Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
Tips for traveling with pets this holiday season
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many people will take their fur family members with them when they travel to see relatives and friends during the holidays. Before they go, there are steps owners should take to make sure their pet is comfortable and safe during the trip, especially when traveling by car.
WSAZ
Third grader dresses up as his favorite author: his homeroom teacher
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Many people remember that one teacher who changed their lives. One student in Atlanta made sure his teacher knew how much he means to him. “He is a really inspiring teacher,” said 8-year-old Luke Perry. Luke knew exactly who he wanted to dress up as...
WSAZ
Money lessons for college students
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We all know college life is expensive, but a lot of students don’t realize how much they’re spending every single day.
WSAZ
Bookmark Monday | A Dog Named Frog
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Joshua Lanham will be at the Clendenin Brew Company for a book signing for ‘A Dog Named Frog’ on November 12 at 1 p.m.
WSAZ
Paramount Arts Center marquee to be restored
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) -- The Paramount Arts Center is one of the most iconic buildings in downtown Ashland. The landmark is also getting a much needed facelift, which could impact your commute. The repairs will take place on the marquee sign, after years of exposure to the elements have caused...
Comments / 0