WTVQ
Quiet and pleasantly cool for Election Day
We enjoyed a nice start to the week across Central and Eastern Kentucky as a weak frontal boundary dropped through the commonwealth. Areas down south and east spiked all the way into the mid to upper 70s for highs Monday with low 70s in the Bluegrass. Skies should be mainly clear into the early hours of Tuesday, so there is a chance to catch the FULL “Blood Moon” Lunar Eclipse. You might have to get up a tad early to catch it, but the times are listed in the graphic below. It’s called a “Blood Moon” because of the red to orange color of the moon during the eclipse.
WTVQ
Andy Barr wins Kentucky’s US House race
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Republican Andy Barr has won Kentucky’s U.S. House race. The race was called by the Associated Press. Barr was first elected in 2013. He holds the endorsement of former president Donald Trump, the National Right to Life and the National Rifle Association. He serves...
WTVQ
Hundreds of Kentucky medical providers urge ‘no’ vote on Amendment 2
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Over the weekend, more than 400 medical providers released a letter opposing Amendment 2, an anti-abortion amendment appearing on the Kentucky ballot. In the letter, the medical providers said making abortion unconstitutional will compromise care for women who are dealing with pregnancy complications, like fetal...
WTVQ
4 winning Powerball lottery tickets sold in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — While no one won the then-$1.6 billion Powerball jackpot last Saturday night, Kentucky did have four big lottery winners!. Here are the four winning tickets, where they were sold and how much each person won:. $2 million. Walmart. 310 W 5th Street. Benton. $1 million.
WTVQ
Over 250,000 Kentuckians vote early ahead of Election Day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Many key races still weigh in the balance ahead of Election Day. In Fayette County alone, voters are deciding on more than 60 races, on top of the two constitutional amendments at the end of the ballot. Secretary of State Michael Adams 253,018 voters across...
WTVQ
Amendment 2, concerning abortion, fails
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Amendment 2, the abortion amendment on the Kentucky ballot, has failed. 86% of results were in when the race was called by the Associated Press early Wednesday morning. 52.6% of voters said no to the amendment and 47.4% said yes. The line voters were asked...
