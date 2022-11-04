ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tips for traveling with pets this holiday season

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many people will take their fur family members with them when they travel to see relatives and friends during the holidays. Before they go, there are steps owners should take to make sure their pet is comfortable and safe during the trip, especially when traveling by car.
Third grader dresses up as his favorite author: his homeroom teacher

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Many people remember that one teacher who changed their lives. One student in Atlanta made sure his teacher knew how much he means to him. “He is a really inspiring teacher,” said 8-year-old Luke Perry. Luke knew exactly who he wanted to dress up as...
Money lessons for college students

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We all know college life is expensive, but a lot of students don’t realize how much they’re spending every single day.
Paramount Arts Center marquee to be restored

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) -- The Paramount Arts Center is one of the most iconic buildings in downtown Ashland. The landmark is also getting a much needed facelift, which could impact your commute. The repairs will take place on the marquee sign, after years of exposure to the elements have caused...
