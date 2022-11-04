The FTX-Binance troubles have continued and there has been a profound impact on the crypto market during this time. While Binance looks to be holding up quite nicely through all of this, the same cannot be said for the FTX crypto exchange. Over the last 48 hours, the exchange’s woes have been climbing as users show their displeasure with a bank run that has wreaked havoc on the exchange reserves.

1 DAY AGO