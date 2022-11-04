Mayor Michael Inman led the meeting, Aldermen Mike Weyland, John Vigezzi, Don Wynn, Tom Cook, Ashley Katz, Tammy Edwards, and Dennis Moon were all present. The biggest item on the agenda this week was a vote on the salaries and compensation for elected officials. The item as submitted was amended by Vigezzi to increase the salary of the city clerk to $50,000. He also allowed for 50% compensation on health care costs as well. Aldermen and the Treasurer are paid $1,750 a year. This was met with opposition by Moon who believed that elected officials were already over compensated. Edwards sided with Moon, stating she would not like the city clerk making the same amount of money as the mayor. The vote was counted 4-3 in favor of passage.

3 DAYS AGO