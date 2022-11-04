SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — United States military members can look forward to free admission to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM) on Veterans Day. “President Lincoln wrote that we should give ‘honor to the soldier and the sailor everywhere who bears his country’s cause.’ The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is proud to do its small part in giving that honor,” said Christina Shutt, the ALPLM’s executive director. “We hope everyone who visits us that day will reflect on the sacrifices made by America’s veterans.”

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO