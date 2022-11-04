Read full article on original website
COMING HOME: Whiskey Myers to headline music festival in East Texas
PALESTINE, Texas — East Texas country music band Whiskey Myers is coming home for a show in 2023. According to the band, they are set to headline their Wiggy Thump Festival on April 15, 2023, in Palestine. Other acts set to perform include Mark Chesnutt, Tanner Usrey and Sarah Hobbs.
Members with Cooperative Teachers Credit Union, Texas Beefhouse announce special holiday offer
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Meghan Reily with the Cooperative Teachers Credit Union, Tyler DuVall and Samantha DuVall with Texas Beefhouse stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about a new special holiday offer for new checking account members. The promotion offers a $100 Texas Beefhouse gift card to those who open a CTCU checking account and set up direct deposit before Dec. 31.
MARK YOUR CALENDARS: Goudarzi & Young to host turkey giveaways in Longview, Gilmer
LONGVIEW, Texas — Goudarzi & Young has announced they will host two turkey giveaway events this year ahead of Thanksgiving. According to the law firm, the first giveaway will take place at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 21, at the Goudarzi & Young offices, located at 3522 Fourth St. in Longview.
Shell Shack closing Tyler location
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Shell Shack will be closing its Tyler location on Broadway Avenue, with their last day of service being Tuesday, Nov. 8, the business announced. Shell Shack Tyler said that since opening in 2019, they decided not to renew their lease and are closing their doors until they can find a new […]
East Texas Women: Susan Campbell helps hundreds of veterans through CampV
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK News is highlighting the ladies making big moves in the Piney Woods. In this week’s East Texas Women series, we highlight someone whose daily mission is helping East Texas veterans. CampV has grown exponentially in just a few years. The non-profit organization meets just about every need you can think […]
Hughes Springs farmers say house picked up in storm
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - A family of four were watching TV in their Hughes Springs home during the storms Friday evening when they heard a loud noise outside. After taking refuge in the bathroom, AJ Terry and Brie Kennedy recall their house being lifted from its foundation and slammed back down. They live on a working farm with a heard of 42 cows and lost one cow to the tornado.
10 YEARS LATER: Smith County voters approve retail beer, wine sales
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — November 2022 marks 10 years since retail beer and wine sales were legalized in Smith County. In November 2012, Smith County voters approved the selling of beer and wine for off-premise consumption for the first time since 1940. Shortly after, beer coolers and wine aisles...
East Texas Food Bank to distribute produce at several locations this week
(KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry is visiting different locations in our area this week. They are stopping in Frankston, Longview and Mount Pleasant. Anyone can receive fresh produce, and they are not required to bring ID or other items. 1 in 6 East Texans are affected by food insecurity. The food […]
East Texas Food Bank hosting Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on Friday
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank is set to host its annual Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event on Friday, Nov. 11 at 5:30 p.m. in Bergfeld Park. “The Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is a great way for families to kick-off the holiday season,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. The […]
Where to find East Texas election results
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several statewide and local races are on the ballot for this year’s midterm election. With so many races and ballot measures to keep track of, you may be wondering where you can find the latest results throughout the night as they’re tallied. KETK/FOX51 News will keep you informed with the latest. […]
The Other Green Street Bridge In Longview, TX Claims A Victim
The Green Street Bridge in Longview also affectionately known as the "Green Monster" is becoming a "landmark" of sorts for East Texans especially Longview residents because every other day, the bridge seems to "eat" trucks that don't belong there. But did you know there's TWO Green Street bridges, both with the same height?
15 Dogs Available to Add Love to a New Home in Tyler, Texas
Its been a little over three years since my black lab, Buddy, passed away at the age of 16. I miss him every day. He was truly the definition of man's best friend. I haven't adopted another dog since but will as soon as I'm in a place with a backyard, not an apartment or the current town house I live in. But if you are looking for a new furry family member to add some love to your home, there are 15 dogs available for adoption in Tyler, Texas right now.
Monday, Nov. 7: Free Mini-Doc Screening and Discussion
Love what you're seeing in our posts? Help power our local, nonprofit journalism platform — from in-depth reads, to freelance training, to COVID Stories videos, to intimate portraits of East Texans through storytelling. Our readers have told us they want to better understand this place we all call home,...
Truck hits Green St. bridge near Nelson in Longview, causing damage
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police say traffic is flowing once again in the 600 block of South Green St. between Nelson and Mopac. The cause of the traffic disruption earlier Monday night was a utility truck smacking the railroad overpass, causing damage as it passed underneath it. The truck apparently made it through, but it took some concrete with it as it went. As of 7:30 p.m., traffic was able to get through again.
This Town in Texas Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Texas, you should add the following town to your list.
Photos: Tornado destroys Texas VFD station
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas — The Hughes Springs Volunteer Fire Department fire station was destroyed Friday night when a tornado hit the area. City Hall and a number of homes were also damaged, KLTV reported. “By the time we got here, there was nothing left. Everyone was scrambling trying to...
Search for new church building ends with a "Miracle in Marshall"
MARSHALL, Texas - They're calling it the “Miracle in Marshall. A church congregation that was shopping for a new and bigger home is instead gifted a church building. Hill Crest Church on George Gregg Road has been shuttered since Mother’s Day of 2018. The congregation dwindled until they ultimately had to close the doors of the church.
Portion of I-20 eastbound to be closed on November 13
ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A portion of I-20 eastbound near the Harrison/Gregg County line will be closed on Sunday, November 13, from midnight until 6:00 a.m., when crews will remove a dynamic message sign from the interstate. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to the frontage road at exit 596...
Delicious! The People Raving About this Tyler, TX Spot Were Right
The people raving about this Tyler, TX restaurant were right--it's so good. I have a tendency to be skeptical about whatever it is the "crowd" is raving about-- Whether it's a movie, musical artist, and even when it comes to restaurants in Tyler, Longview, Kilgore, or anywhere in East Texas.
15 Best Things to Do in Henderson County, TX
Nestled in East Texas between Trinity Rivers and the Neches is Henderson County. The city of Athens is both its county seat and largest city. It’s a transitional region between East and Central Texas consisting of two lakes—Cedar Creek Reservoir (northwest) and Lake Palestine (southeast). The population of...
