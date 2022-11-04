ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Election Day 11.08.2022

It is election day today. The general election in San Luis Obispo and Monterey counties. The polls are open from (now) seven this morning until eight this evening. Last night, the republican party held a rally at republican headquarters in Atascadero. Supervisor Dr. Bruce Jones spoke as did numerous candidates for city council and school board elections in Atascadero and Paso Robles. Randall Jordan is chair of the republican party in San Luis Obispo county. He says he’s optimistic about this election.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Teachers Union Donates to Candidates 11.07.2022

Another election which has garnered a great deal of campaign funding, the Paso Robles school board. The local teachers union has donated more than $8,000 to the campaigns of two candidates. Jim Cogan and Adelita Hiteshew. Some on the board find it a conflict of interest for the teachers union...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Morro Bay’s mayor accused of conflict of interest over donation

Amid negotiations over a controversial project, Morro Bay Mayor John Headding garnered a $2,000 donation from one of the parties, an action that prompted critics to accuse the mayor of having a conflict of interest. Incumbent Mayor Headding is facing one challenger, Carla Wixom, the owner of Carla’s Country Kitchen....
MORRO BAY, CA
Paso Robles students should come first, not teachers

The teachers union does not care about children in Paso Robles. The union cares about power. It cares about adding union members, more union members gives the union more money. The California Teachers Association (CTA) is the cash cow of the Democratic Party in California. It controls the Sacramento legislature and the Governor.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Red Light Roundup 10/31 – 11/06/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 31, 2022. 00:27— Traci...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Morning chance of rain and cool temperatures

Most of the rain will taper off overnight and into Wednesday morning, bringing mostly dry conditions to the area by early afternoon. While most of the wet weather is in the rearview mirror, temperatures will stay cool and mild for the rest of the week and into the weekend. This significant storm has prompted a The post Morning chance of rain and cool temperatures appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Three new businesses open in Atascadero

Candles, Mexican food, Peruvian coffee the latest business additions to Atascadero. – Three new businesses have recently opened in Atascadero: Millennium Essence candle and gift shop; Ms. Catrina’s Restaurant, featuring unique Mexican food made from family recipes, and Belnano Coffee, offering Peruvian coffee, breakfast, and lunch. Millennium Essence gift...
ATASCADERO, CA
Man killed in crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County

One man was killed after he drove a minivan drove off of Highway 101 near Buellton Tuesday morning. Shortly before 6:20 a.m., the minivan went off southbound Highway 101 just south of Highway 154 and plunged into a creek, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Emergency personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene of the crash. The victim is described as an older man.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

