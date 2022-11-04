Read full article on original website
Civic Lubbock, Inc. to host 2022 West Texas Walk of Fame Inductions
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Civic Lubbock, Inc. Board is gearing up to host the 2022 West Texas Walk of Fame Inductions this week. Those being inducted are Bess Hubbard, Hoyle Nix, Jody Nix, and Amanda Shires. The Induction Ceremony will take place on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Theatre located at 1501 Mac Davis Lane. Doors to the Theatre will open for seating at 6:30 p.m. The Induction Ceremony is free and open to the public.
Allen Theater presents ‘Davina & The Vagabonds’ Nov. 10
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - New spin on an old sound, Davina and the Vagabonds have created a stir on the national music scene with their high-energy live shows and commanding stage presence. With influences ranging from Fats Domino and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band to Aretha Franklin and Tom Waits, the band is converting audiences one show at a time, from Vancouver to Miami and across Europe. In 2011 Davina released her first full length, all original album Black Cloud. It was named one of the 10 best releases of the year by the Minneapolis Star & Tribune and awarded 4 ½ stars from Downbeat Magazine. Their next release in 2014, Sunshine, hit number 13 in the Billboard Blues Chart and led them to be a musical feature on the hit BBC show, later with Jools Holland. DATV’s shows are filled with New Orleans charm, Memphis soul swagger, dark theatrical moments that evoke Kurt Weill, and tender gospel passages.
Silent Wings Museum to host Veterans Day Event
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Silent Wings Museum invites the community to join us in honoring veterans of the United States Military on Friday, November 11, 2022. Enjoy free admission from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. A special Veterans Day ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. featuring Dr....
Donations Needed: Community gardens in need of old pumpkins
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Well aware that many people are about to throw away a lot of pumpkins soon, an area organization is asking many to reconsider. It is part of a project to help spruce up community gardens throughout Lubbock. Signs are going up around the community gardens in...
City of Post voting to go wet
POST, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Post is voting to go wet, allowing the legal sale of alcohol. Post’s Proposition A will allow the take-home sale of malt beverages and wines. Officials hope the proposal will make the roads between Lubbock and Garza safer. Get updates on election...
Lubbock’s $200 million road bond passes
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock’s $200 million road bond proposition has been passed. Voters in the city of Lubbock lined up at the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots. Lubbock’s Proposition A allots $200 million for street improvements. The bond will pay for 22 miles of...
Hard freeze ahead for the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mild temperatures highlight weather the next couple of days across the South Plains. A hard freeze, however, will follow. Areas of low visibility in fog and drizzle are possible through this morning under an overcast sky. There will be breaks in the overcast this afternoon, which will be quite breezy to somewhat windy. Highs will be in the 70s, about five to ten degrees above average for the time of year.
LISD community outreach forum
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD, with help from the City of Lubbock Municipal Court and the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center, will be hosting a Lubbock Community Outreach forum at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center this Wednesday, November 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The forum will feature...
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity uses $150,000 gift to build home for veteran
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The idea started with a $150,000 gift. The money comes from a local veteran who recently died, leaving the gift for Lubbock Habitat for Humanity. It is the largest individual gift the non-profit has received. Sheryl Mattison was a captain in the army and wanted to...
The only weather missing: Snow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains will experience a wide variety of weather, including temperatures, this week. From thunder to drizzle, fog to rain, sun to wind, and Lubbock’s first freeze of the season. About the only weather missing this week will be snow. This afternoon mostly cloudy...
Frank Gutierrez projected winner of Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In the race for Lubbock County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3, Frank Gutierrez is the projected winner with 51% of the vote. Incumbent Aurora Chaides-Hernandez has 49%. She is the longest serving Latina to hold judicial office in Lubbock County originally elected in 1994.
Gin Blossoms to perform at Raider Alley before TTU vs. KU football game
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Gin Blossoms will perform at Raider Alley on November 12, 2022, before the TTU vs. KU football game. Raider Alley opens at 2 p.m. and the concert begins at 4 p.m. Those who would like to join the party can get a ride from CitiBus...
iNSPiRe: ‘The Power of a Mother’s Love’ A conversation with Marcus Bullock hosted by the YWCA
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The YWCA of Lubbock will host iNSPiRe: ‘The Power of a Mother’s Love’ A conversation with Marcus Bullock Wednesday, Nov. 9, starting at 6:30 p.m. Space is limited. Find ticket information here. News release from YWCA:. Funny. Innovative. Inspiring. These are words...
Man indicted after fleeing scene of crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Noe Gomez has been indicted by a Lubbock grand jury after fleeing the scene of a crash on November 12, 2021. According to the police report, LPD responded to University Avenue near Main Street for reports of a crash with injuries involving a motorcycle just before 2 p.m. The passenger of the motorcycle was taken to the emergency room at UMC with serious injuries.
1 seriously injured in shooting near Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained serious injuries after being shot on 19th Street near Avenue Y. Police received the call of shots fired around 1:50 p.m. Initial reports are calling it an accidental discharge. No one has been arrested and LPD says there is no threat to...
Cooler weather precedes our first potential freeze this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another mild night and windy, warm day on Wednesday. However, things start changing on Thursday and the coldest air of the season will arrive by Friday morning. As for Wednesday, fog, drizzle, light showers, and clouds once again until early afternoon. We should see some sun tomorrow with highs in the low to mid-70s across the area.
Jason Corley reelected as Lubbock County Commissioner
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The race for Lubbock County Commissioner came to a head tonight, with Jason Corley on top. Commissioner Corley faced democratic challenger, Juan Gatica. Corley has been an advocate for cutting government spending. Since 2016, Corley has been giving up pay raises to volunteer fire departments...
Plainview voting to become Sanctuary City
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Voters in Plainview were lining up at the polls, voting on whether the city should become a “sanctuary for the unborn.”. The City of Lubbock voted on the same proposal two years ago. It was approved, allowing citizens to file $10,000 lawsuits against any entity...
Midland man critically injured in pedestrian crash dies at Lubbock hospital
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man died at a Lubbock hospital after he was critically struck by a vehicle in Midland County Friday evening. DPS reports 65-year-old Arturo Meza was crossing the roadway at the intersection of FM 715 and CR 120 when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Styvin Chei-Wei Ortiz. Investigators say Ortiz failed to yield the right of way.
Alvin Flores indicted for murder of Severo Losoya
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Alvin Flores, 42, has been indicted by a Lubbock grand jury for the October 21 murder of Severo Losoya on October 21. PREVIOUS STORY: Man charged with murder following late October shooting in North Lubbock. At 11:01 p.m., Lubbock Police were called to the 200 block...
