Mackie Garrett, founder of Iowa City’s 508 Press, started taking classes on the letterpress after receiving an invitation to an event at Public Space One by a colleague. “I was at a point with professional changes where I felt a little adrift in Iowa City and I started going to poetry readings,” Garrett said. He had long been interested in the letterpress and took his first class in hopes of slowing down and getting to know a new creative medium. “I found it was an accessible art form as someone who isn’t trained as an artist.”

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO