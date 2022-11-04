PITTSBURGH — After a beautiful weekend, we step back into reality this week as temperatures will be closer to where we should be for this time of year, but still warm. We will see ample sunshine, and some morning fog, Monday with sunshine lasting until late week. Our next system does not look to impact us until Friday at the earliest to bring some showers. This system will also usher in a major cold blast as we head into next weekend.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO