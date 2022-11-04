Read full article on original website
Related
lastwordonsports.com
UEFA Champions League Draw in Full: Liverpool Face Real Madrid in a Clash of the Titans
Nyon, Switzerland is the location for the next stage of the UEFA Champions League draw. All roads lead to Istanbul for a second time with the first, of course, coming to a head in that iconic final between AC Milan and Liverpool. Both of those two are featured in thedraw once again.
lastwordonsports.com
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs Chelsea: How the Gunners Will Set Up in London Derby
As what promises to be a vital weekend of football approaches, Arsenal fans will already have more than just one eye on what could prove to be a massively important game in their fight against Manchester City for the league’s top spot this side of the World Cup break. As a result, manager Mikel Arteta’s top concern will be ensuring that his starting lineup is in a position to fight for victory.
lastwordonsports.com
Leeds United Player Ratings After Bonfire Night Fireworks Against Bournemouth
Leeds United‘s win against Bournemouth was an incredibly tight affair, leaving a packed Elland Road bouncing under a blanket of fireworks blazing across the night sky. Find out the Leeds United player ratings from the fans after an incredible duel against the Cherries. Leeds United Player Ratings vs Bournemouth.
lastwordonsports.com
Newcastle United Predicted Lineup for Away Clash With Southampton
Newcastle United look to continue their fine run of form, which has seen them climb into the Premier League top four, when they travel to Southampton on November 6. Eddie Howe’s side have largely been lining up in a 4-3-3 formation this season, which has allowed them to be defensively sound, whilst remaining dangerous in the attacking third.
lastwordonsports.com
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs Arsenal: How Injuries Will Affect the Starting Eleven
The Chelsea lineup for the upcoming London Derby with Arsenal is a tough one to predict. Injuries to Ben Chilwell and Kepa Arizabalaga leave the already hurting squad in a state of disarray ahead of a visit from one of the top teams in England this season. Chelsea Lineup Prediction...
lastwordonsports.com
Three Players Score 2/10: Manchester United Player Ratings After Embarrassment vs Aston Villa
Manchester United looked to close the gap on their top-four rivals as they visited Aston Villa in the latest Premier League matchweek. Erik ten Hag’s side have been on a streak of good form since their defeat at the hands of Manchester City. One major blow ahead of the game was that star midfielder and stand-in captain Bruno Fernandes was suspended following the accumulation of five yellow cards. Youngster Alejandro Garnacho retained his place in the starting 11 after his match-winning goal against Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League.
lastwordonsports.com
Liverpool Lineup Prediction as Reds Scramble for Form Against Spurs
Liverpool look to bounce back from a last-minute loss to Leeds United against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, with the Reds struggling for form as of late. See Last Word on Football’s Liverpool lineup prediction for Jurgen Klopp’s side’s trip to London. Liverpool Lineup Prediction vs Tottenham Hotspur.
lastwordonsports.com
Sunderland Weekly Round-Up: Poor Performances and January Transfer Rumours Begin
The latest edition of the Sunderland weekly round-up takes a look at the latest news from the Stadium of Light. With the January transfer window getting closer, the rumour mill is begging to gather pace. The Black Cats have been linked in the past week with a Premier League midfielder...
lastwordonsports.com
Oxford United Weekly Round-Up: Fleetwood Town Stalemate and FA Cup Postponement
Oxford United were due to kick off their FA Cup campaign this week with a trip to Woking but the match was postponed. Also in the last seven days, Karl Robinson’s side drew against Fleetwood Town in League One and the club appointed a new academy manager. Oxford United...
lastwordonsports.com
Premier League Predictions Matchweek 15 – Liverpool vs Arsenal Tight, Manchester United and Leeds Impressive
The current Premier League campaign is proving exceptionally unpredictable. Last weekend alone, we saw out-of-form, relegation-threatened Leeds United travel to Liverpool and beat Jurgen Klopp’s men, while Chelsea were demolished 4-1 by Graham Potter’s former side, Brighton & Hove Albion. And, with just two weeks until the unprecedented World Cup break starts, we can expect even more shocks. With that in mind, five members of Last Word on Football staff have provided our Premier League Predictions for matchweek 15, with a couple of big matches coming up.
