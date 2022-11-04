ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

KWTX

Louisiana 1-year-old dies with fentanyl in his system; DCFS worker claims negligence

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 1-year-old boy died with fentanyl in his system, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. Jahrei Paul died on Monday, October 31, 2022, after being rushed to the emergency room. According to the coroner’s office, toxicology results reveal the baby had fentanyl in his system when he died. The coroner’s office says they’re still working to determine what caused the child’s death.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Letter to the Editor: Louisiana can have a transportation system that works for everyone

In October, I was excited to attend a Transit and Planning Summit hosted by the Delta Chapter of the Sierra Club in Baton Rouge. It was truly an enjoyable day with nearly 100 public transit advocates, leaders, environmentalists, and business folks. We had great speakers: Beth Osborne, of Transportation for America, gave an inspiring address, followed by excellent speakers who shared their transit visions for Louisiana, along with challenges; Representative McFarland (R) discussed transit needs of his rural parishes and offered solutions.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Massive highway project set to begin in Broussard. It could become the city's next commercial corridor

When the energy industry hit the skids in 2015 and put the squeeze on the Lafayette Parish economy, the city of Broussard got squeezed the tightest. Sales dropped across the board that year and more in 2016 as people spent less money. In Broussard, retail sales dropped just over 34% as the the oil and gas companies that called the city home bled jobs, many of which were held by people who lived there.
BROUSSARD, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Head-On Crash on I-10 in Louisiana Claims Life of Texas Driver After Truck Jumped the Median

Head-On Crash on I-10 in Louisiana Claims Life of Texas Driver After Truck Jumped the Median. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 5, 2022, that on November 4, 2022, soon after 6:45 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit (LA Hwy 101) in Jefferson Davis Parish. Gay Dale Ferguson, 61, of Orange, Texas, was killed in the crash.
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Attempted Theft After Authorities find Jumper Cable and Tapered Wiring in a Vehicle

Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Attempted Theft After Authorities find Jumper Cable and Tapered Wiring in a Vehicle. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 4, 2022, that on Thursday, November 3, 2022, Deputies received information of someone allegedly attempting to steal an automobile from an address in the 500 Block of Highway 90, in Jennings, Louisiana.
JENNINGS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed During Police Chase on LA 10

Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed During Police Chase on LA 10. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 4, 2022, that on November 3, 2022, shortly after 10:30 p.m., an officer from the Ville Platte Police Department attempted to perform a traffic stop. The motorist reportedly refused to stop, resulting in a chase that resulted in a deadly crash that killed the driver, 41-year-old Gary Macneil Sims of Ville Platte, Louisiana.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Houston Man Caught in Downtown Lafayette Drug Bust

A drug bust in the Downtown Lafayette area yields a significant haul for Lafayette Police. Approximately 1,016.5 grams of Methamphetamine and 265 grams of Cocaine were seized by the LPD's Narcotics Unit conducting the investigation. Agents arrested 29-year-old Richard Deshaun Fulghum of Houston, Texas, and have charged him with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Cocaine.
LAFAYETTE, LA
houmatimes.com

Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud in Lafourche Parish

Sheriff Craig Webre announced two brothers have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas both face charges following an investigation. In August and September of 2022, detectives met with two Lafourche Parish residents who had hired...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Talk Radio 960am

