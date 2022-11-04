Read full article on original website
WIU students discuss their concerns about stress on campus
MACOMB, Illinois (NEWS3) — College students live in a mixed state of being cared for and taking care of themselves. Many students work jobs, but also rely on their university for food and housing. Some are still completely reliant on their parents while others completely fend for themselves. Western...
Some sidewalks offline, routes changed for Performing Arts Center construction
MACOMB, Illinois (NEWS3)- Additional fencing was added last week around the construction site for the Center for Performing Arts on the Western Illinois University campus. This was added to fence off the area for additional underground utility work and site grading west of Simpkins hall. It will remain and block access to the area for the “foreseeable future,” according to an email sent to WIU students.
Galesburg PD investigating 2 shootings
Galesburg police are looking for leads in a pair of shootings early this morning. Officers were first called to the 400 block of E. Berrien Street at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 6 and found one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The second incident […]
Around the Tri States: Bond increased in decomposed body case; Seven sentenced on meth charges
A judge denied a motion to reduce bond for a Knox County woman charged with concealing a dead body. Instead, the judge granted the state’s motion to increase bond for Marcy Oglesby, 50, of Maquon, from $10,000 to $100,000. In addition to being accused of concealing the body in...
Macomb Committee of the Whole Meeting 10/31
Mayor Michael Inman led the meeting, Aldermen Mike Weyland, John Vigezzi, Don Wynn, Tom Cook, Ashley Katz, Tammy Edwards, and Dennis Moon were all present. The biggest item on the agenda this week was a vote on the salaries and compensation for elected officials. The item as submitted was amended by Vigezzi to increase the salary of the city clerk to $50,000. He also allowed for 50% compensation on health care costs as well. Aldermen and the Treasurer are paid $1,750 a year. This was met with opposition by Moon who believed that elected officials were already over compensated. Edwards sided with Moon, stating she would not like the city clerk making the same amount of money as the mayor. The vote was counted 4-3 in favor of passage.
Now-former volunteer firefighter accused of setting corn fields on fire
LEWISTOWN, Ill. – A now-former volunteer firefighter in Fulton County is out of jail after being charged with Arson. Fulton County Circuit Court records indicate Dwight Sheets, 18, faces a felony count of Arson, along with five other counts of Attempted Arson. He’s scheduled for a pre-trial hearing in the case January 3rd.
Village President Casts Tie-Breaking Vote on Gaming License
The South Jacksonville Board of Trustees had to force a tie-breaking vote on an ordinance allowing a new gaming facility in the Village during its regular meeting this week. During the October Committee of the Whole meeting, the trustees were presented with a request for a new gaming and liquor license for a new facility that would be named The Lucky Clover, planned for a space in the Colony South shopping center on South Main Street.
Pleasant Plains, Ashland Police Seek Info on Recent Dollar General Theft Incidents
Police in Cass and Western Sangamon County are asking the public for help in locating a pair of individuals wanted for multiple attempts of retail theft. According to a report by Pleasant Plains Police Chief Mike Long, on Sunday at approximately 12:00 noon, a pair of individuals attempted to commit a theft of merchandise at the Dollar General in Pleasant Plains.
1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Knox County Thursday evening
KNOX COUNTY, Illinois — A Galesburg woman is dead after her vehicle left the roadway of U.S. Route and struck another vehicle head-on near Seminary Street in Knox County, according to Illinois State Police. Roly V. Molenga, 22, and her passenger Donnell Mathews, 25, also of Galesburg, were traveling...
Crime Stoppers looking for help in shooting investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a drive-by shooting that happened last month. The shooting happened in the area of 11th Street and South Grand Avenue around 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 23. Officers said the victim was driving southbound on 11th in their car when […]
Yates: Shorthanded Quincy Police Department making sure appropriate number of officers will investigate shootings
QUINCY — Even though the Quincy Police Department force is down by 18 officers, QPD Chief Adam Yates says he will make sure an appropriate number of officers are available to investigate a recent rash of shooting incidents in the northwest section of the city. “We’re putting the number...
Bad precedent set at City Council meeting
We talk a lot here about the right for the public to have access to elected officials. Whether it's Chapter 21 or Chapter 22 of Iowa Code, we stand by the public's right to address grievances against their representative government body - within reason. You can't go in and threaten,...
Fatal Two Vehicle Crash in Knox County
VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Roly V. Molenga, a 22-year-old female from Galesburg, IL – Deceased. Unit 2 – Kyle J. Reffett, a 39-year-old male from Avon, IL – Airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. PASSENGERS:...
This Illinois Owl Stole a Horse Broom & Rode Off Like a Cowboy
A funny thing happened the other day in a neighborhood in Illinois. You might want to sit down for this. An owl decided he wanted to be a cowboy and stole a horse broom. There's video showing what happened next. Eric Lind works at Pekin Community High School as a...
Giant-Sized Comics are on display in the WIU gallery
MACOMB, Illinois (NEWS3)- A texas artist’s solo exhibition is on display at the Western Illinois University art gallery. Christopher Troutman’s, ‘Giant- sized Comics’ is unique according to WIU art gallery director Tyler Hennings. “This work doesn’t look like anything we’ve shown here for a while, it...
QPD Blotter for Nov. 3, 2022
Phillip A Covert (39) Homeless for FTA Driving Under the Infleuence,Operating Uninsured Vehicle & Driving While License Suspended and Adams Co warrant for Possession of Stolen Vehicle at 3700 Broadway Lodged 178. Diabolique D Benton (24) 625 Harrison for Adams Co warrants for Aggravated Battery, Domestic Battery and Interfering with...
Seven Sentenced During Operation Icy Road by Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit
McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout and Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones announce the federal sentencing of seven subjects during Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit has representation from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department. On October 28,...
Jacksonville Plans Commission Rejects Liquor Store Rezone on East Morton
The Jacksonville Plans Commission rejected plans for a new liquor store on East Morton Avenue Wednesday night. The Plans Commission had received a request for rezone from Vikram Patel at 400 East Morton Avenue last month. Patel was wanting to change the zoning from B-1 to B-3 with Special Use to place a liquor store at the location. Soon after word spread of a rezone request was placed with the city for that location, several residents who live in the neighborhood created a coalition to push to stop the rezone.
1 killed in two-car crash Thursday
A woman was killed Thursday in a Knox County crash involving two vehicles, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.y. The crash happened at 7:10 p.m. Thursday on U. S. Route 34 westbound near Seminary Street in Galesburg, the release says. Roly V. Molenga, 22, of Galesburg, was...
JPD Investigating Hit-and-Run Incident
Jacksonville Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that occurred yesterday afternoon. Police were called to the intersection of South Webster and West College Avenue at approximately 3:30 pm after a caller told dispatchers she was stopped at the intersection and then hit from behind by another vehicle. The complainant told...
