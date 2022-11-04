ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

theproxyreport.com

WIU to hold Active Shooter Seminar for students, staff

MACOMB, Illinois (NEWS3)- An Active Shooter information session is coming to Western Illinois University on Monday, Nov. 14. The Office of Public Safety, along with the Department of Health Sciences and Social Work students will host ‘Run, Hide, Fight’. The event will take place in Stipes hall, Room 501 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
MACOMB, IL
theproxyreport.com

WIU students discuss their concerns about stress on campus

MACOMB, Illinois (NEWS3) — College students live in a mixed state of being cared for and taking care of themselves. Many students work jobs, but also rely on their university for food and housing. Some are still completely reliant on their parents while others completely fend for themselves. Western...
MACOMB, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Ashley Homegoods store closing

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Ashley Homegoods and Furniture Store on Knoxville Avenue in Peoria is coming to a close. Following flooding last month, the owners of the furniture store decided not to renew their lease. The store has been at that location since 2011. With the store coming...
PEORIA, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Fire in Maquon causes estimated $3 million in damages

GALESBURG — A large fire engulfed a vacant former car dealership in Maquon on Thursday, causing approximately $3 million in damages to the 12,000 square foot building and vehicles inside. There were no injuries. Patrick Hohenbery, Chief of the Maquon Fire Department, said his department received the call for...
GALESBURG, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Nov. 3, 2022

Phillip A Covert (39) Homeless for FTA Driving Under the Infleuence,Operating Uninsured Vehicle & Driving While License Suspended and Adams Co warrant for Possession of Stolen Vehicle at 3700 Broadway Lodged 178. Diabolique D Benton (24) 625 Harrison for Adams Co warrants for Aggravated Battery, Domestic Battery and Interfering with...
QUINCY, IL
Pen City Current

Bad precedent set at City Council meeting

We talk a lot here about the right for the public to have access to elected officials. Whether it's Chapter 21 or Chapter 22 of Iowa Code, we stand by the public's right to address grievances against their representative government body - within reason. You can't go in and threaten,...
FORT MADISON, IA
wlds.com

Village President Casts Tie-Breaking Vote on Gaming License

The South Jacksonville Board of Trustees had to force a tie-breaking vote on an ordinance allowing a new gaming facility in the Village during its regular meeting this week. During the October Committee of the Whole meeting, the trustees were presented with a request for a new gaming and liquor license for a new facility that would be named The Lucky Clover, planned for a space in the Colony South shopping center on South Main Street.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
theproxyreport.com

Giant-Sized Comics are on display in the WIU gallery

MACOMB, Illinois (NEWS3)- A texas artist’s solo exhibition is on display at the Western Illinois University art gallery. Christopher Troutman’s, ‘Giant- sized Comics’ is unique according to WIU art gallery director Tyler Hennings. “This work doesn’t look like anything we’ve shown here for a while, it...
MACOMB, IL
Pen City Current

For the Record – Friday, November 4, 2022

11/03/22 – 4:20 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft at the intersection of 24th Street and Avenue N. 11/03/22 – 5:29 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Steven Roy Eugene Brown, 56, of Fort Madison, at the intersection of 29th Street and Avenue L, on a charge of driving under suspension.
FORT MADISON, IA
KBUR

One dog dies in Burlington fire

Burlington, IA- The Burlington Fire Department says that one dog died in a Burlington house fire. According to a news release, at 3:41 PM Thursday, November 3rd, the Burlington Fire Department responded to 1430 Madison Avenue for smoke in the home. Firefighters arrived 4 minutes later to find light to moderate smoke showing from the single-story structure.
BURLINGTON, IA
977wmoi.com

Fatal Two Vehicle Crash in Knox County

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Roly V. Molenga, a 22-year-old female from Galesburg, IL – Deceased. Unit 2 – Kyle J. Reffett, a 39-year-old male from Avon, IL – Airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. PASSENGERS:...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Businesses prepare for Country Star Keith Urban’s arrival

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Grammy award-winning Country music star Keith Urban is returning to Peoria on Friday night. Tickets are still available but the Peoria Civic Center is expecting a full house. Marketing manager Kelsy Martin believes having Urban in town will help the local economy. “Obviously people are...
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

Galesburg police respond to shootings, still looking for suspects

GALESBURG, Ill., (KWQC) - Galesburg police responded to two shootings early Sunday morning. According to the police department, there was a shooting in the 400 block of E Berrien Street at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. At that location, there was one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg....
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

1 killed in two-car crash Thursday

A woman was killed Thursday in a Knox County crash involving two vehicles, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.y. The crash happened at 7:10 p.m. Thursday on U. S. Route 34 westbound near Seminary Street in Galesburg, the release says. Roly V. Molenga, 22, of Galesburg, was...
GALESBURG, IL
WQAD

1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Knox County Thursday evening

KNOX COUNTY, Illinois — A Galesburg woman is dead after her vehicle left the roadway of U.S. Route and struck another vehicle head-on near Seminary Street in Knox County, according to Illinois State Police. Roly V. Molenga, 22, and her passenger Donnell Mathews, 25, also of Galesburg, were traveling...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Galesburg PD investigating 2 shootings

Galesburg police are looking for leads in a pair of shootings early this morning. Officers were first called to the 400 block of E. Berrien Street at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 6 and found one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The second incident […]
GALESBURG, IL

