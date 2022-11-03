Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley is facing a wave of criticism after telling a crowd in Georgia on Sunday that Sen Raphael Warnock should be “deported”.Mr Warnock, who is locked in a tight battle for re-election with former football star Herschel Walker, was born in Savannah, Georiga, to parents who were both Pentacostal pastors. His father, Jonathan, served in the US Army during World War II. Mr Warnock, inspired by the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr, attended Morehouse College and then recieved multiple graduate degrees including a doctor of philosophy from Union Theological Seminary in New York....

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO