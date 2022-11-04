The South Jacksonville Board of Trustees had to force a tie-breaking vote on an ordinance allowing a new gaming facility in the Village during its regular meeting this week. During the October Committee of the Whole meeting, the trustees were presented with a request for a new gaming and liquor license for a new facility that would be named The Lucky Clover, planned for a space in the Colony South shopping center on South Main Street.

JACKSONVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO