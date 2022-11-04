Due to high demand, Taylor Swift has added a second Nashville concert to her upcoming tour.

In addition to her originally announced concert date of May 6, Swift has added Friday, May 5. Both shows will take place at Nissan Stadium.

Nissan Stadium tweeted, “ JUST ANNOUNCED- Taylor Swift has added another night at Nissan Stadium to Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour. Don’t miss your chance to see Taylor with special guests Phoebe Bridgers and Gracie Adams on May 5 + Bridgers and GAYLE on May 6.”

The tour is called “The Eras Tour” and will be a journey through Swift’s musical career.

Opening acts will include Franklin-based Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, Muna, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams, and Owenn.

Tickets go on sale on November 18th. You can join the verified fan to purchase tickets earlier, find more information here .

The post Due to High Demand, Taylor Swift Adds Second Nashville Concert to her ‘Eras’ Tour appeared first on Wilson County Source .