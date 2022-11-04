We enjoyed a nice start to the week across Central and Eastern Kentucky as a weak frontal boundary dropped through the commonwealth. Areas down south and east spiked all the way into the mid to upper 70s for highs Monday with low 70s in the Bluegrass. Skies should be mainly clear into the early hours of Tuesday, so there is a chance to catch the FULL “Blood Moon” Lunar Eclipse. You might have to get up a tad early to catch it, but the times are listed in the graphic below. It’s called a “Blood Moon” because of the red to orange color of the moon during the eclipse.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO