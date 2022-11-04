Read full article on original website
Election Night results: U.S. House District 24
Democrat Salud Carbajal and Republican Brad Allen are facing off for the U.S. House District 24 seat in this General Election.
kprl.com
Election Day 11.08.2022
It is election day today. The general election in San Luis Obispo and Monterey counties. The polls are open from (now) seven this morning until eight this evening. Last night, the republican party held a rally at republican headquarters in Atascadero. Supervisor Dr. Bruce Jones spoke as did numerous candidates for city council and school board elections in Atascadero and Paso Robles. Randall Jordan is chair of the republican party in San Luis Obispo county. He says he’s optimistic about this election.
More SLO County Democrats have voted than Republicans so far. Here’s a look at turnout
About 30% of SLO County voters have returned their ballots so far.
calcoastnews.com
Voter reports alleged misconduct by poll workers in San Luis Obispo
After poll workers at a multiple polling places in San Luis Obispo County refused to provide voters ballots, several voters contacted both the SLO County Clerk Recorder and the FBI regarding the worker’s failures to follow election laws. Voters are permitted to vote at the polls, and many exchange...
Election Night results: SLO County Supervisor District 2
The race for San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor came down to a runoff between current supervisor Bruce Gibson and challenger Bruce Jones.
kprl.com
Teachers Union Donates to Candidates 11.07.2022
Another election which has garnered a great deal of campaign funding, the Paso Robles school board. The local teachers union has donated more than $8,000 to the campaigns of two candidates. Jim Cogan and Adelita Hiteshew. Some on the board find it a conflict of interest for the teachers union...
Bruce Gibson’s rebuttal: DA has ‘piled on more disinformation and lies’
“That’s truly a sad commentary on someone who fancies himself a ‘warrior for truth,” writes Supervisor Bruce Gibson. | OPINION
calcoastnews.com
Morro Bay’s mayor accused of conflict of interest over donation
Amid negotiations over a controversial project, Morro Bay Mayor John Headding garnered a $2,000 donation from one of the parties, an action that prompted critics to accuse the mayor of having a conflict of interest. Incumbent Mayor Headding is facing one challenger, Carla Wixom, the owner of Carla’s Country Kitchen....
syvnews.com
Public comment sought on land use plans for four northern Santa Barbara County airports
Santa Barbara County Association of Governments intends to adopt a negative environmental declaration and a supporting initial study for the Airport Land Use Compatibility Plans for Santa Maria Public Airport, Lompoc Airport, Santa Ynez Airport and Vandenberg Space Force Base, along with Santa Barbara Airport. Members of the public can...
calcoastnews.com
Paso Robles students should come first, not teachers
The teachers union does not care about children in Paso Robles. The union cares about power. It cares about adding union members, more union members gives the union more money. The California Teachers Association (CTA) is the cash cow of the Democratic Party in California. It controls the Sacramento legislature and the Governor.
100,000 gallons of SLO County drinking water drained after storage facility break-in
An employee discovered a cut lock and vandalized fence on Monday, SLO County officials said.
Red Light Roundup 10/31 – 11/06/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 31, 2022. 00:27— Traci...
Morning chance of rain and cool temperatures
Most of the rain will taper off overnight and into Wednesday morning, bringing mostly dry conditions to the area by early afternoon. While most of the wet weather is in the rearview mirror, temperatures will stay cool and mild for the rest of the week and into the weekend. This significant storm has prompted a The post Morning chance of rain and cool temperatures appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Three new businesses open in Atascadero
Candles, Mexican food, Peruvian coffee the latest business additions to Atascadero. – Three new businesses have recently opened in Atascadero: Millennium Essence candle and gift shop; Ms. Catrina’s Restaurant, featuring unique Mexican food made from family recipes, and Belnano Coffee, offering Peruvian coffee, breakfast, and lunch. Millennium Essence gift...
UPDATE: Woman reported missing located in SLO County
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office reports investigators have located a woman who was reported missing.
City of San Luis Obispo looking to purify contaminated well water
City of San Luis Obispo water resource officials are taking steps to flush out groundwater that has been contaminated with dry cleaning chemicals.
Vandenberg readies for West Coast’s last Atlas V rocket launch — and the end of an era
It’s been more than six decades since an Atlas rocket first blasted off from the Central Coast base.
Heavy rain, high winds predicted for SLO County as storm moves in
The National Weather Service issued a high wind watch for Tuesday with gusts reaching as high as 60 miles per hour.
calcoastnews.com
Man killed in crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County
One man was killed after he drove a minivan drove off of Highway 101 near Buellton Tuesday morning. Shortly before 6:20 a.m., the minivan went off southbound Highway 101 just south of Highway 154 and plunged into a creek, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Emergency personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene of the crash. The victim is described as an older man.
SLO County could see up to 2 inches of rain in the coming days as wet weather moves in
Time to get out the umbrellas as we could see rain multiple days this week.
