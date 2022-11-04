Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Parents get help with community baby shower
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — New and expecting parents got some help taking care of their little ones on Wednesday, Nov. 2 thanks to a community baby shower. Officials say they want to support families in what can be one of the most challenging but rewarding responsibilities. "Seeing all the...
newschannel20.com
Lincoln Library hosting family reading night
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Library is hosting a family reading night this month. Family Reading Night Eve will be from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on November 16. There will be a live story time with guest readers, an opportunity to read to a certified therapy dog, and resources for families to build literacy skills.
newschannel20.com
Bank donates coats to kids in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Over 150 new winter coats were distributed to kids in Springfield on Monday. The donation is a part of the PNC Foundation and Operation Warm. PNC volunteers visited the Springfield Urban League Head Start on Apple Orchard Road to sort the coats. Parents were able...
newschannel20.com
Chatham Police participating in no-shave November
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — The Chatham Police Department is participating in no-shave November. Officers will grow their beards out this month to support men's cancer awareness. Officers will also make a weekly donation that will go toward cancer-fighting research. At the end of November, the officers will have a...
newschannel20.com
District 186 approves 3-year teacher contract
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The District 186 School Board unanimously approved a 3-year agreement with the Springfield Education Association. The superintendent says some of the items that helped to get the approval from both groups include leveling out insurance payments and making sure that there are enough security guards at the schools to keep students and faculty safe.
newschannel20.com
Upset parent leads to Scott County school lockdown
BLUFFS, Ill. (WICS) — A parent was taken into custody at a Bluffs school on Monday. Bluffs School District Superintendent Kevin Blankenship says at 11:15 a.m. a parent arrived at a school visibly upset and agitated. We're told the parent was immediately escorted to the administration office and the...
newschannel20.com
Chatham Police receive statewide award
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — The Chatham Police Department has received a statewide award. The award is called the Hometown Hero award. The Chatham Police Department received an American Flag and a $100 donation from Modern Woodmen. Officials say they gave the donation back to a charity of their choice.
newschannel20.com
Free ALPLM admission for US military on Friday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — United States military members can look forward to free admission to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM) on Veterans Day. “President Lincoln wrote that we should give ‘honor to the soldier and the sailor everywhere who bears his country’s cause.’ The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is proud to do its small part in giving that honor,” said Christina Shutt, the ALPLM’s executive director. “We hope everyone who visits us that day will reflect on the sacrifices made by America’s veterans.”
newschannel20.com
LLCC, Boy Scouts honoring veterans
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) will honor veterans on Friday. LLCC is hosting its 27th annual Veterans Dat Ceremony in the Lincoln Commons at 12:30 p.m. Boy Scout Troop 202 color guard will post the colors. The program also includes Ken Elmore, LLCC Board of...
newschannel20.com
Backyard fire spreads to Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire on Nightingale Drive on Tuesday. Crews say the fire started in the backyard and then spread to the home. Officials say the fire was extinguished. We will update you on this story as we get more...
newschannel20.com
Hot dog! Wienermobile returns to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is returning to the capital city. The hotdoggers will be making their way first to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. They'll be there passing out iconic Wienie Whistles, quizzing...
newschannel20.com
Jacksonville Developmental Center building burns in alleged act of vandalism
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — South Jacksonville and Jacksonville fire departments responded to a fire Tuesday morning, according to our media partner WLDS. Officials say the fire happened at the old Dietary building on the former grounds of the Jacksonville Developmental Center. WLDS reports the fire extended to the roof...
Monticello boy’s dream comes true meeting Keith Urban
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A Monticello boy’s dream came true on Friday night when he met his idol: country music star Keith Urban. Kellen Hammock has loved music his entire life and was introduced to the country star two years ago through his music. But Kellen’s young life has also included many hardships. At birth, […]
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington mother acquitted in missing baby’s death
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington woman charged with the concealment of her infant daughter’s death was acquitted of two felony charges. Kimberlee Burton, 29 was found not guilty by reason of insanity Thursday afternoon by a McLean County judge. Burton and her defense attorney along with the State appeared in a stipulated bench trial–a trial in which the state and defense agreed on the facts and evidence of the case.
newschannel20.com
Concerts at Washington park wrapping up
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — As the weather starts to get colder, the Carillon concerts are starting to wrap up. The bells in the Carillon in Washington Park are often quiet. For the moment concerts are taking place on Sundays at 2 p.m. and then again at 4 p.m. It's...
newschannel20.com
Central Illinois man sentenced for animal torture
CASS COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — A Cass County man has pleaded guilty to animal torture. Enrique Rangel, 24, entered his plea on Tuesday. Rangel was arrested in May after a caller reported that a man was using an object to beat a German Shepard outside of his home. During...
This Illinois Owl Stole a Horse Broom & Rode Off Like a Cowboy
A funny thing happened the other day in a neighborhood in Illinois. You might want to sit down for this. An owl decided he wanted to be a cowboy and stole a horse broom. There's video showing what happened next. Eric Lind works at Pekin Community High School as a...
Native American history could soon be a new requirement in Illinois public schools
Many in the Native American community say their history has been overlooked in Illinois classrooms.
newschannel20.com
Gold Star trees honoring fallen soldiers
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Civic Center, Central Illinois Regional Airport, and the Peoria Riverfront Museum are remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice and their families. The Civic Center and the Central Illinois Regional Airport have hosted a Fallen Heroes Tree of Honor for the past few...
newschannel20.com
Police respond to shots fired in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department is investigating after shots were fired Tuesday night. Officials say it happened in the 2100 block of East Stuart Street. Police tell us they believe someone inside a car was shooting at those in another car. No one was injured during...
