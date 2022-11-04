Okefenokee fans rally support again as mining plan nears final Georgia EPD review

Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Southeast Georgia counties urge residents to keep eye on Nicole
The Camden County Emergency Management Agency is carefully monitoring the still-changing track of Nicole for impacts on Camden County. The system was upgraded to a Tropical Storm on Tuesday. All citizens are encouraged to remain actively engaged by following Camden County EMA for updates regarding the storm. Nicole is forecast...
BREAKING: Kemp wins second term for governor over Abrams
Georgia voters have backed Republican Gov. Brian Kemp for a second term after his first four years in office were tested by a pandemic, protests and a tumultuous 2020 election. Democrat Stacey Abrams announced she called the Republican to concede around 11 p.m. The Associated Press called the race for...
WJBF.com
Incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp announces victory in 2022 Georgia Governor's Race
Incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp announces victory in 2022 …. Voters keep Johnson as Richmond County Tax Commissioner. Incumbent Tax Commissioner T. Christ Johnson had never faced voters before but on election night night he captured more than 70 percent of the vote. Stacey Abrams concedes in the 2022 Georgia race...
Amendment 2 on the Georgia ballot | What is it and what does it do?
GEORGIA, USA — An item on Tuesday's ballot could help victims of natural disasters move forward. It's been over a year and a half after a tornado tore through Newnan. Families are still feeling the damage of the disaster as they rebuild their houses. Dean Jackson and his family...
Georgia likely to get election results much early in the evening this year
ATLANTA — Georgia could see election results faster than ever tonight. A change to Georgia law means some Georgia counties are already tabulating early votes. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Justin Gray was at the state’s election command center Tuesday night. If 2020 was any indication, the longer the counting takes and the longer voters have to wait for results, the more conspiracy theories and confusion can take hold.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia governor election results | County by county map
ATLANTA — UPDATE: NBC News projects Gov. Brian Kemp will win this race. The polls closed in Georgia in all but a few precincts at 7 p.m. on Election Night, and now election observers are watching as results flow in for races such as governor, U.S. Senate and more.
Election 2022 in Georgia: updates, results and analysis from GPB News
—— 12:40 a.m., Nov. 9, 2022. Results are in for most Georgia races and the winners and projected winners include. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, whom voters chose for a second term over two-time Democratic challenger, Stacey Abrams;. Republican Lieutenant Gov. Burt Jones, who at this hour leads in his...
Live Map Results | Georgia governor's race
MACON, Ga. — The race for Georgia governor is one of the many key races in the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Incumbent Brian Kemp is facing a familiar challenger in Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel. Kemp and Abrams faced of in 2018 in a competitive battle with Kemp winning by a little more than 54,000 votes.
‘Multiple explosions’ reported at coastal Georgia chemical plant, neighborhoods evacuated
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Emergency crews have responded to a chemical plant in coastal Georgia after reports of multiple explosions. The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a large fire at the Symrise Chemical Plant and posted a photo that shows large plumes of smoke. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Republicans keep control of Georgia House and Senate
ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans retained their majorities in Georgia’s legislature and were seeking to maintain their lock on statewide offices as votes continued being counted Wednesday. Republicans won 33 Senate seats, while in the House, they won 96 seats and were leading in five other races The Associated Press had not yet called early Wednesday […]
WJCL
Georgia Election Results: Appling County, Bulloch County, Bryan County, Effingham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Early voting begins in Georgia. There are several seats up for grabs in the 2022 midterm impacting Effingham, Appling, Bulloch and Bryan counties. In addition to Effingham and Bulloch County Commissioner seats and Bryan County Board of Education seats, voters will be able...
Live results: Georgia Senate, governor’s races
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.
Groups say they'll sue Georgia over 'divisive concepts' ban
Education and civil rights groups said Friday that they will sue to overturn Georgia's law banning the teaching of certain racial concepts, claiming it violates First Amendment rights to free expression and 14th Amendment rights to equal protection. The Southern Poverty Law Center, the National Education Association and the Georgia...
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp wins second term in Georgia over Democrat Stacey Abrams
ATLANTA – Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has won a second term, again defeating Democrat Stacey Abrams in one of the most closely-watched campaigns for governor in the country, according to a race call by the Associated Press. In a speech before supporters Tuesday night Kemp said, "It looks...
Over 1K absentee ballots never mailed to some Georgia voters
A Georgia county's election official has admitted failing to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballots to voters who asked for them. Most of the Cobb County voters who weren't sent their ballots will now have to vote in person on Election Day if they want to vote. The county is mailing ballots by overnight delivery to out-of-state voters, but ballots will only be counted if the county election's office receives them before polls close at 7 p.m., according to state law.
Election Day Updates: Voting runs smoothly throughout Georgia
Below are live updates on how Election Day is going throughout Georgia. The results are starting to come in. View our live coverage of the results here. Two Cobb County voting precincts will remain open past 7 p.m. after delays in opening for the general election. Superior Court Judge Gregory...
Feds break up South Georgia drug ring
A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in South Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Richmond, and Tattnall counties dating back to January 2016....
Still reeling from Ian, Florida shrimpers are desperate to get back on the water
Jimmy Driggers, 85, got into the fishing business when he was just 13 years old. He's a shrimper in Fort Myers, Fla. "I was a mullet fisherman, [a] commercial fisherman in my younger days," he said. Driggers walks with a prosthetic leg from an injury he sustained on his boat...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia school closure information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Nicole threatens to impact Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia in the coming days, parents are no doubt already wondering how the storm might affect their child’s school. Action News Jax is monitoring local districts, colleges and universities and will update information as it comes...
WJCL
Election Results: Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne counties
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Early voting breaks record in Georgia. Several seats are up for grabs in Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne County in 2022. Many of those races surround board of commissioners positions. In addition, voters will decide the future of alcohol sales in...