lastwordonsports.com
Chelsea vs Arsenal Predictions and Best Odds for November 6
Stamford Bridge plays host to a huge London derby as Arsenal look to continue their spell at the top of the table while Chelsea just want to keep pace with the top four. That is quite the role reversal for these two clubs as The Blues are used to being Premier League high-risers.
lastwordonsports.com
UEFA Europa Conference League Draw: Lazio and Fiorentina are Amongst the Favourites
For the third and final time today, attention turned to Nyon in Switzerland. The UEFA Europa Conference League Draw beckoned this time and, after Jose Mourinho led AS Roma to win the inaugural tournament, there is a chance for another side to follow suit and make history. Here is how the draw went, featuring the second-placed Conference League teams and the third-placed Europa League teams.
lastwordonsports.com
UEFA Europa League Draw: Manchester United vs Barcelona is a Match for the Ages
With the Champions League round of sixteen draw in the book, the Europa League follows from Nyon, Switzerland. The final will take place in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, but the route to get there is very different to years gone by. The third-placed teams from the UCL will be taking part in this round and they will meet the UEL runners-up. Here is the run-down from today’s UEFA Europa League draw!
lastwordonsports.com
Which Club, Players, and Coach Does MLS Cup Matter Most To?
PREVIEW – The 2022 MLS Cup Final is tomorrow. Los Angeles FC hosting Philadelphia Union at 4 PM ET. You can watch the game on FOX, Univision, and TUDN. As we discussed on the podcast this week, there’s so many storylines. These are the top two teams in league. They are stacked with star players and individuals worth rooting for. There’s a saying in sports media: “We don’t root for teams. We root for good people, good stories.” Which of these two clubs, which players on both teams, and which coach does this final matter more to? Who’s the better story?
lastwordonsports.com
Chelsea Told to Pay Incredible Fee for ‘Best Player in Serie A’
Chelsea have been informed that it could cost them as much as £86 million to sign Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia next year, confirms the Evening Standard. The Blues are likely to face major competition for the player being dubbed as ‘Kvaradona’ by Napoli fans liking him to club legend Diego Maradona.
lastwordonsports.com
Manchester United Women Face First Test With European Qualification Targeted
Manchester United Women will learn if their Women’s Super League title credentials are real on Sunday evening when they host Chelsea Women at Leigh Sports Village. The game will see United, league leaders, take on three-time consecutive and defending champions Chelsea in a real test of their chances of maintaining an impressive start to the season.
lastwordonsports.com
FSG Put Liverpool Up For Sale – Have Received “Expressions of Interest”
According to a recent article by David Ornstein of The Athletic, Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have put Liverpool up for sale. This stands in direct opposition to a statement in May, in which chairman Tom Werner stated that the conglomerate saw the club as a “long-term project”. FSG...
lastwordonsports.com
Arsenal Successfully Complete Phase One of Europa League Campaign
In a crazily over-crowded schedule, with a World Cup bang in the middle, the aim is to try and play as few games as possible to try and protect yourself from the inevitable fatigue later on. Fortunately for Arsenal, they achieved that aim in the Europa League against FC Zurich, winning the match, and with it their group, going directly into the last 16 and avoiding having to play in the last 32.
lastwordonsports.com
Manchester United Dealt Blow as ‘World Class’ Target Signs New Contract
Manchester United have received a setback in their quest of signing a new goalkeeper as target Diogo Costa has signed a new long-term contract with FC Porto. The Portuguese international has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, with Erik ten Hag reportedly seeking more competition for David de Gea – whose future is up in the air.
lastwordonsports.com
Rudderless and sloppy England loss at Twickenham against Los Pumas 29-30
Argentina were by far the better team in their deserved victory over England on Sunday afternoon. A ‘rudderless and sloppy’ England loss at Twickenham against Los Pumas was the visitor’s first triumph at the ground in 16 years. It was a special performance by Michael Cheika’s Pumas...
Comments / 0