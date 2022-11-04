TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Meghan Reily with the Cooperative Teachers Credit Union, Tyler DuVall and Samantha DuVall with Texas Beefhouse stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about a new special holiday offer for new checking account members. The promotion offers a $100 Texas Beefhouse gift card to those who open a CTCU checking account and set up direct deposit before Dec. 31.

TYLER, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO