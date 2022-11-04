Read full article on original website
Live Texas 2022 Midterm Election Results
TEXAS - It's election day and live election results are rolling in.
UPDATE: Provisional ballots cast after 7 p.m. set aside, will not be counted pending review
HOUSTON – The Supreme Court of Texas halted an earlier order extending voting hours at all Harris County polling locations after delays and temporary closures due to machine malfunctions. A Harris County District judge heard arguments after a temporary restraining order (TRO) was filed after numerous of problems were...
Here are your 2022 Texas midterm election live updates
BEAUMONT, Texas — Election day is here, and there are plenty of hot-button area-level and state-level races that Southeast Texans and beyond are keeping their eyes on. Southeast Texas voters made their choices Tuesday in federal and state level races including U.S. Rep for districts 14 and 36 and multiple statewide races including Texas Governor, Lt. Governor and Attorney General. Polls closed at 7 p.m.
Election results: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo vs challenger Alexandra Mealer
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Democratic incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo will serve another term as county judge for Texas' most populous county after Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer conceded the race Wednesday morning minutes after the final Election Day ballots were tallied. The results on Election Day were delayed...
Election results for Texas District Judge races in the Greater Houston area on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election is being held on November 8. You can find results for Texas District Judge races in the Greater Houston area on Tuesday night here. Scroll down to find additional results for statewide, congressional, and state legislative races as well as other contests in Harris and surrounding counties.
Sid Miller declares victory in Texas agriculture commissioner race
LUBBOCK — Republican Sid Miller had a commanding lead in the race for Texas agriculture commissioner against Susan Hays on Tuesday, according to the Secretary of State’s office. Miller, 67, had a strong show of support across rural Texas, while Hays, 53, had the backing of a few...
Texas 2022 elections: Who won, who lost and what races are undecided
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo won reelection over Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer.
A tight race for Harris County judge
Alexander Mealer is running against Lina Hidalgo for Harris County judge. As of 10 p.m. on Election Day, Hidalgo was leading by only a few points.
FULL LIST: Texas general election results for Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election being held on Nov. 8 will determine who will lead Texas. Voters are casting votes for Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, Comptroller, and Land, Agriculture, and Railroad Commissioners as well as for Texas Supreme Court Justices. U.S. Congressional seats and state house and senate seats are...
Texas Supreme Court ruling opens possibility that late Harris County ballots won’t be counted
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday set the stage for a legal fight over whether to count ballots Harris County voters cast during an extended hour of voting ordered by a lower court.
Republicans poised to narrowly increase majorities in Texas Legislature
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Republicans were poised to narrowly expand their legislative majorities in both the House and Senate early Wednesday morning, though they fell short of taking some seats they targeted in this year’s midterm elections.
Greg Abbott reelected Texas governor, defeating Beto O’Rourke
MCALLEN — Greg Abbott decisively won a third term as governor of Texas on Tuesday, defeating Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke after a tumultuous few years marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, a deadly power grid failure, new restrictions on voting rights and abortion and the Uvalde school shooting. Decision...
Republican victories show Texas is still far from turning blue
Texas Republicans maintained their nearly three-decade grip on state government on Tuesday, comfortably fending off a vigorous run to unseat Gov. Greg Abbott and dashing Democratic hopes that the state would turn purple. Voters returned GOP incumbents to their jobs at the top of the ticket and handed the state’s...
Republican Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian wins reelection
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Republican Wayne Christian has cruised to reelection, defeating his Democratic challenger Luke Warford. With more than 80% of the votes counted early Wednesday morning, Christian was poised to remain as...
South Texas, Abbott vs. O’Rourke, and Harris County: Here are the biggest things to watch for on election night
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Republicans are looking to capitalize on a favorable national environment Tuesday in a host of elections for offices from governor to chief executive of the country’s third-most-populous county.
Harris County elections administrator addresses ‘mishaps’ after several machines down, multiple issues reported at polling locations
HOUSTON – Multiple issues have been reported at polling locations in Harris County this Election Day, according to Harris County Elections. KPRC 2 has learned that the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center, located at 1475 W. Gray St., was experiencing “serious computer problems” Tuesday morning and only two machines were working at 7 a.m., according to a manager at the location.
Texas Elections: Greg Abbott leads Beto O’Rourke in polls as race for Texas governor barrels toward finish line
AUSTIN, Texas — The biggest race in Texas will soon be decided. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and voters will cast their ballots to decide who will be victorious in the race for Texas governor: Republican incumbent Greg Abbott or Democrat Beto O’Rourke. The race has been...
Election Day: First set of Harris County election results will drop at 8 p.m.
HARRIS COUNTY – The first Harris County election results are expected to be released at 8:00 p.m. The results will be from 29% of registered voters who cast a ballot in person or by mail. When the polls close, now an hour later at 8 p.m., following a ruling...
