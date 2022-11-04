Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (11/07 - 11/14)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes open regular season with 91-53 win over Robert MorrisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
wtae.com
Pittsburgh Veterans Day Parade set for Friday
PITTSBURGH — Plans are set for the 103rd annual Pittsburgh Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11. Video above: Look back at the 2021 parade in Pittsburgh. The downtown parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Liberty Avenue and 10th Street, near the Greyhound bus station, and will proceed down Liberty to Commonwealth Place. A reviewing stand will be set up at Liberty and Penn avenues.
wtae.com
Three Powerball tickets worth $150,000 sold in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — It wasn't the big jackpot, but three lucky lottery players are each holding a $150,000 winning ticket from the Powerball drawing Saturday night. The Pennsylvania Lottery said the tickets were sold at the following locations in Allegheny County:. 7-Eleven on McKnight Road in Ross Township. 7-Eleven on...
wtae.com
Seasonably warm for Monday
PITTSBURGH — After a beautiful weekend, we step back into reality this week as temperatures will be closer to where we should be for this time of year, but still warm. We will see ample sunshine, and some morning fog, Monday with sunshine lasting until late week. Our next system does not look to impact us until Friday at the earliest to bring some showers. This system will also usher in a major cold blast as we head into next weekend.
wtae.com
Kennywood's Holiday Lights nominated for theme park award
Kennywood’s annual Holiday Lights event has been nominated for USA Today's 2022 10 Best Readers' Choice Award for the best theme park holiday event category. This year, Holiday Lights begins Nov. 19. The event will run Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights from 5 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 23 and from 5 to 9 p.m. nightly between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1. The park will not operate on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.
wtae.com
Chilly start to Wednesday morning
PITTSBURGH — Cold and clear tonight. More sunshine and milder temps tomorrow. Dry with sun the first half of Thursday, then gradually increasing clouds late Thursday and Thursday night. A cool front moves in Friday with a moisture feed from the south, which will lead to periods of rain. Looks damp for high school football playoff games in the evening. Front passes and moves moisture out but ushers colder air in for the weekend.
wtae.com
House fire breaks out in McKeesport
Firefighters are on the scene of a blaze in the area of Huey Street and Olive Street in McKeesport. Sky 4 is flying over the scene, capturing smoke and flames pouring out of the home. It's unclear how the fire started or if anyone has been injured. This is a...
wtae.com
Fetterman holds final rally in Pittsburgh on election eve
COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman held his last rally before Election Day in the Pittsburgh area Monday night. A crowd came out to the Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center to hear the candidate on election eve. “Sometimes I am going to miss some words, sometimes...
wtae.com
Lottery ticket sold in West Mifflin wins $1 million prize
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A $20 scratch-off ticket revealed a $1 million prize for a lottery player in Allegheny County. The Pennsylvania Lottery said the winning ticket in the Millionaire Bucks scratch-off game was sold at Mulligan's Sports Bar & Grill on Lebanon Road in West Mifflin. Scratch-off prizes...
wtae.com
19-year-old man shot and killed in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood Tuesday night. Public safety officials said police responded to two ShotSpotter alerts around 6:32 p.m. One was in the 200 block of Wilbur Street, while the other was in the 1000 block of Brownsville Road. A...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh voters feel the weight of midterm election
Polling places in both Washington and Allegheny counties say Tuesday's midterm election saw a steady stream of voters casting their ballots. There are a number of big races to watch both locally and nationally. Many voters say they feel the importance of this midterm election. "There's a whole lot at...
wtae.com
County Judge David Cashman dies at 76
The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office confirms to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that County Judge David Cashman has died. The DA's Office says he died over the weekend at the age of 76. His legal career spanned half a century. A cause of death has not been released.
wtae.com
Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Pittsburgh’s Stanton Heights neighborhood. The shooting happened a little before 11:45 p.m. Sunday on the 900 block of Millerdale Street. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds...
wtae.com
Pennsylvania state trooper dies in motorcycle accident
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A state trooper was killed in a motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County over the weekend on state Route 31 in East Huntingdon Township. Timothy Glover, Jr., 28, failed to negotiate a left curve in the road and lost control of his motorcycle. He went...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police say missing 77-year-old man suffers from dementia
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 77-year-old man who suffers from dementia. Raymond Henry was last seen in East Liberty at around 5 p.m. Monday. Police said, at the time he went missing, he was wearing a royal blue shirt with...
wtae.com
Cease and desist order issued against people claiming to be poll security
A court order just issued against a group calling themselves "the commission security". Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has been told they were going to some polling places throughout Allegheny County Tuesday indicating they were poll security. They are now prohibited from traveling to or entering any polling place within the...
wtae.com
Allegheny County publishes list of incorrectly dated ballots
PITTSBURGH — Even as people are returning their mail-in ballot at the last minute at the Allegheny County Election Division office at the County Office Building in Downtown Pittsburgh, some of about 1,000 other people have gotten late word about a problem with the dating on their mail-in ballot envelopes.
wtae.com
Gunshot victim flown to hospital after shooting outside Walmart in Center Township
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is in custody and another man was flown to a hospital Sunday night after a shooting outside the Walmart in Center Township in Beaver County, according to Center Township police. Yeshua Bratcher, 23, of Aliquippa, has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault,...
wtae.com
Butler County fire department battling Penn Township fire
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Butler County first responders are fighting a fire in Penn Township in Butler County as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The two-alarm house fire is affecting 117 Morgan Rd. Butler County 911 is reporting no injuries or transports from the location. This is a developing story....
wtae.com
Butler County election results
Pennsylvania's 2022 election was held on Tuesday. To see the latest results for Butler County as they come in, scroll down. Use the 'Find a Race' search bar at the top of the widget if you are looking for a particular race. If you do not see results above, click...
wtae.com
Allegheny County election results
Polls close at 8 p.m. Bookmark this page for updates later tonight. Pennsylvania's 2022 election was held on Tuesday. To see the latest results for Allegheny County as they come in, scroll down. Use the 'Find a Race' search bar at the top of the widget if you are looking...
Comments / 0