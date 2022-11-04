ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

ketk.com

Members with Cooperative Teachers Credit Union, Texas Beefhouse announce special holiday offer

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Meghan Reily with the Cooperative Teachers Credit Union, Tyler DuVall and Samantha DuVall with Texas Beefhouse stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about a new special holiday offer for new checking account members. The promotion offers a $100 Texas Beefhouse gift card to those who open a CTCU checking account and set up direct deposit before Dec. 31.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Shell Shack closing Tyler location

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Shell Shack will be closing its Tyler location on Broadway Avenue, with their last day of service being Tuesday, Nov. 8, the business announced. Shell Shack Tyler said that since opening in 2019, they decided not to renew their lease and are closing their doors until they can find a new […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Hughes Springs farmers say house picked up in storm

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - A family of four were watching TV in their Hughes Springs home during the storms Friday evening when they heard a loud noise outside. After taking refuge in the bathroom, AJ Terry and Brie Kennedy recall their house being lifted from its foundation and slammed back down. They live on a working farm with a heard of 42 cows and lost one cow to the tornado.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Where to find East Texas election results

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several statewide and local races are on the ballot for this year’s midterm election. With so many races and ballot measures to keep track of, you may be wondering where you can find the latest results throughout the night as they’re tallied. KETK/FOX51 News will keep you informed with the latest. […]
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

The Other Green Street Bridge In Longview, TX Claims A Victim

The Green Street Bridge in Longview also affectionately known as the "Green Monster" is becoming a "landmark" of sorts for East Texans especially Longview residents because every other day, the bridge seems to "eat" trucks that don't belong there. But did you know there's TWO Green Street bridges, both with the same height?
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

15 Dogs Available to Add Love to a New Home in Tyler, Texas

Its been a little over three years since my black lab, Buddy, passed away at the age of 16. I miss him every day. He was truly the definition of man's best friend. I haven't adopted another dog since but will as soon as I'm in a place with a backyard, not an apartment or the current town house I live in. But if you are looking for a new furry family member to add some love to your home, there are 15 dogs available for adoption in Tyler, Texas right now.
TYLER, TX
The Tyler Loop

Monday, Nov. 7: Free Mini-Doc Screening and Discussion

Love what you're seeing in our posts? Help power our local, nonprofit journalism platform — from in-depth reads, to freelance training, to COVID Stories videos, to intimate portraits of East Texans through storytelling. Our readers have told us they want to better understand this place we all call home,...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Truck hits Green St. bridge near Nelson in Longview, causing damage

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police say traffic is flowing once again in the 600 block of South Green St. between Nelson and Mopac. The cause of the traffic disruption earlier Monday night was a utility truck smacking the railroad overpass, causing damage as it passed underneath it. The truck apparently made it through, but it took some concrete with it as it went. As of 7:30 p.m., traffic was able to get through again.
LONGVIEW, TX
FireRescue1

Photos: Tornado destroys Texas VFD station

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas — The Hughes Springs Volunteer Fire Department fire station was destroyed Friday night when a tornado hit the area. City Hall and a number of homes were also damaged, KLTV reported. “By the time we got here, there was nothing left. Everyone was scrambling trying to...
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KTBS

Search for new church building ends with a "Miracle in Marshall"

MARSHALL, Texas - They're calling it the “Miracle in Marshall. A church congregation that was shopping for a new and bigger home is instead gifted a church building. Hill Crest Church on George Gregg Road has been shuttered since Mother’s Day of 2018. The congregation dwindled until they ultimately had to close the doors of the church.
MARSHALL, TX
cw39.com

Portion of I-20 eastbound to be closed on November 13

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A portion of I-20 eastbound near the Harrison/Gregg County line will be closed on Sunday, November 13, from midnight until 6:00 a.m., when crews will remove a dynamic message sign from the interstate. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to the frontage road at exit 596...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Henderson County, TX

Nestled in East Texas between Trinity Rivers and the Neches is Henderson County. The city of Athens is both its county seat and largest city. It’s a transitional region between East and Central Texas consisting of two lakes—Cedar Creek Reservoir (northwest) and Lake Palestine (southeast). The population of...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX

