Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
Breaux Bridge Chief of Police candidates
The current Breaux Bridge chief of police Rollie Cantu is to retire from his duties, leaving the position up for grabs for three qualified candidates.
41-Year-Old Gary Manceil Sims Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Evangeline Parish (Evangeline Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police reported a pursuit that led to a motor vehicle crash. According to the LSP, an officer attempted to stop Gary Manceil Sims, 41, of Ville Platte, after the car owner reported the unauthorized use of the vehicle.
Two Louisiana Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud and Other Crimes
Two Louisiana Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud and Other Crimes. Louisiana – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported on November 4, 2022, that two brothers had been charged with contractor fraud. Following an inquiry, Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas, Louisiana, were both charged.
KWTX
Louisiana 1-year-old dies with fentanyl in his system; DCFS worker claims negligence
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 1-year-old boy died with fentanyl in his system, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. Jahrei Paul died on Monday, October 31, 2022, after being rushed to the emergency room. According to the coroner’s office, toxicology results reveal the baby had fentanyl in his system when he died. The coroner’s office says they’re still working to determine what caused the child’s death.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Lafayette mayor can pick police chiefs, but can he keep them?
Judith Estorge’s elevation to Lafayette police chief might be cause for some local celebration, if it were not for the sense of dread that her supporters may hold for any living mortal who steps into that role. Estorge is the sixth police chief affiliated with Mayor-President Josh Guillory in...
Lafayette’s first Black-owned furniture moving business owner, dies
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One of Acadiana’s most respected business leaders has died at the age of 85. Alex Louis, whose company called itself the “Best Movers in Town” died on October 31 in his home surrounded by family and friends. As the first black owned furniture moving business in the area, Alex Louis Furniture […]
LSU Reveille
Letter to the Editor: Louisiana can have a transportation system that works for everyone
In October, I was excited to attend a Transit and Planning Summit hosted by the Delta Chapter of the Sierra Club in Baton Rouge. It was truly an enjoyable day with nearly 100 public transit advocates, leaders, environmentalists, and business folks. We had great speakers: Beth Osborne, of Transportation for America, gave an inspiring address, followed by excellent speakers who shared their transit visions for Louisiana, along with challenges; Representative McFarland (R) discussed transit needs of his rural parishes and offered solutions.
Louisiana State Police Commissioner Exits Amid Corruption Claims
BATON ROUGE (KPEL News) - Former New Orleans Police Capt. Sabrina Richardson, who is currently facing a corruption investigation in New Orleans, has resigned from the Louisiana State Police Commission, which oversees discipline measures for state police. Richardson offered her resignation to Governor John Bel Edwards on Thursday, according to...
theadvocate.com
Massive highway project set to begin in Broussard. It could become the city's next commercial corridor
When the energy industry hit the skids in 2015 and put the squeeze on the Lafayette Parish economy, the city of Broussard got squeezed the tightest. Sales dropped across the board that year and more in 2016 as people spent less money. In Broussard, retail sales dropped just over 34% as the the oil and gas companies that called the city home bled jobs, many of which were held by people who lived there.
brproud.com
Lafayette Police: Actions of employee at crematory not a reportable crime
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Despite being fired by the Lafayette crematory board, the employee who released details on the cremation of Tyler Girard in text messages to her husband and on social media did not commit a reportable crime. The process is supposed to be private and all details...
Lafayette High School in Search of New Principal After Sudden Resignation
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Lafayette High School is looking for a new principal after the sudden resignation of Dr. Rachel Brown, who has held the top administrative at the school since 2019. There were reports over the weekend that Brown had resigned out of "frustration," but there is no official...
Bicyclist killed after being hit by a car in Lafayette Parish
A Lafayette man is dead after being hit by a car on LA 94 near Longbridge Road, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP).
Head-On Crash on I-10 in Louisiana Claims Life of Texas Driver After Truck Jumped the Median
Head-On Crash on I-10 in Louisiana Claims Life of Texas Driver After Truck Jumped the Median. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 5, 2022, that on November 4, 2022, soon after 6:45 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit (LA Hwy 101) in Jefferson Davis Parish. Gay Dale Ferguson, 61, of Orange, Texas, was killed in the crash.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Attempted Theft After Authorities find Jumper Cable and Tapered Wiring in a Vehicle
Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Attempted Theft After Authorities find Jumper Cable and Tapered Wiring in a Vehicle. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 4, 2022, that on Thursday, November 3, 2022, Deputies received information of someone allegedly attempting to steal an automobile from an address in the 500 Block of Highway 90, in Jennings, Louisiana.
Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed During Police Chase on LA 10
Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed During Police Chase on LA 10. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 4, 2022, that on November 3, 2022, shortly after 10:30 p.m., an officer from the Ville Platte Police Department attempted to perform a traffic stop. The motorist reportedly refused to stop, resulting in a chase that resulted in a deadly crash that killed the driver, 41-year-old Gary Macneil Sims of Ville Platte, Louisiana.
Houston Man Caught in Downtown Lafayette Drug Bust
A drug bust in the Downtown Lafayette area yields a significant haul for Lafayette Police. Approximately 1,016.5 grams of Methamphetamine and 265 grams of Cocaine were seized by the LPD's Narcotics Unit conducting the investigation. Agents arrested 29-year-old Richard Deshaun Fulghum of Houston, Texas, and have charged him with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Cocaine.
3rd Circuit Court of Appeal Judge’s Candidate Has Signs Vandalized
There are two candidates for judge on the Court of Appeal for the 3rd District for Section 2D. One of the candidates running for the job is current 15th Judicial District Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett. While we are only days away from the election, unfortunately, someone has decided to become...
67-Year Old Lafayette Bicyclist Dead After Friday Night Crash
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - A bicyclist riding down the highway Friday night was tragically struck and killed. 67-year-old Paul Gerald Mouton was riding down Louisiana Highway 94 late Friday night, but did not have a rear reflector and was wearing dark clothing when a 2002 Chevy Malibu struck his bicycle.
kadn.com
Opelousas family pleas for those responsible of family member murder to come forward
In a press conference, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon says says surveillance video in the area of the shooting allowed investigators to identify the suspects. Also thanking the community for their help.
houmatimes.com
Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud in Lafourche Parish
Sheriff Craig Webre announced two brothers have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas both face charges following an investigation. In August and September of 2022, detectives met with two Lafourche Parish residents who had hired...
Comments / 4