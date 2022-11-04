ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambers County, TX

Comments / 1

Related
12NewsNow

Here are your 2022 Texas midterm election live updates

BEAUMONT, Texas — Election day is here, and there are plenty of hot-button area-level and state-level races that Southeast Texans and beyond are keeping their eyes on. Southeast Texas voters made their choices Tuesday in federal and state level races including U.S. Rep for districts 14 and 36 and multiple statewide races including Texas Governor, Lt. Governor and Attorney General. Polls closed at 7 p.m.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Sid Miller declares victory in Texas agriculture commissioner race

LUBBOCK — Republican Sid Miller had a commanding lead in the race for Texas agriculture commissioner against Susan Hays on Tuesday, according to the Secretary of State’s office. Miller, 67, had a strong show of support across rural Texas, while Hays, 53, had the backing of a few...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

A tight race for Harris County judge

Alexander Mealer is running against Lina Hidalgo for Harris County judge. As of 10 p.m. on Election Day, Hidalgo was leading by only a few points.
Click2Houston.com

FULL LIST: Texas general election results for Nov. 8, 2022

The 2022 General Election being held on Nov. 8 will determine who will lead Texas. Voters are casting votes for Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, Comptroller, and Land, Agriculture, and Railroad Commissioners as well as for Texas Supreme Court Justices. U.S. Congressional seats and state house and senate seats are...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Republicans poised to narrowly increase majorities in Texas Legislature

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Republicans were poised to narrowly expand their legislative majorities in both the House and Senate early Wednesday morning, though they fell short of taking some seats they targeted in this year’s midterm elections.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Greg Abbott reelected Texas governor, defeating Beto O’Rourke

MCALLEN — Greg Abbott decisively won a third term as governor of Texas on Tuesday, defeating Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke after a tumultuous few years marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, a deadly power grid failure, new restrictions on voting rights and abortion and the Uvalde school shooting. Decision...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Republican victories show Texas is still far from turning blue

Texas Republicans maintained their nearly three-decade grip on state government on Tuesday, comfortably fending off a vigorous run to unseat Gov. Greg Abbott and dashing Democratic hopes that the state would turn purple. Voters returned GOP incumbents to their jobs at the top of the ticket and handed the state’s...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Republican Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian wins reelection

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Republican Wayne Christian has cruised to reelection, defeating his Democratic challenger Luke Warford. With more than 80% of the votes counted early Wednesday morning, Christian was poised to remain as...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Harris County elections administrator addresses ‘mishaps’ after several machines down, multiple issues reported at polling locations

HOUSTON – Multiple issues have been reported at polling locations in Harris County this Election Day, according to Harris County Elections. KPRC 2 has learned that the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center, located at 1475 W. Gray St., was experiencing “serious computer problems” Tuesday morning and only two machines were working at 7 a.m., according to a manager at the location.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy