hotnewhiphop.com

Jas Prince Speaks Out Following Takeoff’s Death

Jas Prince sends his condolences to Quavo following Takeoff’s death. Fans continue to mourn the loss of Takeoff, who was shot and killed on Tuesday morning in Houston. The rapper died at 28 but still, the amount of confirmed information surrounding the scenario is limited. However, Internet sleuths have put together the pieces to come up with concrete theories surrounding what led to Takeoff’s death.
musictimes.com

Offset Pays Tribute To TakeOff, Clears Suspicions Against Him?

On Nov. 1, Migos member Takeoff was fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas; the rapper was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene-and not long after, fans started to suspect that former Migos member Offset was behind the shooting. As tributes and heartfelt condolences started pouring in for...
The Guardian

Migos: Takeoff shot dead in Houston aged 28

Takeoff, the third member of Migos alongside the rappers Quavo and Offset, has died. The 28-year-old rapper, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston where he and Quavo were playing dice around 2.30am; Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people on the premises were shot and taken to hospital while Quavo was unharmed. TMZ first reported the news, which was later confirmed by a local Houston outlet, this morning (1 November).
HollywoodLife

Drake, Beyonce, & More Stars Mourn Takeoff After He’s Shot & Killed At 28: ‘My Heart Is Broken’

Celebrities including Gucci Mane and Ja Rule are in mourning after Migos rapper Takeoff was killed in a shooting in Houston, Texas on the morning of Nov. 1. The 28-year-old was reportedly shot and killed at 810 Billiards & Bowling, according to TMZ, who reported that Takeoff was with fellow Migos member Quavo at the time of the incident. “Along with my firm, I am devastated by the tragic death of Kirshnik Ball, known to his fans as Takeoff,” the fallen rapper’s attorney Drew Findling said in a statement to HollywoodLife. “Takeoff was not only a brilliant musical artist with unlimited talent but also a uniquely kind and gentle soul. He will be greatly missed now and always.”
musictimes.com

Will Quavo Drop Takeoff's New Album? 50 Cent Says He Should

50 Cent shared his two cents on how to honor artists after their death-drop their unreleased music. The 47-year-old rapper posted on Instagram on Nov. 2, just a day after the death of Migos member Takeoff, suggesting that Quavo has to take careful, measured steps in curating pop smoke's album.
Dazed

Takeoff, member of hip hop trio Migos, has died

Takeoff, member of hip hop trio Migos, has reportedly died after being shot in Houston, Texas. Rumours that the rapper had died abounded on social media this morning, with the news seemingly confirmed by TMZ in the last hour. According to TMZ, Takeoff was shot in the early hours of...
AOL Corp

Shock and devastation: Takeoff's death hits hard among fellow rappers and fans

One month before his death, Takeoff danced alongside his uncle and fellow rapper, Quavo, at a listening party for their new album, “Only Built for Infinity Links.” Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, smiled wide the entire night, dancing and raving about how excited he was for the future.
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Mourns Takeoff’s Death With Heartfelt Message

Takeoff’s shocking death is still sending shock waves throughout the Hip-Hop community.The 28-year old star — real name Kirshnik Khari Ball— was gunned down in Houston after attending a dice game with his uncle and Infinity Links collaborator Quavo. Everyone from Gucci Mane and Yung Miami to Master P and 2 Chainz took to social media to grieve the loss of the young, Atlanta rapper.
The FADER

Rap world leads tributes to Takeoff, dead at 28

Takeoff, the Atlanta rapper best known as one third of Migos, was fatally shot during the early hours of Tuesday morning. Early reports revealed that the 28-year-old was killed outside 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas. His fellow Migos member Quavo was also in attendance but was not harmed during the shooting.
thesource.com

Drake Speaks About the Passing of Takeoff During His SiriusXM Show

Ahead of the release of the Her Loss album, Drake made his return to SiriusXM for his Table for One show. To kick off the episode, Drake paid his respects to Takeoff. “Before I get into the pleasantries, I’d just like to send our deepest condolences from the family to the entire QC, to our brother Quavo, to our brother Offset, to the friends and loved ones of the legendary, unprecedented Takeoff—a guy that I knew for a long, long time. I’m sure people know how we started, of course, with ‘Versace.’ And from there, you know, we formed a brotherhood. I always talk about the fact that this was one family. My friends in the music industry are not friends, they’re family. So, our deepest condolences—tragic loss for all of us and, you know, a dark cloud over this business that we love so much.”
Page Six

50 Cent urges Quavo to ‘make the best music’ after Takeoff’s ‘painful’ death

50 Cent urged Quavo to honor his nephew Takeoff’s legacy after the 28-year-old Migos member was shot and killed. “This is really how it goes @quavohuncho you have to position this Album correctly for Take Offs Legacy,” the “Candy Shop” rapper wrote via Instagram Wednesday alongside a video of music manager Steven Victor talking about his client Pop Smoke, who also died from gun violence, on the “Out of Office” podcast. “go make a couple changes and address everything,” 50 Cent, who executive produced Pop Smoke’s posthumous album “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon,” continued. “all artist [sic] make the...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

