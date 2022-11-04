ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates prospects Henry Davis, Nick Gonzales, Quinn Priester selected for Fall Stars Game

By Kevin Gorman
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
Three Pittsburgh Pirates top-100 prospects — all former first-round picks — were selected for the Arizona Fall League’s National League teams in the Fall Stars Game on Sunday.

Catcher Henry Davis, second baseman Nick Gonzales and right-handed pitcher Quinn Priester were picked in a vote by AFL staff, farm directors and MLB.com writers. All three spent the season at the Pirates’ Double-A affiliate in Altoona, although Priester finished it by making two starts with Triple-A Indianapolis.

Davis, the No. 1 overall pick in 2021, batted .271 (13 for 48) with six doubles, one home run and six RBIs in 16 games for the Surprise Saguaros. Davis had an impressive .431 on-base percentage and .889 OPS, drawing as many walks (10) as strikeouts.

Gonzales, chosen seventh overall in 2020, batted .238 (15 for 63) with three doubles, one triple, three home runs and 12 RBIs in 17 games for Surprise. He had a .319 on-base percentage.

Priester, the No. 18 pick in 2019, was 0-2 with a 6.63 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 19 innings over five starts for the Saguaros. He had 18 strikeouts and allowed eight walks, as opponents batted .276 against Priester.

Per MLB.com, Priester was voted in but isn’t able to participate.

The Fall Stars Game, which will be played at 4 p.m. Sunday at Sloan Park in Mesa, will be televised on MLB Network unless there is a Game 7 of the World Series. In that event, the game will be streamed live on MLB.com.

