radar features alongside a plethora of other updates. There’s also a claimed industry-first radar-linked braking system.
Top Speed
Top 10 Adventure Bikes Under 800cc
While adventure bikes are all the rage at the moment, not everyone has either the budget or the height for one of the 900-1290cc monsters that are topping the sales charts at the moment, but they still want to enjoy the wild trail and long-distance journeys in comfort. Luckily, there is a wide selection of sub-800cc adventure bikes on the market that have all the abilities of their bigger brothers, but none of the height and bulk, and crucially, cost a lot less. Often, going less expensive means compromising on features and performance, but that doesn’t always mean they are worse when it comes to doing what they were designed to do.
Top Speed
The Dictator's $1 Million SUV: A Look at the Insane Dartz Prombron
If you were to make a short list of the most bizarre but amazing SUVs ever designed in history, the deluxe edition of the DARTZ Prombron - The Dictator Aladeen Edition MMXXII - would make it to the top. Not only is it exorbitantly expensive, but it also features original gold plating, bulletproof armor, and an elegantly decked-out interior. The designers of this beast follow an aggressive approach to its exterior presentation—a choice that makes it look ridiculous enough to leave a lasting impression. That's the plan - Attract attention, make an impression, set the standard, and leave the tongues wagging.
Top Speed
2023 Audi Q4 Sportback E-Tron 50 Quattro: A New SUV That Hits The EV Sweet Spot
In 2019, Audi introduced the brand's first fully electric vehicle – the e-tron SUV – and within the next 3 years, it expects at least one-third of its portfolio in the U.S. to be electric. The new Audi Q4 begins the next phase of Audi’s EV master plan by being positioned as a more affordable, volume model introducing a younger shopper to the e-tron lineup.
Top Speed
All-new Suzuki V-Strom 800DE And GSX-8S Break Cover At EICMA
Kicking off EICMA the right way, Suzuki has unveiled not one but two all-new motorcycles for 2023 - the V-Strom 800DE and the GSX-8S. These models form Suzuki’s new 800cc lineup slot right between the 650cc and 1000cc offerings, instead of replacing the popular SV650 and V-Strom 650. Both 650s will continue to be on sale for now.
Top Speed
A Humvee That Loves Waves: The Watercar H1 Panther
In a world where marketers are slapping flamboyant monikers on mass-produced models, it’s hard to see a vehicle that justifies its bonkers and often misleading name. However, a California-based company called WaterCar decided to change that by introducing a true all-terrain vehicle. The WaterCar H1 Panther is exactly what it sounds like. Based on a rugged military transporter with water capabilities, it is as badass as the donor car, but able to go where the road ends and water begins.
Top Speed
Zeekr 009 Cures The Minivan Blues With Over 500 Horsepower And Wild Styling
For many enthusiasts, or even just people who enjoy driving, the minivan is one of the most hated styles of vehicle because they are traditionally bland and built for pragmaticism over driver engagement. To many, Minivans represent the end of the fun part of people’s lives, even if they have become more capable for daily use, primed for modifications for van living, or with better and fresher appearances. While there are some vans that are fun and quirky, the consensus is that they are soulless and boring, but is that entirely true?
Top Speed
The BMW 3 Series Will Be Updated to Look Like the Upcoming i3 Electric Sedan
BMW will launch its new-class architecture of the future in 2025. In addition to new battery and electric motor technologies, the architecture will have an increased recycling rate for new models at the end of their life cycle. And yet, demand for models with Internal combustion engines continues unabated for the German automaker. For this reason, a rethink has begun at BMW that could have far-reaching consequences for the entire model lineup. If the current 3 Series was originally to be the first model to be replaced by a successor on the New Class architecture in 2025, it will now remain in the lineup with far-reaching design adjustments.
Top Speed
The World Needs This Ford Mustang Raptor R
Ford added the Raptor name to its lineup for the first time in 2010 when the SVT Raptor was announced. Things have evolved a lot since then, and the recently launched Raptor R brings a 700-horsepower V-8 engine that is going to make history. While some people are wondering what is going to happen if the Raptor treatment will also be applied to the F-150 Lightning, others like Oscar Vargas, also known as wb.artist20 on social media, wonders what would happen if the Raptor treatment was applied to the recently launched S650 Mustang. His renderings of a Mustang Raptor look so good we’re convinced that the Mustang Raptor R simply needs to happen.
Top Speed
The Moto Parilla Tricolore Electric Bike Boasts More Carbon Fiber Than Your Favorite SBK
Italy is home to some impressive auto-makers, and while we’re pretty sure you know about Lamborghini and Ducati, Moto Parilla is one of the country's more unknown brands. Based out of Reggio Emilia, the company specializes in curating exceptional electric bikes carved out of carbon fiber, and for 2023, it has a new product to drool over - the Moto Parilla Tricolore electric bike - which has more carbon fiber than some superbikes.
Comments / 0