When the energy industry hit the skids in 2015 and put the squeeze on the Lafayette Parish economy, the city of Broussard got squeezed the tightest. Sales dropped across the board that year and more in 2016 as people spent less money. In Broussard, retail sales dropped just over 34% as the the oil and gas companies that called the city home bled jobs, many of which were held by people who lived there.

BROUSSARD, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO