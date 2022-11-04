Read full article on original website
Aston Villa vs Manchester United lineups: Who could stay in the side from last week?
The lineups we could see in the Premier League meeting between Aston Villa and Manchester United.
Erik Ten Hag Explains Decision To Give Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Captaincy v Aston Villa
Erik Ten Hag has explained why Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United’s captain against Aston Villa.
Chelsea vs. Arsenal, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch
The latest edition of this rivalry — the 205th, making Arsenal our most-played opponent — seems to have arrived on the cusp of a potential role reversal, with the teams seemingly moving in opposite directions. Over the past nearly two decades, Chelsea have been the dominant force in London, winning all the trophies and finishing above Arsenal 16 of the last 18 seasons. While the Gunners have had some success in FA Cups, London has been Blue.
Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Manchester United
With the Newcastle United match solidly in the rear-view mirror, we can happily move on to better things with the arrival of Unai Emery and a home match against Manchester United. The Red Devils are in good form as of late, with a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford, a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge to Chelsea, and another home win, this time a 1-0 over West Ham United. Players to look out for include, but aren’t limited to attacking midfielder Marcus Rashford, defensive midfielder Casemiro, and right-back Diogo Dalot.
Aston Villa 3-1 Man Utd: Unai Emery's first game ends 27-year wait for Premier League win over United at Villa Park
Unai Emery secured Aston Villa's first Premier League home win over Manchester United since 1995 as they defeated Erik ten Hag's team 3-1 at Villa Park. Leon Bailey scored for Villa in the seventh minute and when Lucas Digne curled in a free-kick not long after there were wild scenes of celebration among the home support. Luke Shaw's deflected strike, which went in off Jacob Ramsey, just before the interval gave lacklustre United hope - but not for long.
Erik Ten Hag’s Brutally Honest Assessment Of Aston Villa 3-1 Manchester United
Erik Ten Hag had plenty to say following Manchester United’s 3-1 loss to Aston Villa on Sunday.
Manchester United well beaten as Aston Villa make dream start under Unai Emery
Manchester United were second best against Aston Villa as the Birmingham club got off to a flyer under new manager Unai Emery
Newcastle United Predicted Lineup for Away Clash With Southampton
Newcastle United look to continue their fine run of form, which has seen them climb into the Premier League top four, when they travel to Southampton on November 6. Eddie Howe’s side have largely been lining up in a 4-3-3 formation this season, which has allowed them to be defensively sound, whilst remaining dangerous in the attacking third.
Manchester United Attacking Trio Could Be Out For Aston Villa Clash
Manchester United could have a major injury problem ahead of their game against Aston Villa on Sunday.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs Arsenal: How Injuries Will Affect the Starting Eleven
The Chelsea lineup for the upcoming London Derby with Arsenal is a tough one to predict. Injuries to Ben Chilwell and Kepa Arizabalaga leave the already hurting squad in a state of disarray ahead of a visit from one of the top teams in England this season. Chelsea Lineup Prediction...
Chelsea vs Arsenal Predictions and Best Odds for November 6
Stamford Bridge plays host to a huge London derby as Arsenal look to continue their spell at the top of the table while Chelsea just want to keep pace with the top four. That is quite the role reversal for these two clubs as The Blues are used to being Premier League high-risers.
Aston Villa outclass Manchester United to give Emery dream debut
Unai Emery could hardly have asked for a more memorable Aston Villa debut, as the Villans made history in a 3-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday at Villa Park. The Villans beat Manchester United for the first time in 27 years, and it was on from the early moments. Leon Bailey scored in the eighth minute and it was 2-0 after 11 minutes when Lucas Digne made his returning presence felt with a sensational free kick.
Chelsea show their class to beat Manchester United
Chelsea scored twice in four second-half minutes to move level on points with Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal and end Manchester United’s 100 per cent record.United headed into Sunday night’s fixture at Leigh Sports Village with five victories from as many matches. But Sam Kerr and Lauren James scored in quick succession to fire the Blues to an impressive victory.Alessia Russo pulled one back for the hosts before Erin Cuthbert scored a third in stoppage time as Chelsea saw out the match 3-1 to take a pivotal three points.Following a first half of few chances, the match came alive after...
Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season
Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 15 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury. Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Tottenham line up £60m move for Liverpool-born Premier League star
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to sign Anthony Gordon from Everton when the transfer window opens in January. According to a report from the Sun, the Londoners are keen on bolstering their attacking options midway through the season and they have identified the 21-year-old as a target. Gordon has been...
Southampton sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after one win in last nine Premier League games
Southampton have sacked manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after a dismal run of only one win in their past nine Premier League games saw them sink into the relegation zone.Hasenhuttl’s side were well beaten by Newcastle United on the weekend, losing 4-1 at St Mary’s Stadium, and they were booed off the pitch at the final whistle. Asked after the game if he saw a way out of their current troubles, the Austrian manager responded: “No, not at the moment.”Hasenhuttl was appointed in December 2018 and took the club to an impressive 11th-placed finish in the Premier League in his first full...
Premier League Predictions Matchweek 15 – Liverpool vs Arsenal Tight, Manchester United and Leeds Impressive
The current Premier League campaign is proving exceptionally unpredictable. Last weekend alone, we saw out-of-form, relegation-threatened Leeds United travel to Liverpool and beat Jurgen Klopp’s men, while Chelsea were demolished 4-1 by Graham Potter’s former side, Brighton & Hove Albion. And, with just two weeks until the unprecedented World Cup break starts, we can expect even more shocks. With that in mind, five members of Last Word on Football staff have provided our Premier League Predictions for matchweek 15, with a couple of big matches coming up.
Arsenal v Leicester confirmed team news, Line-up and Score Prediction (Women)
Eidevall updates on Williamson, Souza, Little and Miedema ahead of Leicester clash By Michelle. Our Gunners are away to Leicester City this afternoon, playing at the King Power Stadium. Our Manager Jonas Eidevall held his usual press conference ahead of the fixture. You can see everything he said about Arsenal v Leicester in this article…
Liverpool Lineup Prediction as Reds Scramble for Form Against Spurs
Liverpool look to bounce back from a last-minute loss to Leeds United against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, with the Reds struggling for form as of late. See Last Word on Football’s Liverpool lineup prediction for Jurgen Klopp’s side’s trip to London. Liverpool Lineup Prediction vs Tottenham Hotspur.
FSG Put Liverpool Up For Sale – Have Received “Expressions of Interest”
According to a recent article by David Ornstein of The Athletic, Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have put Liverpool up for sale. This stands in direct opposition to a statement in May, in which chairman Tom Werner stated that the conglomerate saw the club as a “long-term project”. FSG...
