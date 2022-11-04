Read full article on original website
Unhoused as a teen, Tracy Belle now rehabilitates Iowa birds, coyotes, raccoons and more through her nonprofit, Wildthunder W.A.R.S.
When pets get sick or injured, they go to the vet. But what happens to wildlife like owls, coyotes and deer when their lives hang in the balance? Tracy Belle, director and founder of Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation and Sanctuary (W.A.R.S.) comes to their rescue, alongside her team of generous volunteers. From baby raccoons to majestic bald eagles, Wildthunder W.A.R.S. strives to give every animal a new lease on life.
Press Profile: 508 Press, founded by Mackie Garrett
Mackie Garrett, founder of Iowa City’s 508 Press, started taking classes on the letterpress after receiving an invitation to an event at Public Space One by a colleague. “I was at a point with professional changes where I felt a little adrift in Iowa City and I started going to poetry readings,” Garrett said. He had long been interested in the letterpress and took his first class in hopes of slowing down and getting to know a new creative medium. “I found it was an accessible art form as someone who isn’t trained as an artist.”
LV Recommends: Encounter Café, an Iowa City living room serving well-crafted classics
The first thing I noticed when I walked into the Encounter Café was the feeling of calm. Coffee shops are typically bustling, noisy places where orders are being called out and people are squeezing past each other to get to tables, the counter, the bathroom. The Encounter is as lively and full of customers as any cafe, and you’ll hear familiar sounds: the grill and steam wands hissing or a coffee grinder roaring to life. But it’s as if all that were being muffled by a blanket — a hum instead of a roar.
Press Profile: Midwest Writing Center Press, directed by Ryan Collins
Founded in 1979, the Midwest Writing Center (MWC) was created to provide a “permanent home” for writers in the Quad Cities. MWC, the only literary arts nonprofit in the Quad Cities, boasts a long tradition of uplifting local writers through resources, including space for book signings, events and most recently, the addition of its very own press.
