UFC Fight Night 214 weigh-in video: Marina Rodriguez, Amanda Lemos set for main event

By Mike Bohn, Ken Hathaway
 3 days ago
LAS VEGAS – The main event for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 214 card is now official after Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos made weight.

Rodriguez (17-1-2 MMA, 6-1-2 UFC) and Lemos (12-2-1 MMA, 6-2 UFC) both hit the women’s flyweight limit at Friday’s weigh-ins, which took place at the UFC Apex, the same venue that hosts the card that streams on ESPN+.

With a four-fight winning streak under her belt, Rodriguez registered at 115.5 pounds when she stepped on the scale. Lemos, who has had a treacherous fight week with multiple flight delays and a late arrival, still did her job and was 114.5 pounds.

Watch the video above to see both women make weight for UFC Fight Night 214, and watch them face off afterward below (via Twitter):

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 214.

